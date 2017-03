OPPO Mobiles India, the smartphone manufacturer, has won the Indian team sponsorship rights for a five-year period, starting April 1 2017. OPPO Mobiles will pay INR 1079 crore (approx USD 162 million) for the duration of their contract having beaten the only other bid of INR 768 crore (approx USD 115 million) from Vivo, another smartphone manufacturer. The minimum reserve price was set by the BCCI at INR 538 crore (approx USD 81 million).



The bids were opened in the presence of both parties at noon on Tuesday. OPPO's was worth INR 4.61 crore (approx USD 693,000) per match for bilateral series and INR 1.51 crore (approx USD 227,000) per match for ICC sponsored tournaments. The existing team sponsor, Star India, whose contract expires on March 31, had paid INR 1.92 crore (approx USD 289,000) and 61 lakh (approx USD 92,000) per match for bilateral and ICC tournaments respectively. The team sponsorship rights bring with them the opportunity to display a commercial logo on the men's, women's, Under-19 and A teams' kits.

Okay i know Indian Cricket Team has huge commercial potential .but reason why i posted this here is look Chinese Mobile Companies are really taking the world by storm

Both bidders were chinese companies and they are seriously beating everyone apart from Apple and Samsung interms of sales worldwide .

Huwawei , Oppo , Vivo , Lenovo being the most imminent .From Indian memebers how are these companies doing in India . Huwawei has presence in Pakistan others aren't much known here .

