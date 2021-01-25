Opinions on MMU & Hürjet Fighter/Trainer Projects

Deino said: Turkish sources claim the officially agreed use of F110 engines were so far not announced by either the USA or GE.



This is in strict contrast to any other foreign use of GE engines, be that in India, South Korea and so on and given the latest - to put it mildly - political dispute between the USA and Turkey and the lack of any official US confirmation I am doubtful.



Once again and I'm sure this note alone is r but anyway: Usually even if you assemble or manufacture a US engine you cannot simply use it in another product; PERIOD. Click to expand...

i dont know you write it because of the lack of Information or knowledge about the ProJet.. Maybe thats why you are not able to make a good conversation?you might not know things, its ok, but if you end up lying with your limited knowledge, which is not hard to get, i dont know if it worth to talk to you to be honest..f110 engines in purchased and already delivered to Turkey to be used on prototype jets, until the TFX tests finish, Turkey try to make the engine ready for mass production, which is 2029.so will you explain, why Turkey need to worry if it has the engines already? they will start the production in this September with F110 engine you mentioned and wrote Period at the end.. )on the other hand, Turkey also want to make 4.5 TFX soon, which if USA allow Turkey to use f110 for international sales. as you see, its not important. Turkey is able to test it still with f110 engine and develop further until it finds another engine or develop its own..