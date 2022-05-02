Opinionated - How India can "checkmate" China in a week if war breaks out

Geography

Land warfare- India vs China

Air warfare- India vs China

Sea warfare- India vs China

This one is very interesting. China has the largest navy in the world. We are massively outclasses in both quantity and quality. Look at the submarine ratio or destroyer ratio.



But again the poor chinese have a geography problem.



We are talking about the choke point in strait of malacca

Yes you read that right. You are surprised?China has a big weakness nobody seems to be talking about. Before we talk about that let us do a small military comparision.As you can see China is superior to India in almost every category except tanks and artillery. But in this scenario China is attacking India. India only has to defend itself. Now we can talk about China's biggest weakness:We are going to divide the war into land, sea and air theatres. We start with discussing a land war between Indian army and PLA. No need to mention manpower because its the same.The fact that China has 35000 armoured vehicles and India only 12000 does not mean anything considering the geograpgy. The border is spread out 100s of kilometers of rocky, inhospitable, monstrously huge himalayas with narrow bases.The first thing we can do is to destroy bridges, turn all weather roads to ashes and block strategic mountain passes. When this done China has no hope of advancing.Fanboys will be talking about superior chinese quantity and quality, but what about logistics? Take a look:PLAAF only has 5 large airbases in Tibet and 2 in Xinjiang. Meanwhile we have 20 bases with flight range of the LAC. The majority of the 3000 PLAAF aircraft are on the eastern side. 3500 km away from where the action will be happening.This would mean mid-air refueling. It would longer time to respond to Indian attack. Should I also mention that we would be able to track them before they reach war theater?There is yet another logistic problem. Cargo weight....Indian airbases with the exception of a few are the on the plains.The airbases in Tibet are at an altitude of 4000m above sea level.The lower air density at such high altitudes hampers jet engines and limits the amount of Weapons and fuel military aircraft can carry while still being able to take off.Meteorological conditions across the Tibetan Plateau, moreover, are unpredictable, making it difficult to plan high-intensity air campaigns.In short, the PLAAF cannot hope to run a Sustained air campaign.If the Chinese navy entered the Indian ocean region with the goal of engaging the Indian navy, they would have to come through this strait. The channel is very narrow. Only 2 km at its narrowest point. It would be difficult for the Chinese to send naval assets since Indian navy is going to guard the entrance via Indira port.What do fighter jets, tanks and warship run on? Oil.... 80% of China's oil is imported through the straict of malacca. A naval blockade would bring a oil crisis in China.This is why i said that China can be checkmated in a week by India.CCP can push all they want, but they will meet strong resistance and retaliation from the Indian Army, Airforce and Navy.And then they will learn their lesson.Jai Hind!