OPPO to unveil new interactive charging technology on February 23

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO will unveil new interactive charging technology at MWC Shanghai on February 23 and will likely showcase new technologies such as the recently buzzed-about charging technology over space.
OPPO said today it will also announce more about flash charging ecology at that time.
OPPO's flash charging technology is currently one of the best in this field in China, and its independent brand Realme will also launch a model that supports 125W fast charging.
OPPO has already put its 65W fast charging technology to almost all models of different price ranges, and even the OPPO Find X3 series has previously passed 3C certification and will also be equipped with a 65W charger.
