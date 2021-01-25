Opinions on MMU & Hürjet Fighter/Trainer Projects

Turcici Imperium
This is a thread for people to speculate with their own personal opinions about MMU (known as TF-X i guess) and Hürjet. You can continue playing betting games here, like you can bet over each other about which year these projects will be realized, or even if they will ever be realized or not.
Informative topic (here : https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/tf-x-turkish-fighter-trainer-aircraft-projects.256669 ) will not be polluted with opinions that don't have any value to be taken as an information about the development of these projects. That thread will only be used to share updates and developments regarding those projects.
@WebMaster I have been told as 'sure go ahead' when i brought this idea before, but it just won't work like that, there is a need for enforcement. I would simply request for one pakistani moderator to be allocated to the turkish defence forum or one turkish member to be hired in moderation to keep this section in order.
@SgtGungHo , @RadarGudumluMuhimmat , @Titanium100 , @Deino please continue your discussions based on opinions or speculations regarding MMU and Hürjet in here, and post updates and other informative news about those projects in this thread.
