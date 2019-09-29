Opinionated - Could China invade the USA?

What's new

Could China invade the USA?

Could China invade or attack the USA? without going to war or attacking US forces in Japan or ROK.

and by invade. i mean take Guam, Palua, Micronesia, Wake, Johnston & Marshall islands. alaska, Hawaii or even land forces on the USA's West coast?

China Current Power Projection Forces Capabilities are limited both on the sea and in the air. and almost non existed on the Ground.

Ocean going Major Naval Forces
2 Carriers (combined can carry max 36-48 Fighter jets & 34 Helicopters)
1 Type 055 Guided Missile Cruiser (CGHM) +7 that are almost ready for service
15 Type 052D Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM) +10 that are almost ready for Service
8 Type 052C Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
2 Type 052B Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
2 Type 052 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
0 Type 051C Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGM) (2 just retired)
1 Type 051B Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
1 Sovremenny 3 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
2 Sovremenny 2 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
1 Sovremenny 1 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
30 Type 054A Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)
2 Type 054 Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)
7 Type 053H3 Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)
4 Type 051G Guided Missile Frigates (FFGM)
0 Type 053H2 Guided Missile Frigates (FFG) (1 Just retired)
0 Type 053H1G Guided Missile Frigates (FFG) (6 Just retired)
3 Type 053H1 Guided Missile Frigates (FFG)
81 total Ships +26 = 107 Ships

Amphibious Warfare Ships
0 Yushen Landing Helicopter Docks (LHD) +2 almost ready [60 Helicopters]
7 Yuzhao Landing Transportation Docks (LPD) +1 almost ready [480 tank/AIFV/APC, 6400 Troops & 32 Helicopters]
7 total plus 3 = 10 [480 Vehicles, 6400 troops & 92 Helicopters]

Landing Ships
33 LST [49 Tank/AIFV/APC & 6500 Troops]
31 LSM [310 Tank/AIFV/APC & 7750 Troops]
64 total ships [359 Vehicles & 14,250 Troops]

Total Amphibious ground forces max 839 Tank/AIFV/APC, 20,250 Troops & 92 Helicopters = 5 Combat Brigades



PLA Air Forces & PLAN Ground based forces
18 Aerial Fuel Tankers (PLAAF/PLAN)
82 Heavy & Medium Transport Planes (2 Brigades air dropped at a time)
14 Electronic Warfare planes
17 ELINT planes
3 ISR Planes
31 AEW&C2 Planes
164 H-6s Bombers

Jet Fighters
40 J20 (Advance)
97 SU30MKK/MK2 (Modern)
24 SU35 (Modern)
100 J16 (Modern)
52 SU27SK/UBK (Capable)
297 J11/B/BS (Capable)
248 J10s (Capable but old)
172 J8s (Hopeless)
512 J7s (Hopeless)
1542 Total Jet fighters

260 JH-7 Ground Attack


Airborne Corp & Amphibious Ground Forces
6 Airborne Brigades
2 Air Assault Brigades
11 Amphibious Brigades
1 Amphibious Mechanized Brigade
20 Combat Maneuver Brigades

1 Logistic Brigade
1 Combat Aviation Brigade (8 Attack helicopters)

173 Light Tanks (ZTQ-15, ZTD-05)
400 IFV (ZTL-11, ZBL-08, ZBD-03)

80 Self Propelled Artillery
120 Towed Artillery
54 Multiple Rocket Launchers
254 Indirect Fire Systems


Naval Outlook
China would have to move it's navy away from the protection of it land based anti ship/jet defense and leave it huge coastal Defense patrol ships. and would face the USN in the open ocean. with it lack of Carrier based Fighters, AEWC & EW assets. they would be committing suicide. and once the navy gone so is it chance to invade Guam.

Aerial Outlook
China total lack of allied bases and aerial Refueling Capabilities would mean it air Forces would be nearly nonexistent and the few that could would be out numbered and destroyed.

Ground Forces Outlook
can not do anything till the Air/Naval part of conflict is won or lost. at best 25,000 soldiers could be a 1st wave (Amphibious+ Air dropped). and each wave after would need to be smaller on account of logistics needed to sustain them and follow on forces.

Overall
at this point or even anytime in the near to mid future China doesn't have the capability to project forces to invade even Guam.

China current Forces are configured force Defense of China. it offensive abilities are limited to land invasions of Russia, India and other land based countries and possible land/sea invasion of ROK. but it's lack of amphibious and airborne capabilities make it hard to invade even Taiwan and impossible to invade Japan in offensive operations.

it only real way of attacking the USA is missile strikes. but even here most of it conventional missiles have limited range.

China is not a Military threat to the USA. it is a Economic & Geopolitical Threat to the USA in not only the Pacific/Asia but the world. Which is more important then Military power.

Chin will surpass the USA in economic and then as the main Geopolitical power even if it never surpasses or even has the ability to attack/invade the USA conventional. and for real that all that matters.

the Germany Empire Military Forces in 1867 was more powerful the the UK. but the UK because of it Economic, Geopolitical, Navy & English channel was the most dominant power in the world. unless something internally happens. China will be the worlds most dominant nation. and they can do it without firing a shot or fighting a war.

and that the long game the leaders in China are planning

Post your thoughts
 
Japan did not even have any concrete plans to invade Hawaii in World War II ... the furthest they got was Midway and the Aleutians. The Chinese should already be very happy if they manage to project power past the third island chain in the intermediate future. But definitely, what we are seeing is them attempting to match the USN ship for ship, both quantity and quality wise, and perhaps even go further. The qualitative improvements in their attack subs are the most dangerous components since we have very little intel about them and hence we can only assume they are very quiet (the upcoming 09V class). People are too fixated on the Chinese surface modernization/threat whereas the place they should be really worried out is their undersea fleet.
 
The order will be: Taiwan, Japan, Australia.

After that, I think we would enter into alliances with Latin America and eventually post PLA in Mexico. From Mexico, we will take the West coast and eventually move into Alaska. The Rocky Mountains will be the LAC.
 
Are nuclear weapons part of this calculation? Maybe people are taking the game of Risk too seriously.
 
cloud4000 said:
Are nuclear weapons part of this calculation? Maybe people are taking the game of Risk too seriously.
Click to expand...
Of course not!

Remember,This is PDF, where everything is like a fantasy land and not related to the real world in any way.

The nuclear weapons will just disappear like magic.
 
cloud4000 said:
Are nuclear weapons part of this calculation? Maybe people are taking the game of Risk too seriously.
Click to expand...
Maybe the PLA could invade North America, withdraw and leave one soldier behind and claim they just wanted a risk card.

This clip sums things up nicely:

 
Ziggy1977 said:
Could China invade or attack the USA? without going to war or attacking US forces in Japan or ROK.

and by invade. i mean take Guam, Palua, Micronesia, Wake, Johnston & Marshall islands. alaska, Hawaii or even land forces on the USA's West coast?

China Current Power Projection Forces Capabilities are limited both on the sea and in the air. and almost non existed on the Ground.

Ocean going Major Naval Forces
2 Carriers (combined can carry max 36-48 Fighter jets & 34 Helicopters)
1 Type 055 Guided Missile Cruiser (CGHM) +7 that are almost ready for service
15 Type 052D Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM) +10 that are almost ready for Service
8 Type 052C Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
2 Type 052B Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
2 Type 052 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
0 Type 051C Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGM) (2 just retired)
1 Type 051B Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
1 Sovremenny 3 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
2 Sovremenny 2 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
1 Sovremenny 1 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
30 Type 054A Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)
2 Type 054 Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)
7 Type 053H3 Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)
4 Type 051G Guided Missile Frigates (FFGM)
0 Type 053H2 Guided Missile Frigates (FFG) (1 Just retired)
0 Type 053H1G Guided Missile Frigates (FFG) (6 Just retired)
3 Type 053H1 Guided Missile Frigates (FFG)
81 total Ships +26 = 107 Ships

Amphibious Warfare Ships
0 Yushen Landing Helicopter Docks (LHD) +2 almost ready [60 Helicopters]
7 Yuzhao Landing Transportation Docks (LPD) +1 almost ready [480 tank/AIFV/APC, 6400 Troops & 32 Helicopters]
7 total plus 3 = 10 [480 Vehicles, 6400 troops & 92 Helicopters]

Landing Ships
33 LST [49 Tank/AIFV/APC & 6500 Troops]
31 LSM [310 Tank/AIFV/APC & 7750 Troops]
64 total ships [359 Vehicles & 14,250 Troops]

Total Amphibious ground forces max 839 Tank/AIFV/APC, 20,250 Troops & 92 Helicopters = 5 Combat Brigades



PLA Air Forces & PLAN Ground based forces
18 Aerial Fuel Tankers (PLAAF/PLAN)
82 Heavy & Medium Transport Planes (2 Brigades air dropped at a time)
14 Electronic Warfare planes
17 ELINT planes
3 ISR Planes
31 AEW&C2 Planes
164 H-6s Bombers

Jet Fighters
40 J20 (Advance)
97 SU30MKK/MK2 (Modern)
24 SU35 (Modern)
100 J16 (Modern)
52 SU27SK/UBK (Capable)
297 J11/B/BS (Capable)
248 J10s (Capable but old)
172 J8s (Hopeless)
512 J7s (Hopeless)
1542 Total Jet fighters

260 JH-7 Ground Attack


Airborne Corp & Amphibious Ground Forces
6 Airborne Brigades
2 Air Assault Brigades
11 Amphibious Brigades
1 Amphibious Mechanized Brigade
20 Combat Maneuver Brigades

1 Logistic Brigade
1 Combat Aviation Brigade (8 Attack helicopters)

173 Light Tanks (ZTQ-15, ZTD-05)
400 IFV (ZTL-11, ZBL-08, ZBD-03)

80 Self Propelled Artillery
120 Towed Artillery
54 Multiple Rocket Launchers
254 Indirect Fire Systems


Naval Outlook
China would have to move it's navy away from the protection of it land based anti ship/jet defense and leave it huge coastal Defense patrol ships. and would face the USN in the open ocean. with it lack of Carrier based Fighters, AEWC & EW assets. they would be committing suicide. and once the navy gone so is it chance to invade Guam.

Aerial Outlook
China total lack of allied bases and aerial Refueling Capabilities would mean it air Forces would be nearly nonexistent and the few that could would be out numbered and destroyed.

Ground Forces Outlook
can not do anything till the Air/Naval part of conflict is won or lost. at best 25,000 soldiers could be a 1st wave (Amphibious+ Air dropped). and each wave after would need to be smaller on account of logistics needed to sustain them and follow on forces.

Overall
at this point or even anytime in the near to mid future China doesn't have the capability to project forces to invade even Guam.

China current Forces are configured force Defense of China. it offensive abilities are limited to land invasions of Russia, India and other land based countries and possible land/sea invasion of ROK. but it's lack of amphibious and airborne capabilities make it hard to invade even Taiwan and impossible to invade Japan in offensive operations.

it only real way of attacking the USA is missile strikes. but even here most of it conventional missiles have limited range.

China is not a Military threat to the USA. it is a Economic & Geopolitical Threat to the USA in not only the Pacific/Asia but the world. Which is more important then Military power.

Chin will surpass the USA in economic and then as the main Geopolitical power even if it never surpasses or even has the ability to attack/invade the USA conventional. and for real that all that matters.

the Germany Empire Military Forces in 1867 was more powerful the the UK. but the UK because of it Economic, Geopolitical, Navy & English channel was the most dominant power in the world. unless something internally happens. China will be the worlds most dominant nation. and they can do it without firing a shot or fighting a war.

and that the long game the leaders in China are planning

Post your thoughts
Click to expand...
shoulda posted this here thread in stupid and funny.
so effing desperate to fob-off Chinese on to other countries. keep telling you morons that Chinese do not even want to fight bharat. they only went to illegally occupied lands to give you a reminder. stop your stupid chanakya schemings and machinations and everything will be alright
 
Figaro said:
Japan did not even have any concrete plans to invade Hawaii in World War II ... the furthest they got was Midway and the Aleutians. The Chinese should already be very happy if they manage to project power past the third island chain in the intermediate future. But definitely, what we are seeing is them attempting to match the USN ship for ship, both quantity and quality wise, and perhaps even go further. The qualitative improvements in their attack subs are the most dangerous components since we have very little intel about them and hence we can only assume they are very quiet (the upcoming 09V class). People are too fixated on the Chinese surface modernization/threat whereas the place they should be really worried out is their undersea fleet.
Click to expand...

oh snap.

I forgot to post their Submarine forces. the problem with China Submarine forces again is a lack of Range for it Diesel powered submarines. and forward bases.

1 type 095 Nuclear powered Attack Submarine (SSN)
10 type 093 Nuclear powered Attack Submarines (SSN)
3 type 091 Nuclear powered Attack Submarines (SSN) (reserve) old old tech
18 Yuan Diesel powered Attack Submarines (SSK)
12 Song Diesel powered Attack Submarines (SSK)
6 Ming Diesel powered Attack Submarine (SSK) plus 8 more in reserve.
12 Kilo Diesel powered Attack Submarines (SSK)
62 total Subs

once again China has a 1st rate military. the problem is power projection.

and the issue is logistic and distance. Guam alone is more then 2100 nm away. china would a way to not only defeat the USN out in the deep ocean. but would also need to find away to land ground forces for the invasion and then be able to supply them.

once again. I didn't use nukes because then there would be a lot of dead and it would be pointless.

my point isn't that China doesn't have a great military. it is that people never look at how terrain/distance effects a military planning and execution.

China currently is clearly building up it forces. but even with this. if you look at it structure. it a defensive force. when looking to face the USA. the lack of Aerial Refueling, the anti Chinese nations (Japans, ROK, Taiwan) block China from having land based bases. which would greatly hampers their ability to project forces.

now a future military alliance with the Philippines. Allowing bases there would change things.

But like i said China doesn't need to go to war with the USA. they just need to keep doing what they are doing. improving their military. while doing good economic and geopolitical moves.

even with 6 aircraft carriers they would be greatly outclassed in the open sea. the USA huge Aerial refueling fleet and bases in the pacific allows them to have overwhelming air and naval forces in a defense war.


Now on the flip side the USA couldn't win a invasion of china because of logistics and the size and abilities of Chin defensive forces.

But the USA could do more damage to China coast line then China could do to the USA. because of it forward bases and long range Aerial refueling.
 
Ziggy1977 said:
oh snap.

I forgot to post their Submarine forces. the problem with China Submarine forces again is a lack of Range for it Diesel powered submarines. and forward bases.

1 type 095 Nuclear powered Attack Submarine (SSN)
10 type 093 Nuclear powered Attack Submarines (SSN)
3 type 091 Nuclear powered Attack Submarines (SSN) (reserve) old old tech
18 Yuan Diesel powered Attack Submarines (SSK)
12 Song Diesel powered Attack Submarines (SSK)
6 Ming Diesel powered Attack Submarine (SSK) plus 8 more in reserve.
12 Kilo Diesel powered Attack Submarines (SSK)
62 total Subs

once again China has a 1st rate military. the problem is power projection.

and the issue is logistic and distance. Guam alone is more then 2100 nm away. china would a way to not only defeat the USN out in the deep ocean. but would also need to find away to land ground forces for the invasion and then be able to supply them.

once again. I didn't use nukes because then there would be a lot of dead and it would be pointless.

my point isn't that China doesn't have a great military. it is that people never look at how terrain/distance effects a military planning and execution.

China currently is clearly building up it forces. but even with this. if you look at it structure. it a defensive force. when looking to face the USA. the lack of Aerial Refueling, the anti Chinese nations (Japans, ROK, Taiwan) block China from having land based bases. which would greatly hampers their ability to project forces.

now a future military alliance with the Philippines. Allowing bases there would change things.

But like i said China doesn't need to go to war with the USA. they just need to keep doing what they are doing. improving their military. while doing good economic and geopolitical moves.

even with 6 aircraft carriers they would be greatly outclassed in the open sea. the USA huge Aerial refueling fleet and bases in the pacific allows them to have overwhelming air and naval forces in a defense war.


Now on the flip side the USA couldn't win a invasion of china because of logistics and the size and abilities of Chin defensive forces.

But the USA could do more damage to China coast line then China could do to the USA. because of it forward bases and long range Aerial refueling.
Click to expand...
I agree. The Chinese conventional sub force is mainly for defensive purposes and as such won't stray too far from the Chinese coastline, even though they have AIP. The real threat is from the Chinese 09V class, which is said to be already under construction and perhaps even near being operational. Considering the Chinese latest 093 class already has reached the noise level of the 688i (improved LA class) quite some time ago, then it is very likely that the 09V will reach noise levels comparable to that of the Seawolf/Virginia class. This will be the biggest danger to the USN by far, especially in the initial stages of war, when the conflict is far from the Chinese shore.

And indeed one of the major weak points of the Chinese air force is the lack IFR capacity. However with the production of the Y-20U tanker (a tanker version of the Y-20 transport), this capacity would be massively increased anyway, just like the PLAAF transport capacity following the Y-20 induction. Here is a good read on that.
chinese-military-aviation.blogspot.com

Transport & Tanker

China Air Force
chinese-military-aviation.blogspot.com chinese-military-aviation.blogspot.com
 
