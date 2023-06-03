Opinionated - I can now confirm with a certainity that all redlines of Russia has been crossed - We entered a decisive moment

There has been multiple attacks across Russia today and the Ukrainians are openly claiming it and the Ukro Legions in Belgorod are saying we want to go to Moscow and being unapologetic.



An Oil refinery was hit including other targets across Russia. I also saw Putins reaction it looked like a man who is prepared for the eventual fall-out which is nuclear.



Russia is gonna use Nuclear weapons inside Ukraine this is a forgone conclusion and the question is only about when but them using there is no doubt about it anymore. I expect strikes on Kiev and across other Ukrainian cities both tactical and stragetic nukes.



Will NATO intervene? that is the million dollar question and honestly I would prefer them to not it would put everyone at risk. Honestly I don't see the US or EU getting drawn into that.



But Russia will first start with striking Ukraine if there is involvement other then condemnations they will expand the striking circle to boarder areas but I don't see involvement other then condemnations but one thing is for certain that Russian decision makers redlines has been crossed weeks ago now and they could respond within this year or next year.



But I expect first full mobilization and followed by Martial law and then Nuclear strikes across Ukraine.



We have climbed the ladder of escalations to the final point where we can't go higher up