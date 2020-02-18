What's new

Opinionated - Should China go unpunished?

Corona is on the rise again in Europe and the US...thousands of people are dying every day across the world...more than a million people had already died..economies are shattered...people lost the jobs...suicides have increased because of unemployment.
All this is because China hid the emergence of virus...China is entirely responsible for all the deaths , poverty and sadness in the world now.
Apart from Trump I have not seen any other leader raising voice against China...I can understand many countries like some of our neighbours depend on china for their survival...but does that mean the world should remain silent on this issue forever and not punish China for what it has done?
 
China should be lauded for effectively containing the outbreak and presenting a template to go by in combatting the spread. This is how the WHO interprets the situation given how things played out.


WHO lauds Chinese response to virus, says world 'at important juncture'

The World Health Organization (WHO) praised China on Wednesday for its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, but voiced "grave concern" about person-to-person spread in three other countries which led it to summon its Emergency Committee again.
Already punished, through India and US. Punishment for neglecting and dismissing this virus as "just another cold"
India's virus was from Europe and middle east, US virus was from Europe, Australia's virus was from US, none was from China.
The earliest trace of Covid found so far in in Spain.
 
In March 2019, the COVID-19 virus appeared in the sewers of Spain. This news has been around for several months. Anti-intellectual Indians, low-IQ Indians, don’t you understand the news? :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
 
Coronavirus entered India from Europe, Middle East and not China, claims IISc study
The report used genomics to suggest that the virus spread through the most travelled countries.


New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The novel coronavirus in India may have originated from Europe, the Middle East, Oceania and South Asia regions, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

The observation is a part of the findings of the IISc team comprising Kumar Somasundaram, Mainak Mondal and Ankita Lawarde after analysing 294 Indian viral genomes.

The objective of the study was to determine the genetic diversity among Indian SARS-CoV-2 viral isolates in comparison to the strains that are occurring worldwide.

"The potential origin appears to be countries mainly from Europe, the Middle East, Oceania and South Asia regions, which strongly implies the spread of virus through the most travelled countries," the team noted.

"Among different strains of the virus as identified by Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, Indian SARS-CoV-2 viruses are enriched with G (50 per cent) and I (6.7 per cent) clades in addition to 40 per cent samples with unknown genetic variants," it stated further.

The team is also finding the functional impact of high occurrence non-synonymous mutations on the viral protein functions and use this information toward understanding immune escape mechanisms and also developing mutant specific therapies.

The team noted that while the novel coronavirus increased to more than five million worldwide, it has just crossed over one lakh in India.

The low infection rate in India, according to the team, could be due to long lockdown with effective social distancing, active identification of COVID-19 patients and quarantining them with proper treatment, presumed cross-immune protection and possibly variation in the viral strains that are introduced or prevalent in India.

"Comparison of viral genome sequences from different regions/countries allows us to identify the genetic diversity among viruses which would help in ascertaining virulence, disease pathogenicity, as well as origin and spread of SARS- CoV-2, between countries," the team added.
Coronavirus entered India from Europe, Middle East and not China, claims IISc study

The report used genomics to suggest that the virus spread through the most travelled countries
Cuomo: The Coronavirus That Came To New York "Did Not Come From China, It Came From Europe"
Ian Schwartz
On Date April 24, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) argued the coronavirus that hit New York state did not come from China but Europe, probably Italy he said. At his Friday coronavirus press briefing, Cuomo said President Trump's China travel ban was too late and the horse had long left the barn.

"Researchers now find and they report in some newspapers, the virus was spreading wildly in Italy in February and there was an outbreak, massive outbreak in Italy in February," Cuomo said. "Researchers now say there were likely 28,000 cases in the United States in February, including 10,000 cases in the state of New York and the Coronavirus flu virus that came to New York, did not come from China. It came from Europe."

"When you look at the number of flights that came from Europe to New York, the New York metropolitan area, New York and New Jersey during January, February, up to the close down, 13,000 flights bringing 2.2 million people," he said. "All right. So November, December you have the outbreak in China. Everybody knows."

"We acted two months after the China outbreak," the governor said. "When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later? We all talk about the global economy and how fast people move and how mobile we are. How can you expect that when you act two months after the outbreak in China, the virus was only in China waiting for us to act? The horse had already left the barn by the time we moved."

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/v..._not_come_from_china_it_came_from_europe.html

Most Australian coronavirus cases coming from USA: Scott Morrison
By Nick Pearson
10:56am Mar 20, 2020
The United States is the country of origin for most of the coronavirus cases in Australia, the prime minister has said.

Speaking on 2GB this morning, Scott Morrison said now was the right time to close the nation's borders.

"We were able to slow the virus' start and spread in Australia through these early periods," Mr Morrison said.

"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States.

"At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."
Eighty per cent of coronavirus cases in Australia are people who have come in from overseas or have caught the disease directly from them.

A failure to conduct adequate numbers of coronavirus tests meant the United States appeared to have many more infections in recent weeks than had been announced.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/c...morrison/5b04121e-a597-4aaf-a1a7-04be02f9d376

Yet indians can post any cartoon of modi or trump ,but the science believing Chinese can't post winni the pooh cartoon in my DP.
Have you ever talked to a non Chinese about it.
 
