What's new

Opinionated - I can now confirm with a certainity that all redlines of Russia has been crossed - We entered a decisive moment

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 27, 2022
144
0
104
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Saudi Arabia
There has been multiple attacks across Russia today and the Ukrainians are openly claiming it and the Ukro Legions in Belgorod are saying we want to go to Moscow and being unapologetic.

An Oil refinery was hit including other targets across Russia. I also saw Putins reaction it looked like a man who is prepared for the eventual fall-out which is nuclear.

Russia is gonna use Nuclear weapons inside Ukraine this is a forgone conclusion and the question is only about when but them using there is no doubt about it anymore. I expect strikes on Kiev and across other Ukrainian cities both tactical and stragetic nukes.

Will NATO intervene? that is the million dollar question and honestly I would prefer them to not it would put everyone at risk. Honestly I don't see the US or EU getting drawn into that.

But Russia will first start with striking Ukraine if there is involvement other then condemnations they will expand the striking circle to boarder areas but I don't see involvement other then condemnations but one thing is for certain that Russian decision makers redlines has been crossed weeks ago now and they could respond within this year or next year.

But I expect first full mobilization and followed by Martial law and then Nuclear strikes across Ukraine.

We have climbed the ladder of escalations to the final point where we can't go higher up
 
Last edited:
TruthSeeker

TruthSeeker

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Nov 27, 2008
6,355
3
5,995
Country
United States
Location
United States
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi said:
But I expect first full mobilization and followed by Martial law and then Nuclear strikes across Ukraine.
Click to expand...
That is a pretty pessimistic view. Anyway, I am 77 years old and can except the end of times. A nuclear war, I suppose, would be good for stopping climate change. It might put humanity back a few hundred years. Congratulations to Vladimir Putin for being, possibly, the world's most effective climate change opponent!
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2022
549
0
648
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ukraine is the new Afghanistan.
Too puffed up in nationalism, and too few brain cells to think with good reasoning.
Same as Afghani, they will celebrate "Victory ' over ruins of own country, and half of the population dead, while not being able to recover for another century.
 
Char

Char

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
2,576
0
3,085
Country
China
Location
China
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi said:
There has been multiple attacks across Russia today and the Ukrainians are openly claiming it and the Ukro Legions in Belgorod are saying we want to go to Moscow and being unapologetic.

An Oil refinery was hit including other targets across Russia. I also saw Putins reaction it looked like a man who is prepared for the eventual fall-out which is nuclear.

Russia is gonna use Nuclear weapons inside Ukraine this is a forgone conclusion and the question is only about when but them using there is no doubt about it anymore. I expect strikes on Kiev and across other Ukrainian cities both tactical and stragetic nukes.

Will NATO intervene? that is the million dollar question and honestly I would prefer them to not it would put everyone at risk.

But Russia will first start with striking Ukraine if there is involvement other then condemnations they will expand the striking circle to boarder areas but I don't see involvement other then condemnations but one thing is for certain that Russian decision makers redlines has been crossed weeks ago now and they could respond within this year or next year.

But I expect first full mobilization and followed by Martial law and then Nuclear strikes across Ukraine.

We have climbed the ladder of escalations to the final point where we can't go higher up
Click to expand...

Britain is the first target
 
P

pakistanitarzan

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2011
679
2
832
TruthSeeker said:
That is a pretty pessimistic view. Anyway, I am 77 years old and can except the end of times. A nuclear war, I suppose, would be good for stopping climate change. It might put humanity back a few hundred years. Congratulations to Vladimir Putin for being, possibly, the world's most effective climate change opponent!
Click to expand...
Are you a veteran?
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
6,793
7
9,753
Country
United States
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
Why not share your intel instead of being vague.. You are being unhelpful.. Spill the beans or just stop the sarcasm
Click to expand...

I have absolutely no Intel, not making any claims like the OP is.

"I can now confirm with a certainty"

But hey, if you want to take the word of a rando, that's your business and what I believe is mine. Okay? Thanks!
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2019
2,020
-2
1,651
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
TruthSeeker said:
That is a pretty pessimistic view. Anyway, I am 77 years old and can except the end of times. A nuclear war, I suppose, would be good for stopping climate change. It might put humanity back a few hundred years. Congratulations to Vladimir Putin for being, possibly, the world's most effective climate change opponent!
Click to expand...
77 can u leave ur stuff to me when u die
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Russia is gonna trigger nuclear war in this conflict eventually - It is a forgone conclusion
2
Replies
22
Views
804
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy
Replies
0
Views
93
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says no cease-fire until Ukraine gains upper hand in war
Replies
0
Views
46
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
India-Russia Trade: Is Indian Rupee Worthless For Cross-Border Transactions?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
966
bababho
B
Hamartia Antidote
EU top diplomat says China will cross ‘red line’ if it sends arms to Russia
Replies
10
Views
432
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom