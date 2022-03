The problem is, we Pakistanis are seriously not analyzing the situation. Pakistan is in any case going towards a sinkhole, Imran or no Imran.

We as a nation don't have any direction and collective motive and is killing us, that was killing us, and will keep killing us until we Pakistanis decide who are we, and what is the way forward.



Until then, Imran or no Imran, doesn't matter.