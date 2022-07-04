Opinions on Piracy?

I am of the opinion that online piracy of any digital media such as movies, games or software is generally unethical and against Islamic teachings as well. But when it comes to Western content I think piracy is justified as a Muslim because all Western nations have imposed an undeclared war on us be it financial sanctions, putting in FATF lists, drone attacks etc etc. They have caused extreme economic harms to us Muslims so why we should care for their work instead we should harm them financially as much as possible by not purchasing any digital content.





I know many Pakistanis use streaming services such as Netflix so if there are people reading this post purchase netflix subscriptions then I request you to stop it immediately and if you can't live without their content then just download it. Don't make your money be used to purchase bullets for killing Palestinian babies.