Opinionated - World gone to shit under Biden

Just asking my international bros, but do you feel the world has gone to shit under Biden terms? Like much worse than Trump?
Like American politics have an influence over all the world, even as a Vietnamese, I'm starting to notice the influence of LGBT shit and ESG in my society due to foreign companies in Vietnam.
Vietnam's economy is also not doing so good lately due to US - China competition and Biden closing some loopholes left behind by Trump. And of course the Ukraine war meaning Russia will have less armanents to sell to Vietnam.
Still I think there are some good movements like more China - Russia cooperation and BRICS growing larger, perhaps it's good to have a bad US president to show how sh*tty the US world order is to the rest of the word.
