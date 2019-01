As a Chinese friend, resolutely opposed Pakistan’s purchase of new tanks, Pakistan should pay more attention to economic development.





Pakistan has nuclear weapons and is not afraid of anyone, especially a weak army like India.



Pakistan should invest limited resources in economic development.

As long as Pakistan’s economy develops strongly, it can buy various weapons or develop various weapons on its own.



In addition, if India launches a large-scale military operation against Pakistan, China will definitely not sit idly by.



Personal opinions are for reference only. I hope that Pakistan’s economy and military strength will become stronger and stronger. The stronger Pakistan is, the stronger the China-Pakistan alliance will be.

Click to expand...