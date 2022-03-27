What's new

Opinionated - Pak mil always ahead of its adversary in weapon acquisitions and inductions

Pak mil always ahead of its adversary in weapon acquisitions and inductions:

- PAF officially inducted females as fighter pilots later India did almost after 10 years.
- Pakistan inducted state of the art fighter (F-16) into its inventory in 80s way before IAF hands-on latest variant of migs.
- Pakistan Navy has got Asia's first-ever AIP Subs back in 90s. Almost after a decade, India has got its first-ever AIP.
- Pakistan developed, tested, inducted, and established state-of-the-art UCAVs force in the past 10 years (fleet comprised of domestic, Chinese, Turkish, Italian) while Indian armed forces still struggling to build. Just recently managed to get two from US after burning tons of money in the development.
- Pakistan established a dedicated attack gunships force in 80s and got Cobras (an even more advanced version than US army had at that time). India just recently start building their attack gunship brigade though they have bought a few attack helis in 90s.
- PA successfully developed a cruise missile before India. India later end up with a joint venture with Russia (turned Yakhont into Brahmos) almost after 5 years.
- Pakistan developed tactical WMD weapon systems like NASR meanwhile India is still lacking.
- Pakistan inducted a nuclear-capable howitzer for tactical use while India has zero.
- Pakistan developing AESA Radar yet no info from the Indian side.
- Pakistan already tested MIRV Ballistic missile Ababeel. No news from India so far about the official MIRV test except they did some relevant modifications in one of their missile.
- Pakistan Airforce successfully developed JF17 (joint venture with China) and also managed to sell to two countries as of now (Nigeria and Myanmar). India is still struggling to convince the international customers and failed to induct in its own airforce.
- According to Jane's (OSINT), Pakistan acquired Anti-Stealth Radars to detect (low-obs) 5th Generation fighters like F22 and F35 from a long-range.
- Pakistan has VHF radars since 80s.
- Pakistan used Motorways for PAF emergency ops. After almost a decade Indian airforce did that.
- POF developed POF Eye (aka camera gun) almost 12 years ago and yesterday there was a news about DRDO camera gun similar to POF Eye
 
Congrats for your most advanced weapon aquisation. .. I think you are at least decade ahead of us... congrats for your win..

Congrats for your most advanced weapon aquisation. .. I think you are at least decade ahead of us... congrats for your win..
 
Joe Shearer said:
I wonder if even a single person reading your post understood what you were driving at.
Joe this is the weakest link of your personality, so do not underestimate others.
Among the 15 points explained you only concentrated on one point put up from another poster and judgment came from you based upon that, that none on PDF knows about it.
At least, he knows it.
 
Joe Shearer said:
I wonder if even a single person reading your post understood what you were driving at.
Not everyone is a English teacher here.

khail007 said:
Joe this is the weakest link of your personality, so do not underestimate others.
Among the 15 points explained you only concentrated on one point put up from another poster and judgment came from you based upon that, that none on PDF knows about it.
At least, he knows it.
This is like a Elementary student talking about Math to a Math Major.
 
khail007 said:
Joe this is the weakest link of your personality, so do not underestimate others.
Among the 15 points explained you only concentrated on one point put up from another poster and judgment came from you based upon that, that none on PDF knows about it.
At least, he knows it.
Very well, if it suits you better, let me put it like this:

I wonder if even a It's good to know that at least you are the single person reading your post who understood what you were driving at.

Did it make you wonder why I ignored the 15 points (I wasn't counting, evidently you were) that were put up by another poster?

Now that we have a comprehensive map of my personality, would you like to tell me your reaction to a cheap, low-down comment made by one of your members, that surpasses belief? That none of you have reacted to?
 
Staying Ahead may be something to gloat for us fanboys, but for the ones at the helm it's really the only way forward.It's very common part of their trade and we are proud of them.
 
I would be much more worried if I could earn more in Pakistan than sitting here in bangalore. Mosquitos still kill more than 100x what pakistan army can kill, so that's least of our worries.
 
Stealth said:
PAF officially inducted females as fighter pilots later India did almost after 10 years.
Good for women. But has no added value tactically or strategically.
Stealth said:
Pakistan inducted state of the art fighter (F-16) into its inventory in 80s way before IAF hands-on latest variant of migs.
IAF inducted Mirage 2000, and MiG-29 in 80s itself. While IAF got BVR capability in 90s, PAF failed to get BVR missile until 2010.
Stealth said:
Pakistan Navy has got Asia's first-ever AIP Subs back in 90s. Almost after a decade, India has got its first-ever AIP.
French offered same MESMA AIP to India for Scorpenes but India rejected it as they and other Sterling cell based AIP are unsuitable for tropical warm waters of IOR as they significantly increase noise output in such waters thus destroying stealthiness of the submarine
Stealth said:
Pakistan developed, tested, inducted, and established state-of-the-art UCAVs force in the past 10 years (fleet comprised of domestic, Chinese, Turkish, Italian) while Indian armed forces still struggling to build. Just recently managed to get two from US after burning tons of money in the development.
Indian doctrine sees present lightly armed UAV as useless for combined air ground war. India believes loitiering munitions are far more effective in conventional war. Which is why India has acquired hundreds of loitiering munitions from Israel.
Nonetheless India sees value of UCAV in certain scenario which is why MQ-9B are being acquired.
Stealth said:
Pakistan established a dedicated attack gunships force in 80s and got Cobras (an even more advanced version than US army had at that time). India just recently start building their attack gunship brigade though they have bought a few attack helis in 90s.
Pakistan has failed to acquire AH-1Z and T-129 and has ZERO modern attack heli in inventory, it's Ah-1F/F fleet too old and obsolete. India has 22 of the most advanced attack helicopters built by mankind. Another 06 on the way along with LCH.
Stealth said:
PA successfully developed a cruise missile before India. India later end up with a joint venture with Russia (turned Yakhont into Brahmos) almost after 5 years.
BrahMos was test fired in 2001 long before first Babur was tested. Induction was earlier too.
Stealth said:
Pakistan developed tactical WMD weapon systems like NASR meanwhile India is still lacking.
India has no need of tactical WMD just like China
Stealth said:
Pakistan inducted a nuclear-capable howitzer for tactical use while India has zero.
Once again India has no need of battlefield or tactical nukes , just like China does not have them. Because we believe in massive second strike and thus only have strategic nukes.
Stealth said:
Pakistan developing AESA Radar yet no info from the Indian side.
India has already developed and even inducted multiple AESA radars.
- Two ground based AESA radars.
- One AEW&C based AESA radars
both inducted
- Fighter aircraft AESA radar now advanced enough so it is undergoing flight tests.
Stealth said:
Pakistan already tested MIRV Ballistic missile Ababeel. No news from India so far about the official MIRV test except they did some relevant modifications in one of their missile.
Ababeel was test fired only once. No proof if MIRV package was tested in that teta. There has been not a single test of Ababeel in 5 years. It was not even displayed at 23rd March parade even once.
India has already demonstrated multi warhead capability through multi satellite launch.
Stealth said:
Pakistan Airforce successfully developed JF17 (joint venture with China) and also managed to sell to two countries as of now (Nigeria and Myanmar). India is still struggling to convince the international customers and failed to induct in its own airforce
India has successfully exported cruise missiles BrahMos . Pakistan has not managed to do that. As per SIPRI data India is now among top 25 arms exporters. Pakistan is not.
Stealth said:
According to Jane's (OSINT), Pakistan acquired Anti-Stealth Radars to detect (low-obs) 5th Generation fighters like F22 and F35 from a long-range.
India has Elta E2090U Ultra radars which are more powerful. They were recently spotted in sat pics.
Stealth said:
POF developed POF Eye (aka camera gun) almost 12 years ago and yesterday there was a news about DRDO camera gun similar to POF Eye
India has corner shot guns from Israel since 2010. A very niche weapon useful in very few scenarios such as hostage rescue, very little use in conventional wars. So not required in large no.
 
Wesen Hunter said:
Good for women. But has no added value tactically or strategically.

IAF inducted Mirage 2000, and MiG-29 in 80s itself. While IAF got BVR capability in 90s, PAF failed to get BVR missile until 2010.

French offered same MESMA AIP to India for Scorpenes but India rejected it as they and other Sterling cell based AIP are unsuitable for tropical warm waters of IOR as they significantly increase noise output in such waters thus destroying stealthiness of the submarine

Indian doctrine sees present lightly armed UAV as useless for combined air ground war. India believes loitiering munitions are far more effective in conventional war. Which is why India has acquired hundreds of loitiering munitions from Israel.
Nonetheless India sees value of UCAV in certain scenario which is why MQ-9B are being acquired.

Pakistan has failed to acquire AH-1Z and T-129 and has ZERO modern attack heli in inventory, it's Ah-1F/F fleet too old and obsolete. India has 22 of the most advanced attack helicopters built by mankind. Another 06 on the way along with LCH.

BrahMos was test fired in 2001 long before first Babur was tested. Induction was earlier too.

India has no need of tactical WMD just like China

Once again India has no need of battlefield or tactical nukes , just like China does not have them. Because we believe in massive second strike and thus only have strategic nukes.

India has already developed and even inducted multiple AESA radars.
- Two ground based AESA radars.
- One AEW&C based AESA radars
both inducted
- Fighter aircraft AESA radar now advanced enough so it is undergoing flight tests.

Ababeel was test fired only once. No proof if MIRV package was tested in that teta. There has been not a single test of Ababeel in 5 years. It was not even displayed at 23rd March parade even once.
India has already demonstrated multi warhead capability through multi satellite launch.

India has successfully exported cruise missiles BrahMos . Pakistan has not managed to do that. As per SIPRI data India is now among top 25 arms exporters. Pakistan is not.

India has Elta E2090U Ultra radars which are more powerful. They were recently spotted in sat pics.

India has corner shot guns from Israel since 2010. A very niche weapon useful in very few scenarios such as hostage rescue, very little use in conventional wars. So not required in large no.
So india is buying weapons from nations that are 100× smaller than it?.........:disagree:............so why can't OVER 1.4 billion indians invent or indigenously produce high tech weapons systems themselves like other nations do? Proves the immeasurable inferiority of indians..........:azn:
 

