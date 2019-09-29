Opinionated - Could China invade the USA?

Could China invade or attack the USA? without going to war or attacking US forces in Japan or ROK.



and by invade. i mean take Guam, Palua, Micronesia, Wake, Johnston & Marshall islands. alaska, Hawaii or even land forces on the USA's West coast?



China Current Power Projection Forces Capabilities are limited both on the sea and in the air. and almost non existed on the Ground.



Ocean going Major Naval Forces

2 Carriers (combined can carry max 36-48 Fighter jets & 34 Helicopters)

1 Type 055 Guided Missile Cruiser (CGHM) +7 that are almost ready for service

15 Type 052D Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM) +10 that are almost ready for Service

8 Type 052C Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

2 Type 052B Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

2 Type 052 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

0 Type 051C Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGM) (2 just retired)

1 Type 051B Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

1 Sovremenny 3 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

2 Sovremenny 2 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

1 Sovremenny 1 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

30 Type 054A Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)

2 Type 054 Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)

7 Type 053H3 Guided Missile Frigates (FFGHM)

4 Type 051G Guided Missile Frigates (FFGM)

0 Type 053H2 Guided Missile Frigates (FFG) (1 Just retired)

0 Type 053H1G Guided Missile Frigates (FFG) (6 Just retired)

3 Type 053H1 Guided Missile Frigates (FFG)

81 total Ships +26 = 107 Ships



Amphibious Warfare Ships

0 Yushen Landing Helicopter Docks (LHD) +2 almost ready [60 Helicopters]

7 Yuzhao Landing Transportation Docks (LPD) +1 almost ready [480 tank/AIFV/APC, 6400 Troops & 32 Helicopters]

7 total plus 3 = 10 [480 Vehicles, 6400 troops & 92 Helicopters]



Landing Ships

33 LST [49 Tank/AIFV/APC & 6500 Troops]

31 LSM [310 Tank/AIFV/APC & 7750 Troops]

64 total ships [359 Vehicles & 14,250 Troops]



Total Amphibious ground forces max 839 Tank/AIFV/APC, 20,250 Troops & 92 Helicopters = 5 Combat Brigades







PLA Air Forces & PLAN Ground based forces

18 Aerial Fuel Tankers (PLAAF/PLAN)

82 Heavy & Medium Transport Planes (2 Brigades air dropped at a time)

14 Electronic Warfare planes

17 ELINT planes

3 ISR Planes

31 AEW&C2 Planes

164 H-6s Bombers



Jet Fighters

40 J20 (Advance)

97 SU30MKK/MK2 (Modern)

24 SU35 (Modern)

100 J16 (Modern)

52 SU27SK/UBK (Capable)

297 J11/B/BS (Capable)

248 J10s (Capable but old)

172 J8s (Hopeless)

512 J7s (Hopeless)

1542 Total Jet fighters



260 JH-7 Ground Attack





Airborne Corp & Amphibious Ground Forces

6 Airborne Brigades

2 Air Assault Brigades

11 Amphibious Brigades

1 Amphibious Mechanized Brigade

20 Combat Maneuver Brigades



1 Logistic Brigade

1 Combat Aviation Brigade (8 Attack helicopters)



173 Light Tanks (ZTQ-15, ZTD-05)

400 IFV (ZTL-11, ZBL-08, ZBD-03)



80 Self Propelled Artillery

120 Towed Artillery

54 Multiple Rocket Launchers

254 Indirect Fire Systems





Naval Outlook

China would have to move it's navy away from the protection of it land based anti ship/jet defense and leave it huge coastal Defense patrol ships. and would face the USN in the open ocean. with it lack of Carrier based Fighters, AEWC & EW assets. they would be committing suicide. and once the navy gone so is it chance to invade Guam.



Aerial Outlook

China total lack of allied bases and aerial Refueling Capabilities would mean it air Forces would be nearly nonexistent and the few that could would be out numbered and destroyed.



Ground Forces Outlook

can not do anything till the Air/Naval part of conflict is won or lost. at best 25,000 soldiers could be a 1st wave (Amphibious+ Air dropped). and each wave after would need to be smaller on account of logistics needed to sustain them and follow on forces.



Overall

at this point or even anytime in the near to mid future China doesn't have the capability to project forces to invade even Guam.



China current Forces are configured force Defense of China. it offensive abilities are limited to land invasions of Russia, India and other land based countries and possible land/sea invasion of ROK. but it's lack of amphibious and airborne capabilities make it hard to invade even Taiwan and impossible to invade Japan in offensive operations.



it only real way of attacking the USA is missile strikes. but even here most of it conventional missiles have limited range.



China is not a Military threat to the USA. it is a Economic & Geopolitical Threat to the USA in not only the Pacific/Asia but the world. Which is more important then Military power.



Chin will surpass the USA in economic and then as the main Geopolitical power even if it never surpasses or even has the ability to attack/invade the USA conventional. and for real that all that matters.



the Germany Empire Military Forces in 1867 was more powerful the the UK. but the UK because of it Economic, Geopolitical, Navy & English channel was the most dominant power in the world. unless something internally happens. China will be the worlds most dominant nation. and they can do it without firing a shot or fighting a war.



and that the long game the leaders in China are planning



