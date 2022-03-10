What's new

Opinionated - Weaponizing institutions to fight foreign institutions of propaganda.

When one thinks of military power, the thought of big tanks, big guns, drones, submarines, nuclear icbms, radars comes to the mind but that is one part of its security defense or offense. Here in the west they have used their institutions to push their voice and narrative. Example is "national endowment for democracy" which is code word for regime change and a regime subservient to western order. Professors and students are hired to speak the establishment script. journalist are paid by big media corporations are also under establishment script and they get paid for it but if they fail to follow order they will be fired, so they stick to the agenda. Here a few examples of institutions that are paid/tax breaks/ promote establishment or the elite propaganda agenda.

1. Hollywood - gets tax breaks and contracts if it helps usa military to produce propaganda movies about nations such as north korea, china, iran, arabs, muslim terrorist.
2. universities - hired professors are teaching false history to students on behalf of elite.
3. book publishers - paid to publish books which are antimuslim or anti china, russia etc. an example salman rushdie satanic verses
4. religious clergies hired to push religious hatred such as john hagee.
5. royal institute of affairs
6. bbc, abc, fox etc news channels these news anchors some are cia and they use green screen to pretend they are in war zone.
7. crisis actors hired but i cant find the institution.
8. famous youtubers to bring hate and propaganda i believe serpentza should be named he has been always antichina.
9. think tanks - talking about why a country should be invaded and pushing their point of view convincing the audience to follow. thinking of policies that can be applied to harm that nation.
10 using their corporation to promote American ideas such as macdonalds, starbucks ec when majority of the nation of the third world cant afford it and those who can instantly think it is superior until they get cancer. covert ways to harm population. ruin small businesses that cant compete.
11. using fashion to promote immorality and feminism etc.
12. recently usa created a a group called azov a neo nazi military fascist who were attacking roma and ethnic Russians including some indians.
13. medicalaid - covertly killing you by saying we need to help them by giving them vaccines - india, pakistan, africa are victims of this.
14. ngos - this group is the one screams human rights when gets busted as cia agent.
15. cyber teams hired to push propaganda and to incite riots in victim country. platforms like facebook is used.


West talks of freedom and democracy which in reality means banker dictatorship and debt. However they have removed presstv and rt news off the station here in uk and USA, so where is freedom now.

I think countries that are resisting need to start hiring out their professors and abroad to expose the western propaganda and hypocrisy and so on. create a think tank to fight these head on. Create you tube personalities, publish books, Facebook, etc and hire famous actors at home to promote native values etc, promote your own corporation and industries. Promote movies that expose western crimes and make documentaries about it.

Million to billions are spent on military hardware but million to billions should be spent on creating institutions, persons to fight western apparatus that i have mentioned in the list. List it is not complete.
 
Azadkashmir said:
1. Hollywood - gets tax breaks and contracts if it helps usa military to produce propaganda movies about nations such as north korea, china, iran, arabs, muslim terrorist.
Are you describing the West or China?

en.wikipedia.org

The Battle at Lake Changjin - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
The Battle at Lake Changjin is the most expensive film ever produced in China, with a budget of $200 million.[8] It was commissioned by the publicity department of the Chinese Communist Party as part of the Party's 100th anniversary celebrations

Azadkashmir said:
2. universities - hired professors are teaching false history to students on behalf of elite.
Are you describing the West or China?

Update: Teacher fired for wrong lecture on Nanjing Massacre amid public outrage - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn


Azadkashmir said:
3. book publishers - paid to publish books which are antimuslim or anti china, russia etc. an example salman rushdie satanic verses
Are you describing the West or China?

www.hudson.org

The Anti-Islamic Movement in China - by Haiyun Ma

The mass human rights atrocities in Xinjiang is worsening, and demands a far greater international response....
www.hudson.org www.hudson.org
"Along similar lines, a Beijing bookstore owner, who had operated his store specializing on Islam, Muslims, and the Middle East for more than ten years in the Haidian District, was arrested by Xinjiang authorities and placed in a re-education camp. He was charged with “terrorism” for selling books about Islam"

Azadkashmir said:
4. religious clergies hired to push religious hatred such as john hagee.
Are you describing the West or China?
www.scmp.com

How Chinese Muslims became the target of online hate

‘When are you going back to Arabia?’: How Chinese Muslims became the target of online hate
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Azadkashmir said:
5. royal institute of affairs
???

Azadkashmir said:
6. bbc, abc, fox etc news channels these news anchors some are cia and they use green screen to pretend they are in war zone.
Are you describing the West or China?

All the news reporters for the official Chinese state media are government employees since they obviously own the television station.

Azadkashmir said:
7. crisis actors hired but i cant find the institution.
Are you describing the West or China?


Azadkashmir said:
8. famous youtubers to bring hate and propaganda i believe serpentza should be named he has been always antichina.
Are you describing the West or China?




Azadkashmir said:
9. think tanks - talking about why a country should be invaded and pushing their point of view convincing the audience to follow. thinking of policies that can be applied to harm that nation.
Are you describing the West or China?

Center for China and Globalization - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
en.wikipedia.org

Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


Azadkashmir said:
10 using their corporation to promote American ideas such as macdonalds, starbucks ec when majority of the nation of the third world cant afford it and those who can instantly think it is superior
This is just white-worshipping.


Azadkashmir said:
11. using fashion to promote immorality and feminism etc.
Are you describing the West or China?

https:// youtu.be/Lzpj-2pjj5s
Remove space to view link.
Beijing lingerie fashion show. Careful about watching this in front of the family as their clothes are see-thru. I don't want to promote immorality.

Azadkashmir said:
14. ngos - this group is the one screams human rights when gets busted as cia agent.
Are you describing the West or China?

Criticism of Confucius Institutes - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

japan-forward.com

U.S., Europe Close Confucius Institutes Over Spying Suspicions. Why Does Japan Keep Them?

“Is it sound,” asks Diet member Haruko Arimura, that “a cultural center of a country ruled exclusively by the Communist Party” be strategically placed in 14 Japanese universities?
japan-forward.com japan-forward.com
 
Dont know about rest.
But this one is definitely talking about you:

15. cyber teams hired to push propaganda and to incite riots in victim country. platforms like facebook is used.
 
Madni Bappa said:
@gambit @F-22Raptor @jhungary @Hamartia Antidote

Wat up playas?
Why are we considered the propagandists..when this forum has 20 times as many Chinese propagandists than Americans. BTW Initially this forum used to not have many Chinese at all as it was started as a Pakistani-American defence forum...and it has now morphed into a propaganda site for English speaking Chinese members.
 
the west. china learned all of this from you.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Why are we considered the propagandists..when this forum has 20 times as many Chinese propagandists than Americans. BTW Initially this forum used to not have many Chinese at all as it was started as a Pakistani-American defence forum...and it now has turned into a English speaking Chinese member propaganda site.
No it hasn't

If the Chinese are complaining about the Americans on this forum

And the Americans are complaining about the Chinese on this forum

This means you're equal

Heck, even Indians are allowed to spread their propaganda, this site allows the most freedom

It's just both sides have hypernationalists
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Why are we considered the propagandists..when this forum has 20 times as many Chinese propagandists than Americans. BTW Initially this forum used to not have many Chinese at all as it was started as a Pakistani-American defence forum...and it has now morphed into a propaganda site for English speaking Chinese members.
They're pretty harmless. They're either advocating for economic cooperation or Xinjiang. I'll give em a pass on Xinjiang. It's terrible. But we can't do much about it.

Your kind has goaded us into many wars which were not ours. You left us in lurch in many wars. The wars you won off our blood and backs with your dollars. You turned around and sanctioned us. Lied to the world and then decimated a host of Muslim countries.

When Masjid al Aqsa is bombed and harassed you sell weapons to Israel. Adopt a benign language. But for Xinjiang you're all hue and cry.

Let me tell you a story.
Rather, thanks to technology you can watch it:

Salza said:
Snap
Wrong thread??
 
Madni Bappa said:
Dont know about rest.
But this one is definitely talking about you:

15. cyber teams hired to push propaganda and to incite riots in victim country. platforms like facebook is used.
facebook and whatsapp are used to incite riots. that is the nature of the beast. US government has little say here
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Probably...as they have learned pretty much everything else too.
"Since her arrival in Texas, Joya has remade herself, and as of 2017, attends a Unitarian church."
www.dallasnews.com

Who is the ‘ISIS bride’ whose affair with Rep. Van Taylor prompted him to drop reelection bid?

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Rep. Van Taylor apologized to supporters for an extramarital affair and abruptly dropped his bid for re-election. The woman...
www.dallasnews.com

Kaferization and Paganization by the Church.

In the interests of the people of the Hind, we demand return of 45+ trillion dollars that you stole from us. In case of non-payment, roman law of repossession will apply.
 

