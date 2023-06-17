Opinionated - World gone to shit under Biden

It was USA that used nuclear bombs on civilians of Japan and never apologized for it, it was them who bombed Vietnamese citizens and their freedom fighters with agent orange. It was USA that supported ISIS and Al-Qaeda networks consequently ruined west of Asia (middle east) and other extremist groups in different occasions. It was USA that turned into biggest supporter of a cancerous tumor in middle east, so called Israel, which is famous for terrorism and barabaric ways of occupation and displacing innocent people. It was USA that did unimaginable crimes agaisnt civilians of Cambodia.It is USA spreads war and terror in Europe, they still try to harrass Russia in every possible way.It is USA that still annoys China and challenges its territorial integrity using different tactics.It doesn't have much to do with Biden or other terrorist presidents of USA. USA is a natural terrorist supporting state and you cannot change it by changing their president. Terrorism is in their blood. This terror state is literally built upon natives' blood. How can you change this very fact?The saddest part is that main stream media has portrayed this savage global terrorist state as the beacon of freedom and democracy. It has enabled them to wear the mask of freedom and attack other states under different excuses. Take Iraq as an example, they invaded Iraq under the fake excuse of WMDs without UNSC approval.As i said, you cannot change their savage nature. That is what they are and will be so.