Opinionated - Weaponizing institutions to fight foreign institutions of propaganda.

When one thinks of military power, the thought of big tanks, big guns, drones, submarines, nuclear icbms, radars comes to the mind but that is one part of its security defense or offense. Here in the west they have used their institutions to push their voice and narrative. Example is "national endowment for democracy" which is code word for regime change and a regime subservient to western order. Professors and students are hired to speak the establishment script. journalist are paid by big media corporations are also under establishment script and they get paid for it but if they fail to follow order they will be fired, so they stick to the agenda. Here a few examples of institutions that are paid/tax breaks/ promote establishment or the elite propaganda agenda.



1. Hollywood - gets tax breaks and contracts if it helps usa military to produce propaganda movies about nations such as north korea, china, iran, arabs, muslim terrorist.

2. universities - hired professors are teaching false history to students on behalf of elite.

3. book publishers - paid to publish books which are antimuslim or anti china, russia etc. an example salman rushdie satanic verses

4. religious clergies hired to push religious hatred such as john hagee.

5. royal institute of affairs

6. bbc, abc, fox etc news channels these news anchors some are cia and they use green screen to pretend they are in war zone.

7. crisis actors hired but i cant find the institution.

8. famous youtubers to bring hate and propaganda i believe serpentza should be named he has been always antichina.

9. think tanks - talking about why a country should be invaded and pushing their point of view convincing the audience to follow. thinking of policies that can be applied to harm that nation.

10 using their corporation to promote American ideas such as macdonalds, starbucks ec when majority of the nation of the third world cant afford it and those who can instantly think it is superior until they get cancer. covert ways to harm population. ruin small businesses that cant compete.

11. using fashion to promote immorality and feminism etc.

12. recently usa created a a group called azov a neo nazi military fascist who were attacking roma and ethnic Russians including some indians.

13. medicalaid - covertly killing you by saying we need to help them by giving them vaccines - india, pakistan, africa are victims of this.

14. ngos - this group is the one screams human rights when gets busted as cia agent.

15. cyber teams hired to push propaganda and to incite riots in victim country. platforms like facebook is used.





West talks of freedom and democracy which in reality means banker dictatorship and debt. However they have removed presstv and rt news off the station here in uk and USA, so where is freedom now.



I think countries that are resisting need to start hiring out their professors and abroad to expose the western propaganda and hypocrisy and so on. create a think tank to fight these head on. Create you tube personalities, publish books, Facebook, etc and hire famous actors at home to promote native values etc, promote your own corporation and industries. Promote movies that expose western crimes and make documentaries about it.



Million to billions are spent on military hardware but million to billions should be spent on creating institutions, persons to fight western apparatus that i have mentioned in the list. List it is not complete.