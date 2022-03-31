Opinionated - New War Of Independence in 2022 after 1947?

Same stage:
Unionists and toadies of the past and now sharifs and zardaris of today, Ghaffar Khan, achakzai, were with British.
Jamiat Ul Ulamai Hind father of Fazl's JUI religiously against Pakistan.
A new War of Independence in the leadership of Imran Khan to get rid of traitorous remnants of 1947.
