Opinionated - Pak mil always ahead of its adversary in weapon acquisitions and inductions

Pak mil always ahead of its adversary in weapon acquisitions and inductions:



- PAF officially inducted females as fighter pilots later India did almost after 10 years.

- Pakistan inducted state of the art fighter (F-16) into its inventory in 80s way before IAF hands-on latest variant of migs.

- Pakistan Navy has got Asia's first-ever AIP Subs back in 90s. Almost after a decade, India has got its first-ever AIP.

- Pakistan developed, tested, inducted, and established state-of-the-art UCAVs force in the past 10 years (fleet comprised of domestic, Chinese, Turkish, Italian) while Indian armed forces still struggling to build. Just recently managed to get two from US after burning tons of money in the development.

- Pakistan established a dedicated attack gunships force in 80s and got Cobras (an even more advanced version than US army had at that time). India just recently start building their attack gunship brigade though they have bought a few attack helis in 90s.

- PA successfully developed a cruise missile before India. India later end up with a joint venture with Russia (turned Yakhont into Brahmos) almost after 5 years.

- Pakistan developed tactical WMD weapon systems like NASR meanwhile India is still lacking.

- Pakistan inducted a nuclear-capable howitzer for tactical use while India has zero.

- Pakistan developing AESA Radar yet no info from the Indian side.

- Pakistan already tested MIRV Ballistic missile Ababeel. No news from India so far about the official MIRV test except they did some relevant modifications in one of their missile.

- Pakistan Airforce successfully developed JF17 (joint venture with China) and also managed to sell to two countries as of now (Nigeria and Myanmar). India is still struggling to convince the international customers and failed to induct in its own airforce.

- According to Jane's (OSINT), Pakistan acquired Anti-Stealth Radars to detect (low-obs) 5th Generation fighters like F22 and F35 from a long-range.

- Pakistan has VHF radars since 80s.

- Pakistan used Motorways for PAF emergency ops. After almost a decade Indian airforce did that.

- POF developed POF Eye (aka camera gun) almost 12 years ago and yesterday there was a news about DRDO camera gun similar to POF Eye