Opinionated - New War Of Independence in 2022 after 1947?

imadul

imadul

Dec 7, 2007
Same stage:
Unionists and toadies of the past and now sharifs and zardaris of today, Ghaffar Khan, achakzai, were with British.
Jamiat Ul Ulamai Hind father of Fazl's JUI religiously against Pakistan.

A new War of Independence in the leadership of Imran Khan to get rid of traitorous remnants of 1947.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
imadul said:
Same stage:
Unionists and toadies of the past and now sharifs and zardaris of today, Ghaffar Khan, achakzai, were with British.
Jamiat Ul Ulamai Hind father of Fazl's JUI religiously against Pakistan.

A new War of Independence in the leadership of Imran Khan to get rid of traitorous remnants of 1947.
20220323_090639.jpg
 
maithil

May 21, 2010
Should be easy this time if Armed forces get rid of their so called neutral stance. Collaboration with foreign govt to overthrow elected PM should automatically invoke sedition clause. And armed forces have a duty to protect elected leader from such treasonous plots.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

Oct 25, 2016
maithil said:
Should be easy this time if Armed forces get rid of their so called neutral stance. Collaboration with foreign govt to overthrow elected PM should automatically invoke sedition clause. And armed forces have a duty to protect elected leader from such treasonous plots.
Agree however our senior security establishment does not wish to interfere, they are too nice.
 
maithil

May 21, 2010
Samurai_assassin said:
Agree however our senior security establishment does not wish to interfere, they are too nice.
Big mistake they will be doing. You can't stay neutral if the options are traitors and patriot. Neutrality between Tipu and Mir Sadiq ? They will be failing in their sworn duty. Future Generations will have less charitable views towards them.
 
imadul

imadul

Dec 7, 2007
maithil said:
Should be easy this time if Armed forces get rid of their so called neutral stance. Collaboration with foreign govt to overthrow elected PM should automatically invoke sedition clause. And armed forces have a duty to protect elected leader from such treasonous plots.
That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
imadul said:
Charter of treachery and hypocrisy
ان کو پبلک سپورٹ حاصل ہے دس کروڑ پاکستانی عوام کو غدار کرنا چاہتے ہیں

imadul said:
That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool.
سپریم کورٹ زرداری صاحب نے چند پلاٹوں میں خرید چکے ہیں
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Amin Summe Amin....

It's an Erdoa'n moment for IK....

By the by, the West is now wanting to mend ties with Erdo'an for Putin is showing them their place...
 
M

maithil

May 21, 2010
imadul said:
That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool.
If courts can grant bail to murderers and people facing sedition charges, they can certainly delay this vote on such serious grounds. If not, then people should force them. 1 lakh people in front of Supreme Court and they will do the needful. Real question is , are 1 lakh people passionate enough to spend 2 days for this worthy cause ? Here we have forced Supreme Court and Modi govt to change their stance . You guys should do the same.
 

