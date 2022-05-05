"Opinionated - How long willl the establishment continue to back this failed experiment?"

From all accounts except GEO, the much vaunted trip of Shahbaz Sharif and crooks to Saudi and U.A.E has been a massive failure.



Not only has Saudi Arabia refused to extend a financial hand to this imported Junta backed government but Miftah Ismael is pleading with the Saudis just to continue on with the agreement Imran Khan's government patched up.



The less said about the welcome recieved in U.A.E the better.



Bilawal Zardari the new foreign minister looked totally aloof as well as out of place and has had no meaningful contacts since assuming the post. As foreign minister, one should have expected him to at least initiate telephonic communication with other foreign ministers. So far Naadaaa !!!



The most concerning matter is no contact has been established at the ministerial level let alone at the leadership level with the Chinese.



The government doesn't have the political clout to take tough economic decisions. Imran Khan gave fuel subsidy on the back of assurance from Russia about getting fuel at cheaper costs. The new govt. has stopped that dialogue with the Russians and is carrying on with that subsidy at great expense to the national exchequer.



Loadshedding has seen a massive increase and idiots have shifted gas supply from fertilizer plants to electricity plants so that their voter base of central Punjab is placated. In the coming months, this will not only mean an increase in import bill but also increased cost of production for our farmers.



The establishment with the help of media is trying to paint a positive image but the emperor has no clothes. No matter how many press conferences you do about dollar rates or stock exchanges, it is clear these guys don't have the ability to run Pakistan.



When IK came to power in 2018, despite a hostile media, he took unpopular yet necessary decisions to change the direction of Pakistani economy. The populist measures he took was only when he realized how he has been backstabbed. And even those populist measures like the fuel subsidy were grounded in some planning.



The imported govt. is looking like a massive failure both on the economic as well as the diplomatic front.



With the reality clear as day, how long will the establishment continue to back this dispensation?



If we consider for a moment that removing IK was for national interests and not personal greed, are the 200 million dollars in budgetary support from America and a FATF whitelisting grounds enough to carry on with this experiment at the expense of Pakistan's stability, wider economy and regional alliances especially with China.