What's new

Opinionated - The child cursed Ukraine in mother's womb (18+)

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,995
-9
13,194
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Naturally, no one agrees with the war and does not approve of it. However, it should be noted that the fate of nations and governments is not sudden and is not determined by parliament. Rather, this fate is formed in the roots of society, in historical trends and in the scope of a nation's behavior.

As for Russia's war with Ukraine, the situation is similar and there is nothing outside the preceding rule.
The Ukrainians, especially during and after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014, have not only not treated the Russians well, but also have followed U.S. strategy, and have not adhered to Russia's security considerations as a hegemonic country.

Since 2014, the phenomenon that has added to the depths of hatred of both sides every day since 2014, and of course, these kiev officials have taken a hard time in this hatred and have been hoping for U.S. and NATO assistance and membership in the European Union.
On the other hand, it is obvious that a hegemonic country cannot ignore its security considerations anywhere in the world. Just as Islamic Iran, as a hegemonic country, is sensitive about security developments in Iraqi Kurdistan, and in some cases has been involved in military operations in this regard.

Of course, it is reaffirmed that the war is bitter and at any moment we must try to stop it, but the huge considerations that guarantee the collective security of the people and the country and affect today and the future are more important than war.
With this introduction, it is easier to talk about the ticket that the Ukrainians are trapped in...

As we have noted, the events surrounding a country are not separate from the behavior of its nation.

In fact, even if we do not consider the discussion of divine traditions, the experience of history easily proves how, for example, Spain, after the oppression of Christians to Muslims and ethnic cleansing in the blood of Andalusia over the past centuries, has never been able to see on a united country again, and it continues to suffer from division and polarization.
In the Ukraine debate, a look at the strange behavior of Ukrainians towards Russians during the 2014 revolution is an example, and today's disasters explain Ukraine better.

These Ukrainians were pro-Revolution Euromaidans, who in those days hanged a pregnant woman and her husband for Russian-ism, euphorically, and filmed the torture.

3412585.jpg

The picture of a pregnant mother executed and tortured by Ukrainian Neo-NAZIs

3412586.jpg

Ukrainian revolutionaries set fire to Russian fan rally center in Odessa burning at least 30 pro Russian people alive


Untitled.png

Crucifixion of a pro Russian man in Ukraine


Of course, the hotness of the torture business in Ukraine is not only subject to the days of the American staged Revolution of Euromaidan.

Recently, during the Ukraine war, a video has also been posted on Twitter showing Ukrainians tying some alleged "Russian looters" to the tree and torturing them!
There is also more news that Ukrainians tortured Russian captives.

These events, all of which show a collective interest in torture and torture, clearly show why the current government in Kiev is a lax and imprudent government that the Ukrainian people have no desire to defend.

https://www.24-news.ir/video/93323/صلیب-کشیدن-روس-تبارها-توسط-اوکراینی-ها-فیلم


I personally belive that poor child cursed Ukraine in mother's womb.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,995
-9
13,194
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
We need to remember Crucifixion is a crime that anti-Christ followers believe in as an approach to punish people to death.

It is intended to send a bold massage to every living Christian who believes in Jesus (AS).

Like the Arabic saying goes, العاقل یکفیه الاشاره, a delicate hint is enough for a wise man.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,995
-9
13,194
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
tower9 said:
You won’t see this on CNN
Click to expand...
True sir

They Manage Google search in a way you hardly find these on the web.

If you search for 'pregnant mother Russia-Ukraine war', Google will show you unproven Russian attack on a Ukrainian pregnant woman which Russians denied and Ukrainians failed to show any evidence for it.

Info war is a part of War that Americans are masters at.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
13,539
5
19,537
Muhammed45 said:
Naturally, no one agrees with the war and does not approve of it. However, it should be noted that the fate of nations and governments is not sudden and is not determined by parliament. Rather, this fate is formed in the roots of society, in historical trends and in the scope of a nation's behavior.

As for Russia's war with Ukraine, the situation is similar and there is nothing outside the preceding rule.
The Ukrainians, especially during and after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014, have not only not treated the Russians well, but also have followed U.S. strategy, and have not adhered to Russia's security considerations as a hegemonic country.

Since 2014, the phenomenon that has added to the depths of hatred of both sides every day since 2014, and of course, these kiev officials have taken a hard time in this hatred and have been hoping for U.S. and NATO assistance and membership in the European Union.
On the other hand, it is obvious that a hegemonic country cannot ignore its security considerations anywhere in the world. Just as Islamic Iran, as a hegemonic country, is sensitive about security developments in Iraqi Kurdistan, and in some cases has been involved in military operations in this regard.

Of course, it is reaffirmed that the war is bitter and at any moment we must try to stop it, but the huge considerations that guarantee the collective security of the people and the country and affect today and the future are more important than war.
With this introduction, it is easier to talk about the ticket that the Ukrainians are trapped in...

As we have noted, the events surrounding a country are not separate from the behavior of its nation.

In fact, even if we do not consider the discussion of divine traditions, the experience of history easily proves how, for example, Spain, after the oppression of Christians to Muslims and ethnic cleansing in the blood of Andalusia over the past centuries, has never been able to see on a united country again, and it continues to suffer from division and polarization.
In the Ukraine debate, a look at the strange behavior of Ukrainians towards Russians during the 2014 revolution is an example, and today's disasters explain Ukraine better.

These Ukrainians were pro-Revolution Euromaidans, who in those days hanged a pregnant woman and her husband for Russian-ism, euphorically, and filmed the torture.

View attachment 823393
The picture of a pregnant mother executed and tortured by Ukrainian Neo-NAZIs

View attachment 823394
Ukrainian revolutionaries set fire to Russian fan rally center in Odessa burning at least 30 pro Russian people alive


View attachment 823396
Crucifixion of a pro Russian man in Ukraine


Of course, the hotness of the torture business in Ukraine is not only subject to the days of the American staged Revolution of Euromaidan.

Recently, during the Ukraine war, a video has also been posted on Twitter showing Ukrainians tying some alleged "Russian looters" to the tree and torturing them!
There is also more news that Ukrainians tortured Russian captives.

These events, all of which show a collective interest in torture and torture, clearly show why the current government in Kiev is a lax and imprudent government that the Ukrainian people have no desire to defend.

https://www.24-news.ir/video/93323/صلیب-کشیدن-روس-تبارها-توسط-اوکراینی-ها-فیلم


I personally belive that poor child cursed Ukraine in mother's womb.
Click to expand...

No CNN BBC Western media would report this ... They like to paint to give d guy bad guy then commit crimes against humanity.
 
alee92nawaz

alee92nawaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2015
2,047
-3
1,224
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammed45 said:
Naturally, no one agrees with the war and does not approve of it. However, it should be noted that the fate of nations and governments is not sudden and is not determined by parliament. Rather, this fate is formed in the roots of society, in historical trends and in the scope of a nation's behavior.

As for Russia's war with Ukraine, the situation is similar and there is nothing outside the preceding rule.
The Ukrainians, especially during and after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014, have not only not treated the Russians well, but also have followed U.S. strategy, and have not adhered to Russia's security considerations as a hegemonic country.

Since 2014, the phenomenon that has added to the depths of hatred of both sides every day since 2014, and of course, these kiev officials have taken a hard time in this hatred and have been hoping for U.S. and NATO assistance and membership in the European Union.
On the other hand, it is obvious that a hegemonic country cannot ignore its security considerations anywhere in the world. Just as Islamic Iran, as a hegemonic country, is sensitive about security developments in Iraqi Kurdistan, and in some cases has been involved in military operations in this regard.

Of course, it is reaffirmed that the war is bitter and at any moment we must try to stop it, but the huge considerations that guarantee the collective security of the people and the country and affect today and the future are more important than war.
With this introduction, it is easier to talk about the ticket that the Ukrainians are trapped in...

As we have noted, the events surrounding a country are not separate from the behavior of its nation.

In fact, even if we do not consider the discussion of divine traditions, the experience of history easily proves how, for example, Spain, after the oppression of Christians to Muslims and ethnic cleansing in the blood of Andalusia over the past centuries, has never been able to see on a united country again, and it continues to suffer from division and polarization.
In the Ukraine debate, a look at the strange behavior of Ukrainians towards Russians during the 2014 revolution is an example, and today's disasters explain Ukraine better.

These Ukrainians were pro-Revolution Euromaidans, who in those days hanged a pregnant woman and her husband for Russian-ism, euphorically, and filmed the torture.

View attachment 823393
The picture of a pregnant mother executed and tortured by Ukrainian Neo-NAZIs

View attachment 823394
Ukrainian revolutionaries set fire to Russian fan rally center in Odessa burning at least 30 pro Russian people alive


View attachment 823396
Crucifixion of a pro Russian man in Ukraine


Of course, the hotness of the torture business in Ukraine is not only subject to the days of the American staged Revolution of Euromaidan.

Recently, during the Ukraine war, a video has also been posted on Twitter showing Ukrainians tying some alleged "Russian looters" to the tree and torturing them!
There is also more news that Ukrainians tortured Russian captives.

These events, all of which show a collective interest in torture and torture, clearly show why the current government in Kiev is a lax and imprudent government that the Ukrainian people have no desire to defend.

https://www.24-news.ir/video/93323/صلیب-کشیدن-روس-تبارها-توسط-اوکراینی-ها-فیلم


I personally belive that poor child cursed Ukraine in mother's womb.
Click to expand...
That's the evidence?
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2013
663
3
1,624
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammed45 said:
Naturally, no one agrees with the war and does not approve of it. However, it should be noted that the fate of nations and governments is not sudden and is not determined by parliament. Rather, this fate is formed in the roots of society, in historical trends and in the scope of a nation's behavior.

As for Russia's war with Ukraine, the situation is similar and there is nothing outside the preceding rule.
The Ukrainians, especially during and after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014, have not only not treated the Russians well, but also have followed U.S. strategy, and have not adhered to Russia's security considerations as a hegemonic country.

Since 2014, the phenomenon that has added to the depths of hatred of both sides every day since 2014, and of course, these kiev officials have taken a hard time in this hatred and have been hoping for U.S. and NATO assistance and membership in the European Union.
On the other hand, it is obvious that a hegemonic country cannot ignore its security considerations anywhere in the world. Just as Islamic Iran, as a hegemonic country, is sensitive about security developments in Iraqi Kurdistan, and in some cases has been involved in military operations in this regard.

Of course, it is reaffirmed that the war is bitter and at any moment we must try to stop it, but the huge considerations that guarantee the collective security of the people and the country and affect today and the future are more important than war.
With this introduction, it is easier to talk about the ticket that the Ukrainians are trapped in...

As we have noted, the events surrounding a country are not separate from the behavior of its nation.

In fact, even if we do not consider the discussion of divine traditions, the experience of history easily proves how, for example, Spain, after the oppression of Christians to Muslims and ethnic cleansing in the blood of Andalusia over the past centuries, has never been able to see on a united country again, and it continues to suffer from division and polarization.
In the Ukraine debate, a look at the strange behavior of Ukrainians towards Russians during the 2014 revolution is an example, and today's disasters explain Ukraine better.

These Ukrainians were pro-Revolution Euromaidans, who in those days hanged a pregnant woman and her husband for Russian-ism, euphorically, and filmed the torture.

View attachment 823393
The picture of a pregnant mother executed and tortured by Ukrainian Neo-NAZIs

View attachment 823394
Ukrainian revolutionaries set fire to Russian fan rally center in Odessa burning at least 30 pro Russian people alive


View attachment 823396
Crucifixion of a pro Russian man in Ukraine


Of course, the hotness of the torture business in Ukraine is not only subject to the days of the American staged Revolution of Euromaidan.

Recently, during the Ukraine war, a video has also been posted on Twitter showing Ukrainians tying some alleged "Russian looters" to the tree and torturing them!
There is also more news that Ukrainians tortured Russian captives.

These events, all of which show a collective interest in torture and torture, clearly show why the current government in Kiev is a lax and imprudent government that the Ukrainian people have no desire to defend.

https://www.24-news.ir/video/93323/صلیب-کشیدن-روس-تبارها-توسط-اوکراینی-ها-فیلم


I personally belive that poor child cursed Ukraine in mother's womb.
Click to expand...


This is Cherry picking of the highest order. The Neo-Nazis in Ukraine account for less than 2% of the voters. They are the American equivalent of the Neo-confederates of America. Stop generalizing Ukrainian extremist to the whole country, and claiming that they are in charge of the country.

These are the same concerns every modern Islamic country is crying about: to stop generalizing extremism. But for some reason PDF members like you, want to do the same thing for Ukraine. I don't understand why you spew out biased Russian propaganda. You are the equivalent of western journalists who were supporting US claims of Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction in the early 2000s, just for the sake of justifying the hawkish rhetoric.

You and your hostility towards the West aside, you must not let go of the ground realities and facts. If you call the Iraq war a crime against humanity, you MUST call the Ukraine war a crime against humanity. Modern people who have access to facts, and have access to social media, will never pay heed to your baseless emotional propaganda.

Just for a reference, I have attached a picture of the atrocities of USSR against Ukraine for 70 years. This might help you conceptualize the reasons given by the Ukrainian president, and almost every citizen of Ukraine, for why they are fighting against Russia with everything they have got.

1647109073996.png


THESE ATROCITIES ABOVE, ARE WHAT EVERY EAST EUROPEAN STATE IS RUNNING AWAY FROM.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Piotr
Russia wanted peace with Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
227
Turingsage
Turingsage
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT - Insightsful interview
Replies
0
Views
153
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Piotr
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
Replies
2
Views
401
Foinikas
F
A
Ukraine orders military mobilization, bars adult male citizens from leaving country
Replies
4
Views
191
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
R
Ukraine Resists Russia Alone: A Tale Of The West's Broken Promises
2
Replies
20
Views
565
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom