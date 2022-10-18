Opinionated - Pakistan must actively join the war against Russia

Paksiatn should partner with the US and NATO to fight the Russians.



We have great influence in Central Asia and the soft under belly of Russia.



Turkiye and Pakistan can partner to defeat Russia in Ukraine, Black Sea, Caucuses, Caspian Sea and Central Asia.



Russia needs to be balkanized.



Just supplying ammunitions is not enough. Pakistan needs to fight the Russians by putting the boots on the ground.



Let's light up Chechnya again. Let's show the Russians again how guerilla warfare is fought.