Naturally, no one agrees with the war and does not approve of it. However, it should be noted that the fate of nations and governments is not sudden and is not determined by parliament. Rather, this fate is formed in the roots of society, in historical trends and in the scope of a nation's behavior.As for Russia's war with Ukraine, the situation is similar and there is nothing outside the preceding rule.The Ukrainians, especially during and after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014, have not only not treated the Russians well, but also have followed U.S. strategy, and have not adhered to Russia's security considerations as a hegemonic country.Since 2014, the phenomenon that has added to the depths of hatred of both sides every day since 2014, and of course, these kiev officials have taken a hard time in this hatred and have been hoping for U.S. and NATO assistance and membership in the European Union.On the other hand, it is obvious that a hegemonic country cannot ignore its security considerations anywhere in the world. Just as Islamic Iran, as a hegemonic country, is sensitive about security developments in Iraqi Kurdistan, and in some cases has been involved in military operations in this regard.Of course, it is reaffirmed that the war is bitter and at any moment we must try to stop it, but the huge considerations that guarantee the collective security of the people and the country and affect today and the future are more important than war.With this introduction, it is easier to talk about the ticket that the Ukrainians are trapped in...As we have noted, the events surrounding a country are not separate from the behavior of its nation.In fact, even if we do not consider the discussion of divine traditions, the experience of history easily proves how, for example, Spain, after the oppression of Christians to Muslims and ethnic cleansing in the blood of Andalusia over the past centuries, has never been able to see on a united country again, and it continues to suffer from division and polarization.In the Ukraine debate, a look at the strange behavior of Ukrainians towards Russians during the 2014 revolution is an example, and today's disasters explain Ukraine better.These Ukrainians were pro-Revolution Euromaidans, who in those days hanged a pregnant woman and her husband for Russian-ism, euphorically, and filmed the torture.Of course, the hotness of the torture business in Ukraine is not only subject to the days of the American staged Revolution of Euromaidan.Recently, during the Ukraine war, a video has also been posted on Twitter showing Ukrainians tying some alleged "Russian looters" to the tree and torturing them!There is also more news that Ukrainians tortured Russian captives.These events, all of which show a collective interest in torture and torture, clearly show why the current government in Kiev is a lax and imprudent government that the Ukrainian people have no desire to defend.