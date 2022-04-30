What's new

Opinionated - Pakistan nationality related debate

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
Discussion branch-off from following thread: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/sheb...emnation-of-imran-khans-india-remarks.738918/

The Terminator said:
Criticizing someone is another matter but repeatedly blatant negation of Pakistan's ideology or identity will never be tolerated. And if he is Pakistani then it's treason of the highest order.
I said Jinnah was right and was proven right in this thread 😂😂

The Terminator said:
Lol you are the troll of the biggest dumpster. So why not you just migrate to Modi's controlled Kashmir and enjoy his developments there! Stop wasting our time 😜
Kashmir insurgency is practically dead. Why do you think that is? Why aren’t Indian soldiers dying at the same rate as Pakistani soldiers are in Waziristan and Balochistan?

People need to start asking questions.
 
The Terminator

The Terminator

May 2, 2015
jus_chillin said:
Bro I haven’t even said anything wrong or bad about anyone 😂😂😂 I’m just noting my observations in real life. Yet these types of people start losing their minds if you have an alternative opinion.

Somehow I turned from being called Gul Khan by Afgahns to now being called a terrorist sympathizer by my own Pakistanis. The world is a crazy place 🤣🤣
Ok I will explain it to you. And don't try to jump ok!

So I was saying your father died the moment he lost his left foot in an accident in 1971. You are saying he is still great and alive but I would insist you to acknowledge because I am saying with authority that he is no more your father. Then I would say that I have done a DNA test of both you and your father and it's all over the place. Your DNA is a mix of Arabs, Johny sins of USA because you watch his videos a lot, some Punjabis, a bit of south Indian and irani contribution into it as well. But don't forget your Chinese and Brazilian bloodlines too. 😜

Because I know better than you and have seen you using all of those ethnicities products 😂.

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Just one of MANY nations who have no "historical" reasons for existence.
Care to explain why? Afghan was the Farsi word for Pashtun so Afghans trying to make the word into a nationality and an ethnicity at the same time was just the most stupid thing and policy ever. Hence Afghanistan means “land of Afghans”. Iran come from the word Arya from the word Aryan. Arab countries like Iraq and Syria are all product of Sykes-Picott. China and Russia have always existed. Pakistan was never mentioned anywhere before 1947. It’s not a bad thing nor I’m not saying that it is it’s just a fact.

All of our provinces have 5000 years history that’s a fact!

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Not dead. Just dormant.......... :azn: It will erupt at the right time. If the Bosnians and Kosovan Albanians can get their independence after over 700 years then so can the Kashmiris..........:azn:
So your policy is copium/hopium. No explanation as to why we aren’t hitting Indian soldiers hard as our soldiers have been getting hit hard in Waziristan and Balochistan!
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
jus_chillin said:
Care to explain why? Afghan was the Farsi word for Pashtun so Afghans trying to make the word into a nationality and an ethnicity at the same time was just the most stupid thing and policy ever. Hence Afghanistan means “land of Afghans”. Iran come from the word Arya from the word Aryan. Arab countries like Iraq and Syria are all product of Sykes-Picott. China and Russia have always existed. Pakistan was never mentioned anywhere before 1947. It’s not a bad thing nor I’m not saying that it is it’s just a fact.

All of our provinces have 5000 years history that’s a fact!



So your policy is copium/hopium. No explanation as to why we aren’t hitting Indian soldiers hard as our soldiers have been getting hit hard in Waziristan and Balochistan!
So because I wasn't mentioned before 1947, Pakistan should not exist?.........who decided that? You?......... :disagree:

how do you know indian soldiers are getting hit or not? Do you believe the indian media? If so please read the following:

EU NGO report uncovers Indian disinformation campaign

EU DisinfoLab’s report a ‘deep dive into a 15-year operation targeting the EU and UN to serve Indian interests’.
Pro-Indian 'fake websites targeted decision makers in Europe'

Fake sites and groups lobbying for India influenced decision makers in Europe, researchers say.
The Terminator

The Terminator

May 2, 2015
@jus_chillin discuss, criticize, give opinions, solutions about any personality, group of people, Govt departments, policy issues, wrong thought process etc but you can never ever question your nation's/country's core ideology and identity. If you would do so then people would react aggressively. That's quite logical and simple phenomenon!

Ok. Even US of A the superpower has no ancient past which can be related to their present mixed breed. And they even made further mixed breed from the massive immigrants influx which is still going on, after getting their some sort of "independence". So don't have to uselessly fight on those topics
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So because I wasn't mentioned before 1947, Pakistan should not exist?.........who decided that? You?......... :disagree:
Never said it shouldn’t exist.
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
how do you know indian soldiers are getting hit or not? Do you believe the indian media? If so please read the following:
We would be hearing statements from Kashmiri fighters about them getting hit right? Truth is we don’t. We are on defensive end not the offensive end.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
jus_chillin said:
Never said it shouldn’t exist.


We would be hearing statements from Kashmiri fighters about them getting hit right? Truth is we don’t. We are on defensive end not the offensive end.
Here is at least 1 that was killed around 4 weeks ago:

India soldier killed, labourers wounded in Kashmir attacks

Rebel attack in India-administered Kashmir’s main Srinagar city leaves one soldier dead, while four workers are wounded in two separate attacks, police say.
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Here is at least 1 that was killed around 4 weeks ago:

www.google.co.uk

India soldier killed, labourers wounded in Kashmir attacks

Rebel attack in India-administered Kashmir’s main Srinagar city leaves one soldier dead, while four workers are wounded in two separate attacks, police say.
www.google.co.uk www.google.co.uk
And 100s became shaheed in Waziristan and last year first 6 months more hundreds were becoming shaheed.

1??? That’s the number that you are okay with 💀

The Terminator said:
nation's/country's core ideology and identity
That’s some masala you cooked up 😂

Questioning identity? 😂😂 Wtf even is the identity we have. It’s just a nationality. Not believing in fairytales doesn’t make me a traitor.
 
The Terminator

The Terminator

May 2, 2015
jus_chillin said:
Care to explain why? Afghan was the Farsi word for Pashtun so Afghans trying to make the word into a nationality and an ethnicity at the same time was just the most stupid thing and policy ever. Hence Afghanistan means “land of Afghans”. Iran come from the word Arya from the word Aryan. Arab countries like Iraq and Syria are all product of Sykes-Picott. China and Russia have always existed. Pakistan was never mentioned anywhere before 1947. It’s not a bad thing nor I’m not saying that it is it’s just a fact.

All of our provinces have 5000 years history that’s a fact!



So your policy is copium/hopium. No explanation as to why we aren’t hitting Indian soldiers hard as our soldiers have been getting hit hard in Waziristan and Balochistan!
Lol we have history of pre ancient times that was lost in between due to some catastrophy and can be found in the ruins. So what it changes now?

The Ahadees related to wars have our distinct name on it. There it's called Sindh the land of river India. The Indus basin.

The Ahadees of end of times and big wars include this one too

Khrab ul Sindh(Pakistan) Minal Hind (India), wa khrab ul hind minas seen (China)
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
The Terminator said:
Lol we have history of pre ancient times that was lost in between due to some catastrophy and can be found in the ruins. So what it changes now?

The Ahadees related to wars have our distinct name on it. There it's called Sindh the land of river India. The Indus basin.

The Ahadees of end of times and big wars include this one too

Khrab ul Sindh(Pakistan) Minal Hind (India), wa khrab ul hind minas seen (China)
Yes of course the provinces of Pakistan have 5000 year history.

Pakistan itself was created in August 14th, 1947

Nothing wrong in saying that!
 
The Terminator

The Terminator

May 2, 2015
So i
jus_chillin said:
And 100s became shaheed in Waziristan and last year first 6 months more hundreds were becoming shaheed.

1??? That’s the number that you are okay with 💀



That’s some masala you cooked up 😂

Questioning identity? 😂😂 Wtf even is the identity we have. It’s just a nationality. Not believing in fairytales doesn’t make me a traitor.
So I would say that bastards of the US are still far more superior than your supernatural races of Persia, Afghans etc. They are screwing you over and over again for the better part of the century. And having no cultural history or ethnic identity doesn't make a single fking difference to the current facts 😂
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
The Terminator said:
So i
So I would say that bastards of the US are still far more superior than your supernatural races of Persia, Afghans etc. They are screwing you over and over again for the better part of the century. And having no cultural history or ethnic identity doesn't make a single fking difference to the current facts 😂
Are you mentally okay?
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
The Terminator said:
So I would say that bastards of the US are still far more superior than your supernatural races of Persia, Afghans etc. They are screwing you over and over again for the better part of the century. And having no cultural history or ethnic identity doesn't make a single fking difference to the current facts 😂
I mention Pakistani is simply a nationality while you are saying some weird stuff about race :rofl:
 
The Terminator

The Terminator

May 2, 2015
Everyone knows that Pakistan ka Matlab kia? Pakistan is the unique state in whole world which was created in the name of Islam. That's exactly why its called Pakistan not Jinnah Nagar or North West South-Asia. It was created on 26-27 of Ramadan. It's only competitor and nemesis in the whole world is Israel which is also a religious ideological country. This unique identity can not be found anywhere else. We have the strongest military in Muslim world, a Nuclear power, best Jihadis as well. And people of Pakistan fight for Muslims from Kashmir to Azebaijan to Syria all over the world without asking a single question.

Because they have strong faith in Allah and Rasool and they believe in: 👇

IMG_20220501_024851.jpg
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
jus_chillin said:
And 100s became shaheed in Waziristan and last year first 6 months more hundreds were becoming shaheed.

1??? That’s the number that you are okay with 💀



That’s some masala you cooked up 😂

Questioning identity? 😂😂 Wtf even is the identity we have. It’s just a nationality. Not believing in fairytales doesn’t make me a traitor.
Those that were Shaheed in Waziristan were because of af-ghand terrorists/ttp. We need to start eliminating them too.
 

