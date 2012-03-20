What's new

[Opinionated] The sole Indian Carrier sailed only two weeks in two years?

GiantPanda

GiantPanda

FULL MEMBER
Nov 8, 2016
243
0
783
Country
China
Location
United States
This explains why we almost never see satellite photos of the Vikramaditya at sea unlike the two Chinese aircraft carriers which are constantly at sea.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464810082881835015

we spent $1b on refurbishing Vikky, another $1b on Mig29K air wing, 1 honeytrap scandal, what did our tax payer money get? a 'training carrier' that is barely able to sail 2 weeks in last 2 yrs, a 29K unable to take sustained shocks of carrier landings and zero accountability.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

FULL MEMBER
Nov 8, 2016
243
0
783
Country
China
Location
United States
Hassan Guy said:
As long as it gets you on the list of active aircraft carriers on wikipedia, it counts.
Click to expand...
Lol. So Indians can brag on the internet? They always talk about their experience in carrier operations but it is almost certain that they have done far less conventional launches and traps with their one STOBAR carrier than the two Chinese ones. Their previous experience before the Vikramaditya was mainly with the Harrier. Even Thailand had experience with the Harrier. It is not the same as a STOBAR or CATOBAR used on fleet carriers.

You cannot find satellite pictures of the Indian carrier at sea unlike the Chinese carriers which are recorded constantly at sea.

9BFAC752-C40B-4E58-AB05-75F2C6D6A930.jpeg

8BB5D8F1-2ACE-44A4-9227-3AA4E73ECD96.jpeg

0BBF1766-EDB5-45AE-91D3-C20BDD62A098.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,824
0
2,047
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Aircraft carriers are supposed to be intimidating, epic and cool. This indian ac is just pathetic. Well. I guess it makes target practice for our yj12/cm302 ashm
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,518
-10
1,293
Country
India
Location
India
the indian carrier is total rubbish, Chinese and Pak have zero to worry about, plus, they're flying the samosa.. what's more.. pajeet pilots will be doing duty on those samosas off a wreck of a ship.
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,314
-4
5,501
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Reports r their carrier is in bad shape

And new carrier cannot get rafales which IN wanted due to narrow space of caego bay lift

in not happy with Mig 29K
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,906
2
3,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sudarshan said:
A random tweet saying India bad makes whole PDF go bonkers :lol:
Click to expand...
no sir, india is a superpower. it should have attacked china to show its might, after galwan. and it should have struck hard at pakistan after 27th feb, using the very same carrier that is under discussion right now. that would have shown the pakistanis what's what.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
962
-2
797
Country
India
Location
Nepal
S.Y.A said:
no sir, india is a superpower. it should have attacked china to show its might, after galwan. and it should have struck hard at pakistan after 27th feb, using the very same carrier that is under discussion right now. that would have shown the pakistanis what's what.
Click to expand...
We’re afraid of Jadeed Tareeen Taklogy of Pakistan.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

FULL MEMBER
Nov 8, 2016
243
0
783
Country
China
Location
United States
Super Falcon said:
Reports r their carrier is in bad shape

And new carrier cannot get rafales which IN wanted due to narrow space of caego bay lift

in not happy with Mig 29K
Click to expand...
There were two fires on their Vikramaditya carrier already and there are little to no satellite pictures of the thing being at sea.

This contradicts the Indian bragging about having carrier "experience." lol
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,906
2
3,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sudarshan said:
We’re afraid of Jadeed Tareeen Taklogy of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
i stand by what i said, india is a superpower, it should have tried to knock some sense into pakistan and china.
GiantPanda said:
There were two fires on their Vikramaditya carrier already and there are little to no satellite pictures of the thing being at sea.

This contradicts the Indian bragging about having carrier "experience." lol
Click to expand...
its stealth. invisible to satellites. its the fault of chinese tech that repeatedly fails to pick up any sign of the indian carrier.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

FULL MEMBER
Nov 8, 2016
243
0
783
Country
China
Location
United States
S.Y.A said:
i stand by what i said, india is a superpower, it should have tried to knock some sense into pakistan and china.

its stealth. invisible to satellites. its the fault of chinese tech that repeatedly fails to pick up any sign of the indian carrier.
Click to expand...
The satellite pictures of Chinese carriers come from Western companies mainly but they do not pick up any from the Indian carrier.

So every tech fails to pick up the Indian carrier. Super stealth. Or they are simply not interesting being stuck at port all the time. lol
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,906
2
3,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
GiantPanda said:
The satellite pictures on Chinese carrier come from Western companies mainly but they do not pick up any from the Indian carrier so every tech fails to pick up the Indian carrier. lol
Click to expand...
exactly! like i said, india is a superpower!
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,926
-23
1,313
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
the indian carrier is total rubbish, Chinese and Pak have zero to worry about, plus, they're flying the samosa.. what's more.. pajeet pilots will be doing duty on those samosas off a wreck of a ship.
Click to expand...
Very well said. I completely agree.
GiantPanda said:
This explains why we almost never see satellite photos of the Vikramaditya at sea unlike the two Chinese aircraft carriers which are constantly at sea.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464810082881835015

we spent $1b on refurbishing Vikky, another $1b on Mig29K air wing, 1 honeytrap scandal, what did our tax payer money get? a 'training carrier' that is barely able to sail 2 weeks in last 2 yrs, a 29K unable to take sustained shocks of carrier landings and zero accountability.
Click to expand...
We need to save our assets for the time of war. We cannot afford to operate them during peace time and lose them in the process.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom