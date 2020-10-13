What's new

Opinionated - China the Super Power!

Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
2,751
-7
6,414
Country
China
Location
China
I have posted 30+ drone videos of Chinese cities in this thread:
defence.pk

Visit a small lhopa village at remote China-India border

youtube.com/watch?v=zMZZadauoSU Chinese are dalit in there own nation all slave to CCP youtube.com/watch?v=zMZZadauoSU Just for Chinese dalits They got beaten up not because they are Dalit, but because they break the law... You IQ 82 failed to even understand this? you are so pathetic...lol...
defence.pk
When I was watching this video I cried out aloud: "China the superpower!'
We do not like to boast as a superpower, but even I was shocked by such a stunning view of Shanghai and can't help!
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,690
-1
8,727
Country
China
Location
United States
Kai Liu said:
I have posted 30+ drone videos of Chinese cities in this thread:
defence.pk

Visit a small lhopa village at remote China-India border

youtube.com/watch?v=zMZZadauoSU Chinese are dalit in there own nation all slave to CCP youtube.com/watch?v=zMZZadauoSU Just for Chinese dalits They got beaten up not because they are Dalit, but because they break the law... You IQ 82 failed to even understand this? you are so pathetic...lol...
defence.pk
When I was watching this video I cried out aloud: "China the superpower!'
We do not like to boast as a superpower, but even I was shocked by such a stunning view of Shanghai and can't help!
Click to expand...
China is a developing country. I hope in the future, other country won't call us super power, but model country. A prosperous, clean, peaceful and lovely country.

I would hate China become another US, or self delusional country which brag all day long.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
2,057
2
2,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kai Liu said:
I have posted 30+ drone videos of Chinese cities in this thread:
defence.pk

Visit a small lhopa village at remote China-India border

youtube.com/watch?v=zMZZadauoSU Chinese are dalit in there own nation all slave to CCP youtube.com/watch?v=zMZZadauoSU Just for Chinese dalits They got beaten up not because they are Dalit, but because they break the law... You IQ 82 failed to even understand this? you are so pathetic...lol...
defence.pk
When I was watching this video I cried out aloud: "China the superpower!'
We do not like to boast as a superpower, but even I was shocked by such a stunning view of Shanghai and can't help!
Click to expand...
Take Taiwan and HK first. Then we'll discuss whether China is a "superpower".
Btw, that's a lot of low hanging clouds....is that pollution?
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
2,751
-7
6,414
Country
China
Location
China
Itachi said:
Take Taiwan and HK first. Then we'll discuss whether China is a "superpower".
Btw, that's a lot of low hanging clouds....is that pollution?
Click to expand...
Seems lots of haters are triggered here... Nice to see...
A superpower does not need some bunch of idiots' recognition to be one...otherwise, it's not...
And it takes a real bumpkin like you to think clouds hanging on the height of a high mountain to be 'pollution'... LMAO...
 
Last edited:
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
2,057
2
2,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kai Liu said:
A superpower does not need some bunch of idiots' recognition to be one...otherwise, it's not...
And it takes a real bumpkin like you to think clouds hanging on the height of a high mountain to be 'pollution'... LMAO...
Click to expand...
That "mountain" and more like it are being banned around China. The only "bumpkin" here is you and those with your mindset. Wasting money on skyscrapers is what the Saudis do/did, glad your leadership caught up.

 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
2,751
-7
6,414
Country
China
Location
China
Itachi said:
That "mountain" and more like it are being banned around China. The only "bumpkin" here is you and those with your mindset. Wasting money on skyscrapers is what the Saudis do/did, glad your leadership caught up.

Click to expand...
Both UAE and Saudis are nice countries, as compared to a bunch of shxtholes, aren't they?
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
2,057
2
2,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
No more skyscrapers are being built in the US or Europe. China just learned its lesson in 2020. Keep crying. :lol:
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
2,751
-7
6,414
Country
China
Location
China
Itachi said:
No more skyscrapers are being built in the US or Europe. China just learned its lesson in 2020. Keep crying. :lol:
Click to expand...
China is the new superpower, US and Europe are the old ones... While shitholes remain shitholes...
 
B

bilibili

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 5, 2020
27
0
22
Country
China
Location
China
When too many Indians repeatedly say super power, I don’t think this word is commendatory.

Pls don't bring us to the same level with India, only one supa powa this world is India.
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
2,751
-7
6,414
Country
China
Location
China
bilibili said:
When too many Indians repeatedly say super power, I don’t think this word is commendatory.

Pls don't bring us to the same level with India, only one supa powa this world is India.
Click to expand...
Haters are gonna hate... No need to keep too much a low-key...
And I agree with you the term 'superpower' has been ruined by indians...
 
rott

rott

SENIOR MEMBER
May 3, 2013
6,870
-8
14,273
Country
China
Location
China
Kai Liu said:
Seems lots of haters are triggered here... Nice to see...
A superpower does not need some bunch of idiots' recognition to be one...otherwise, it's not...
And it takes a real bumpkin like you to think clouds hanging on the height of a high mountain to be 'pollution'... LMAO...
Click to expand...
Every country has some retards. 99% of Pakistanis support China.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
11,104
49
12,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Itachi said:
No more skyscrapers are being built in the US or Europe. China just learned its lesson in 2020. Keep crying. :lol:
Click to expand...
Constructions continue in USA.

ny.curbed.com

NYC’s supertall skyscraper boom, mapped

These 20+ skyscrapers will forever alter the New York City skyline
ny.curbed.com ny.curbed.com

However, there is no need to 'compete' in this matter. These constructions should be well-planned, productive and accommodating - to the benefit of masses. And to mitigate horizontal expansion of cities.

---

MODERATION ALERT

This thread have triggered some members - I have removed some flame-baiting posts in this thread. These members need to wake up.

Given the pace of Chinese advances across multiple domains and flexing of its military muscles, China is rapidly approaching 'superpower' status.

All this big talk against China is cheap when you cannot challenge it in any theater.

Mature discussions advised.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Do we(India) need a second Mountain Strike Corps for China border?
Replies
0
Views
181
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
beijingwalker
Why China is taking over the ‘American century’
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85
Vanguard One
Why Five Eyes should now become six
2
Replies
15
Views
957
vi-va
vi-va
Zarvan
China India dispute analysis by Lt General (R) Tariq Khan
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
Raptor666
R
D
Why Taiwan Needs Nuclear Weapons
Replies
12
Views
246
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top