Opinionated - I wish Pakistan had a more competent enemy than India

This attitude is the reason Pakistan has gotten so complacent.If we "respect" our opponent India, then we will always be trying to stay even with a country as incompetent as India, which will make us equally as incompetent. Maybe if we had a real enemy, we would be forced to innovate more, and Pakistan would be more shrewd like Iran, Turkey, and China. Bajwa entering politics is shameful. Instead Pakistan's military has gotten extremely complacent and relaxed, languishing in the dustbin as an afterthought due to the lack of a clear threat or coherent vision requiring military innovation.Enemy countries will always counter what their enemy does. India is only an ideological threat, evidenced by the fact that IK tweets about RSS every week but never takes any military action against such a threat. Hence Pakistan counters India's ideology but does not do anything else, resulting in military innovation getting ignored and languishing for decades. Pakistan's military will not innovate unless confronted with a more competent enemy than India, but waiting until that time is not smart. Right now, since India is incompetent, Pakistan military has no incentive to innovate which is a big problem for us. Pakistan should have started hitting India with cyberattacks and drones years ago, but we haven't because India hasn't used them against us first, and stupidly we are waiting for them to do it first, so that we can innovate and catch up to them later.