Opinionated/hypothetical (for now) Congratulations on the New PM and NEW cabinent. Round of massive development coming

Apr 22, 2010
For some inknown reason my post and thread was deleted two weeks ago and i was banned for propoganda when i reported the new PM.
I dont understands is there are timing difference where i am and pakistanis are?
I mean it seems so..when i was looking at the sucess of no confidence vote, people were still discussing no confidence vote, now you guys are discussing sucess of no confidemce votr even though i already see the PM,foreign minister etc??
Is it a time difference or IQ difference ?
New president once tareen group takes on punjab and kundi buys off the candidates of KPK with help of "khali makhloq/martians"
New Finance ministe
spirtual leader
Defense minister
Minister for overseas pakistanis
New minsiter for youth andMrs. Butt the minister for culture affairs (butt )
Nice play from our(all of pakistanis now) spritual leader..you need to learn cricket from him niazi
