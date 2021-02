Opinions on MMU & Hürjet Fighter/Trainer Projects

Thanks for your invitation to a new thread and even if I have only slim hopes that in this thread a rationale discussion can be made, let's have a try ... maybe you can help to be successful.The problem IMO is therefore not that one wants to wish Turkey bad luck or anything bad, but that most international, reasonable and well respected analysts have too many open questions and that so far too few of them are answered.In return any such critical question, remark or doubt is always alone rated an insult and replied in a most aggressive way.IMO a forum is exactly the place to exchange opinions, even contradicting ones, to ask open questions and to get answers and explanations. If one expects only expects "whao huu ... the best fighter yet to come!" and nothing more, shall leave a discussion.But to your question:IMO, this is a most impressive fighter, a great design and on paper the fighter looks very promising.On the other side I have several grave concerns in regard to the overall timeline, budget and especially its engines. This is based on the one side on the "unique social and political situation" in Turkey, which I rate unsecured and even more based on the fact that besides what Turkish sources claim the officially agreed use of F110 engines were so far not announced by either the USA or GE.This is in strict contrast to any other foreign use of GE engines, be that in India, South Korea and so on and given the latest - to put it mildly - political dispute between the USA and Turkey and the lack of any official US confirmation I am doubtful.Once again and I'm sure this note alone is r but anyway: Usually even if you assemble or manufacture a US engine you cannot simply use it in another product; PERIOD.The USA are very strict on this and so far - even moreSo in summary: I would be very much more optimistic if anyone could share not a YouTube-video claiming "it is so" but a credible source telling something about the terms of conditions for GE F110 that Turkey signed. Any bashing down of questions is neither constructive nor helpful.Claims "we could even copy it and GE won't even care since we are the 5th largest ... whatever!" is not a proof for the agreement to use a TEI built F110. Only the US government - not even GE and surely never TEI - decides on the use of US high end engines. Why alone noting this fact is rated an insult by some is beyond my understanding.Again, such an agreement is maybe done, but why then does no US source and most of all GE mention this, which is most unusual since GE usually mentioned any use of their engines by a foreign partner. Here in contrast GE "has been awefully quiet" as @SgtGungHo pointed out.As such: without any authorisation from the US government, there is NO F110 available for the TFX unless Turkey ignores the US intellectual properties which in return even worse consequences.Therefore in short: My wish for this discussion here would be an honest, open minded and civilised discussion on this most impressive project, but without these points of concerns solved (and these are not my concerns alone) all such claims the TFX prototype 01 will be being ready in 2022 and will fly in 2023 is far from assured regardless what some constantly claim.Best and take care,Deino @dr.knowhow and @SgtGungHo