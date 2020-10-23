OPPO announces high-precision positioning algorithm with less than 1 meter accuracy

2020-10-23 18:06:27 GMT+8 | cnTechPostOPPO announces high-precision positioning algorithm with less than 1 meter accuracy-cnTechPostChinese smartphone maker OPPO today unveiled its self-developed RTK high-precision positioning algorithm, which enables high-precision positioning on OPPO phones with an accuracy of less than 1 meter, allowing future phone navigation to be lane specific.OPPO said the technology will be commercially available in 2021.RTK (real-time kinematic) is a technology based on carrier-phase observations that allows for more accurate positioning by processing observations between measuring stations in real time and removing errors in a differential manner.In the past, this technology was mainly used in the field of surveying and mapping, where the surveying and mapping equipment was huge and the measurement operation was demanding.To achieve this technology OPPO combined with mobile phone scenarios and antenna configuration and other conditions for a lot of optimization work, based on the navigation chip, adding acceleration sensors, gyroscopes and other mobile phone sensor information.It also uses a self-developed high-precision positioning algorithm to comprehensively determine the phone's position and eliminate interference to obtain more accurate results.OPPO said that it has cooperated with China Mobile during the technology pre-research phase.OPPO has also joined China Mobile's "5G Precision Positioning Alliance," which will use OPPO's RTK high-precision positioning algorithm to promote the construction of high-precision positioning technology ecology with industry partners in the future, based on China Mobile's ground-based augmentation system for satellite navigation, which is being deployed nationwide.