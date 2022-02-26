Opinionated - Does Pakistan Matter?

I posted something similar a long time ago, the last time I was on this forum.
Somehow, it feels like an apt moment to repeat and review the truth behind this statement.
Considering Pakistan always seems to be in the limelight for one reason or another.
Let us judge, how influential Pakistan has been in our region, following are my conclusions, which perhaps are a little foretelling of the future.
America vs. the Soviet Union in the cold war
>> America won, supported by > PAKISTAN
America wanted to have good relations with China
>> America did, supported by > PAKISTAN
America wanted to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan
>> America did, supported by > PAKISTAN
India, Russia, Iran, CAR’s, all Afghan groups against the Taliban
>> Taliban won, supported by > PAKISTAN
American Invasion of Afghanistan vs. Taliban
>> Taliban won, supported by > PAKISTAN
Russia vs. America (Europeans are just puppets, they don't count)
>> to be decided by CHINA > possibly supported by PAKISTAN
America vs. China
>> To be decided, who will be supported by > PAKISTAN
It seems the only side that keeps winning is the side that is supported by PAKISTAN.
