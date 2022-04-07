Opinionated - Have Americans realized that from now on every war US engages in will face Russia interference?

When a country invades another country, it is possible for the occupied country to receive support from its allies on sympathy grounds (or geopolitical grounds).



US/NATO experienced insurgency warfare in Iraq (2003 - 2011) and Afghanistan (2001 - 2021) respectively. Iran and Syria supported and facilitated Iraqi insurgency efforts; numerous volunteers from other countries also joined Iraqi insurgency efforts. Afghans are known to resist foreign forces on their own; Afghan Taliban could find refuge in Iran and Pakistan in the form of refugees as well. Americans actually complained that Russia was supporting Afghan Taliban.



Russia does NOT have global clout and footprint to intervene in every conflict involving US/NATO around the world. Russians could intervene in some conflicts nevertheless.



Some examples:



1. Soviet-China intervention in the Korean War

2. Soviet-China intervention in the Vietnam War

3. Russian intervention in Syria (deconfliction arrangement with US/NATO)

4. Russian intervention in Libya (multiple countries involved)



Tough.