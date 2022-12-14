What's new

Opinionated - On how to DELETE Israel

Mr.Green

Mr.Green

On How to DELETE Israel

Israel has territorial ambitions over Arab lands. Its Achilles heel is the Zionist plans of expansion. If it enters Syria, Lebanon or Jordan, it can be drawn into a long term guerrilla fight especially in the Syrian deserts or the Lebanese mountains or the Sinai. All the Arab countries and Iran as well as Russia will finance such guerrilla movements comprising Hezbollah, Sunni and Wahabi groups. If such a war continues for 10 years, Israel will lose its strength, will to fight, finances, American support and media favor. At that time the neighboring Arab states can easily attack and destroy Israel.

The same thing happened to USSR in Afghanistan and now to USA. Why do you think Russia annexed Crimea and now attacked Ukraine? the answer is simple. USA is now not in a position to do anything about it. USA is weakened thanks to Afghanistan.

The continuous insurgency will cause the recent European citizens of Israel to lose hope and go back to Europe.

The strategy has to be coupled with public pressure on multinationals and banks not to support Israel. In addition to that, a media campaign should be launched in US and UK to turn the public opinion against Israel and make it loose its financial and military support.
 
Olympus81

Why would you want to do that?

Over time, the Arabs will get stronger and it is only natural Israel would treat its neighbors on equal terms.

Couple with a fact that we are moving towards a bipolar world where the US won’t be able to support one side with total impunity.

It would be in Israel’s interest to make peace, stop with its land grabbing and allow a viable Palestine state to exist. Otherwise things might not be so rosy in the next few decades.
 
Mr.Green

Mr.Green

Olympus81 said:
Why would you want to do that?

Over time, the Arabs will get stronger and it is only natural Israel would treat its neighbors on equal terms.

Couple with a fact that we are moving towards a bipolar world where the US won’t be able to support one side with total impunity.

It would be in Israel’s interest to make peace, stop with its land grabbing and allow a viable Palestine state to exist. Otherwise things might not be so rosy in the next few decades.
It is Allah's decision about the Jews. They are Maghzoob e Alaihim. The land is Muslim land.
 
K_Bin_W

You cannot delete Israel...PEROID..... Because its a proxy - The power base is elsewhere, No point in pointing your guns at the kosher state.
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Mr.Green said:
On How to DELETE Israel

Israel has territorial ambitions over Arab lands. Its Achilles heel is the Zionist plans of expansion. If it enters Syria, Lebanon or Jordan, it can be drawn into a long term guerrilla fight especially in the Syrian deserts or the Lebanese mountains or the Sinai. All the Arab countries and Iran as well as Russia will finance such guerrilla movements comprising Hezbollah, Sunni and Wahabi groups. If such a war continues for 10 years, Israel will lose its strength, will to fight, finances, American support and media favor. At that time the neighboring Arab states can easily attack and destroy Israel.

The same thing happened to USSR in Afghanistan and now to USA. Why do you think Russia annexed Crimea and now attacked Ukraine? the answer is simple. USA is now not in a position to do anything about it. USA is weakened thanks to Afghanistan.

The continuous insurgency will cause the recent European citizens of Israel to lose hope and go back to Europe.

The strategy has to be coupled with public pressure on multinationals and banks not to support Israel. In addition to that, a media campaign should be launched in US and UK to turn the public opinion against Israel and make it loose its financial and military support.
By Dream
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

It is too easy.
Arm every Palestinian citizen and Israel will be done.

Israel and Israelis have no ideological base, no faith, no strength, no honor, no spirit. These pigs and swines are there to live their piggy lives. If they feel threatened for a moment then they would escape Israel to their European houses in a matter of hours. They haven't left Europe for war, they are promised with wealth, peace and land.

On the contrary to these swines, Palestinian brothers and sisters would die for Quds, they have resisted for decades with complete empty hands so they can defeat Israel easily.

Guess what, Arab kingdoms are the biggest barrier on the way of arming the oppressed Palestinians.
 
Mr.Green

Mr.Green

Muhammed45 said:
It is too easy.
Arm every Palestinian citizen and Israel will be done.

Israel and Israelis have no ideological base, no faith, no strength, no honor, no spirit. These pigs and swines are there to live their piggy lives. If they feel threatened for a moment then they would escape Israel to their European houses in a matter of hours. They haven't left Europe for war, they are promised with wealth, peace and land.

On the contrary to these swines, Palestinian brothers and sisters would die for Quds, they have resisted for decades with complete empty hands so they can defeat Israel easily.

Guess what, Arab kingdoms are the biggest barrier on the way of arming the oppressed Palestinians.
It is an Islamic rule that if the Muslims of an attacked country cannot repel the enemy, then the Muslims from the nearby countries should join the fight.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Mr.Green said:
It is an Islamic rule that if the Muslims of an attacked country cannot repel the enemy, then the Muslims from the nearby countries should join the fight.
Yes it is sir.

We are all responisble, every Iranian, evry Muslim around the world is responisble for every drop of Muslim blood in Palestine. We are responsible for every tear being shed from the eyes of every Palestinian orphans, mothers, fathers etc.

If Muslims today are called losers, if non Muslims think that they can freely bully Muslims, that's because of the miseries imposed on Palestinians. Palestine is honor and frontline of Muslims, without them we are bunch of soul less losers. Palestine is the soul of Islam, the living Quran.
 
S

Sam6536

Muhammed45 said:
It is too easy.
Arm every Palestinian citizen and Israel will be done.

Israel and Israelis have no ideological base, no faith, no strength, no honor, no spirit. These pigs and swines are there to live their piggy lives. If they feel threatened for a moment then they would escape Israel to their European houses in a matter of hours. They haven't left Europe for war, they are promised with wealth, peace and land.

On the contrary to these swines, Palestinian brothers and sisters would die for Quds, they have resisted for decades with complete empty hands so they can defeat Israel easily.

Guess what, Arab kingdoms are the biggest barrier on the way of arming the oppressed Palestinians.
I mean Israel did defeat a combined Arab force
They routed the force like twice i guess? with a smaller army
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Sam6536 said:
I mean Israel did defeat a combined Arab force
They routed the force like twice i guess? with a smaller army
Arab and Iranian monarchs betrayed Palestine.

Palestinians along with Lebanon, Syria and Egypt were left alone. By Egypt, i mean Egypt of Nasser not the current weirdo.
 

