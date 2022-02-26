Opinionated - Does Pakistan Matter?

dbc said:



In the late 1960's the Soviets offered Nixon a graceful exit from Vietnam in return for assistance in neutralising China's nuclear program. Kissinger leaked the Soviet plans to Mao via the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw earning him a personal clandestine visit with an ailing Chairman Mao via a secret PAF flight into Beijing in 1971 and the rest as they say is history.



Remember Indian troops clubbed to death by PLA in 2020, similar events were a daily occurrence on the Sino-Soviet border in the late 60's eventually resulting in a brief border war in 69.



Relations between the USSR and China Post 1965 After Russia’s military intervention in Czechoslovakia, its relations with China hit an all-time low. How close was a conflict? Pakistan's role in relation building with Mao's China and Nixon is overstated.In the late 1960's the Soviets offered Nixon a graceful exit from Vietnam in return for assistance in neutralising China's nuclear program. Kissinger leaked the Soviet plans to Mao via the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw earning him a personal clandestine visit with an ailing Chairman Mao via a secret PAF flight into Beijing in 1971 and the rest as they say is history.Remember Indian troops clubbed to death by PLA in 2020, similar events were a daily occurrence on the Sino-Soviet border in the late 60's eventually resulting in a brief border war in 69. Click to expand...

I recognise what you said, but I think you may have misunderstood what I said.I did not make tall claims, neither did I claim Pakistan was instrumental. But you are being unfair to say it was merely a case of catching a flight.America and China are two large countries fully capable of handling their own affairs, but they needed a conduit for rapprochement, what role that conduit played isn't totally relevant, but Pakistan was that conduit, the only country trusted by both the nations. That is a fact.It's like if Bill Gates wants to secretly meet Jeff Bezos, and he asks you to drive him there and help make arrangements. You may not have played a role in the arranging the meeting, or in the meeting itself, but the fact that you were trusted to help is important and can't be written off. That's how international relations work.Whatever role was played, but you cannot deny that Pakistan was the only country in the world that played a role. It has to be recognised.