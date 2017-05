On Thursday, the opposition subjected the government to a barrage of criticism over the handling of the ICJ case concerning the death sentence of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. The stay order issued by the world court is being characterized as a humiliating defeat for Pakistan as matters of its sovereignty have been interfered with by a foreign body. Many are claiming that this mishandling of the case was premeditated as a result of a secret deal struck between the Prime Minister and Indian businessmen Sajjan Jindal when the later met with the PM in Murree.PTI’s Information Secretary Shafqat Mehmood has demanded the PM disclose all details of the covert meeting between him and Jindal.Marriyum said Pakistan fought the case before the ICJ professionally, urging the opposition parties to stop politicizing the matter.In a statement, he raised seven critical questions on the matter and sought an explanation from the prime minister. He demanded that the PM to come to the National Assembly and explain why Pakistan failed to appoint an ad hoc judge because it had a right to do so and why the Foreign Office did not take legal advice before initiating correspondence on the issue.Read More: ICJ verdict allows Pakistan to show the real Machiavellian India He also demanded an explanation as to why the government had selected a lawyer who had not a single international law case reported from the UK Supreme Court and what was the reason to engage London Queen’s Counsel (QC) who was based in Qatar? He further asked why the government assigned the task to a novice lawyer who had never argued a case independently before the International Court of Justice and what was the reasoning behind the government’s decision to send a first-year associate from Attorney General’s Office instead of AG himself to the ICJ. Seeking an explanation why the government did not submit a written defense before May 15, Mr. Mehmood said today’s decision was a clear outcome of the rendezvous of Mr. Sharif and his Indian friend Jindal.The PTI leader stated that questions are frequently being raised over the stance of Pakistan on the jurisdiction of the ICJ and added that the idea was gaining ground that the government deliberately adopted an irresolute and fragile strategy in the matter. Dr. Shireen Mazari, another PTI leader who is an expert in international relations, said she was not surprised by the judgment at all and accused the PML-N government of deliberately stumbling with this case to advance the interests of India. “They wanted the ICJ to give a stay. This was a game which started after Jindal’s visit to Pakistan,” she alleged.