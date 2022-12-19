Opinionated - What is wrong in Pakistan?

I had the opportunity to travel on the GT road and it gave me "perspective."



1. Disorganized traffic situation and absolute lack of lane discipline. Heavy vehicles move on every lane instead of sticking to the left most lane.



2. GT road outside military sectors is well-developed with road pavement, road markings, and functioning lights. But much of it is broken and dark outside civilian sectors.



3. GT road has a lot of opening(s) in its midpoint when passing through a city. This leads to traffic jams and risky crossing opportunities around a city. There is no such thing as development of underpasses and flyovers to fix this problem.



These observations lead to following questions:



Q1. Why development and governance is so weak in civilian sectors of the country?



Q2. Why Pakistani civilians live like a "hajoom" and not like a "qom"?



No wonder those in the armed forces look down upon civilians in this country because they see lack of development, lack of governance, and disorganization in numerous civilian sectors of the country.



Many complain about the political situation of the country but there is hardly any focus on following:



1. Why provincial government(s) and by extension Public institutions do not do their job?



2. How development funds are misappropriated? Who is involved in misappropriation of these funds?



3. Why Pakistani political system is so expensive and elitist in its structure? Who benefits from this type of system? Does Parliamentary form of governance suit Pakistan?



I refuse to pin entire blame on the establishment for the above. Pakistani politicians are equally to blame for the above.



Many in the Public will be quick to blame the jews and foreign agencies for everything that is wrong in this country as well. Pakistani Elites from all walks of life are set in their ways meanwhile. Who benefits from selling this manjan to the Public?



No wonder Pakistan finds itself in such a bad shape and fails to become a (globally respected) "qom."