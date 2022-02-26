What's new

Opinionated - Chechen fighters in the battle of Kyiv and the new world order

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

BANNED
Sep 26, 2018
10,108
17
22,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Many see Putin's adventure in Ukraine as silly and a danger to world peace. But there is a different dimension to it, as some suggest it may be an emergence of new world order. For long the West has been devastating and destroying many Muslim nations on the pretext of democracy and peace. The emergence of China and Russia in recent times has put a check on further Western adventures. The rapid defeat of the West in Afghanistan should not be seen in isolation, as many in the loop know that some groups of the Taliban were fully backed by the Russians and the Chinese. In doing so these powers skillfully eliminated uncle Sam and his cronies from their backyard.

The question arises how can the Taliban be trained and equipped by the Russians(their former sworn enemies). The answer is very simple, the Taliban never had any issues with the men of their own faith and ideology, the KADYROVSTY(Chechen Mujahidin). Like the Taliban the Chechens fought the Russians in the past, but now they are the best of buddies.

The Russian attack on Ukraine has met with stiff resistance and suffered heavy losses. To speed up the offensive Putin has asked for the help of the battle-hardened Muslim Chechen mujahidin. Two days ago many thousands gathered in Grozny(their capital) and wowed to take on the Western puppets.

Many sources say around 70000 Mujahidin will assist in the assault.

Some of the Muslim units have already reached the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

1645887241138.png


From Afghanistan to Ukraine the West is on the retreat and with the alliance of Muslim Mujahidin certainly the odds are in the favour of the anti Western alliance(Russia and China). The audacity shown by Putin will certainly send shock waves to Taiwan and India, as Xi might be contemplating moves of its own. PM Imrans visit to Moscow will have far reaching effects for good in our region.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

BANNED
Sep 26, 2018
10,108
17
22,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The headlines made in the Western media tells the story of the fear the Muslims have on them.
www.dailymail.co.uk

Chechen 'hunters' unleashed to detain - or kill - Kyiv officials

A squad of Chechen special forces 'hunters' (pictured) has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
www.mirror.co.uk

Ruthless Russian kill squads deployed in Ukraine to 'hunt' government officials

The Chechens special forces squad is one of the most deadly, renegade units Russia can deploy to the frontline of the Ukraine invasion as Vladymir Putin bids to take Kyiv
www.mirror.co.uk www.mirror.co.uk
www.thetimes.co.uk

Chechen warlord promises shock troops for invasion

The warlord who runs Chechnya held a rally of an estimated 10,000 fighters who could be dispatched to Ukraine to take part in the invasion (Tom Parfitt and Marc Bennetts write).The servicemen gathered in the Chechen capital, Grozny, after Friday prayers in a show of strength by Ramzan Kadyrov, an er
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
www.reuters.com

Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
F

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
2,563
3
2,126
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The headlines made in the Western media tells the story of the fear the Muslims have on them.
www.dailymail.co.uk

Chechen 'hunters' unleashed to detain - or kill - Kyiv officials

A squad of Chechen special forces 'hunters' (pictured) has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
www.mirror.co.uk

Ruthless Russian kill squads deployed in Ukraine to 'hunt' government officials

The Chechens special forces squad is one of the most deadly, renegade units Russia can deploy to the frontline of the Ukraine invasion as Vladymir Putin bids to take Kyiv
www.mirror.co.uk www.mirror.co.uk
www.thetimes.co.uk

Chechen warlord promises shock troops for invasion

The warlord who runs Chechnya held a rally of an estimated 10,000 fighters who could be dispatched to Ukraine to take part in the invasion (Tom Parfitt and Marc Bennetts write).The servicemen gathered in the Chechen capital, Grozny, after Friday prayers in a show of strength by Ramzan Kadyrov, an er
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
www.reuters.com

Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
It's not any muslims. It's Chechens.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

BANNED
Sep 26, 2018
10,108
17
22,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Han Patriot said:
Putin is not an idiot, this is a man who managed to make Chechens loyal to him. These mujaheeds would die for him.
Click to expand...

Chechen leader, a Putin ally, says his forces deployed to Ukraine​

Kadyrov says Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and Russian forces took large Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv.

Chechen service members march

Service members march in Grozny following head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine [Reuters]
Published On 26 Feb 202226 Feb 2022
Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said Chechen fighters had been deployed in Ukraine, and he urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government.
In a video posted online on Saturday, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities including the capital, Kyiv, but their task was to avoid loss of life.

“As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose,” Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.
“The president [Putin] took the right decision and we will carry out his orders under any circumstances,” said Kadyrov.
Kadyrov has often described himself as Putin’s “foot soldier” and his words echoed those of the Russian leader who on Friday urged Ukrainians to rise up against their own government, which he said was made up of “neo-Nazis”. Ukrainian officials say that description of them is absurd.
Kadyrov has deployed his forces abroad to support Kremlin military operations before – in Syria and Georgia.
Kadyrov released his video as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running and a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
A short video published by the state-backed Russian news channel RT, which it said was from Friday, showed thousands of Chechen fighters gathered in the main square of the region’s capital Grozny in a show of readiness to fight in Ukraine.
It was not immediately clear whether those fighters, who numbered some 12,000 according to RT, had already been deployed to Ukraine. RT said on Friday that they were awaiting an order from Putin to go in.
www.aljazeera.com

Chechen leader, a Putin ally, says his forces deployed to Ukraine

Kadyrov says Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and Russian forces took large Ukrainian cities including Kyiv.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 

Attachments

  • 1645895319565.png
    1645895319565.png
    829.3 KB · Views: 17
X

XVIV

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 10, 2021
35
0
71
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
"Chechen Mujahideen"? Do you mean the Kadyrovs who betrayed their country folk in the Second Chechen War, sided with Russians and helped turn Grozny into rubble so they could have their own fiefdom?
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
11,959
-4
13,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The headlines made in the Western media tells the story of the fear the Muslims have on them.
www.dailymail.co.uk

Chechen 'hunters' unleashed to detain - or kill - Kyiv officials

A squad of Chechen special forces 'hunters' (pictured) has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
www.mirror.co.uk

Ruthless Russian kill squads deployed in Ukraine to 'hunt' government officials

The Chechens special forces squad is one of the most deadly, renegade units Russia can deploy to the frontline of the Ukraine invasion as Vladymir Putin bids to take Kyiv
www.mirror.co.uk www.mirror.co.uk
www.thetimes.co.uk

Chechen warlord promises shock troops for invasion

The warlord who runs Chechnya held a rally of an estimated 10,000 fighters who could be dispatched to Ukraine to take part in the invasion (Tom Parfitt and Marc Bennetts write).The servicemen gathered in the Chechen capital, Grozny, after Friday prayers in a show of strength by Ramzan Kadyrov, an er
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
www.reuters.com

Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
Like goats to the slaughter house. Chechens should stay out of it, it is a Russian/NATO war , Chechens should just wait for the opportunity to consolidate their independence and wait it out.

Foinikas said:
Imagine if he sends 10,000 Chechens.
Click to expand...
Yeh only 2000 will make it back.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
635
0
1,528
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
XVIV said:
"Chechen Mujahideen"? Do you mean the Kadyrovs who betrayed their country folk in the Second Chechen War, sided with Russians and helped turn Grozny into rubble so they could have their own fiefdom?
Click to expand...
I heard Ukraine have their own Chechen battalion by the name of sheikh mansour, which consists of Chechens who were betrayed by kadyrov.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

obj 705A
Chechen leader suggests Russia should invade & annex Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
300
Tshering22
Tshering22
A
Pakistan PM reaches Moscow amid invasion: ‘What a time I have come, so much excitement’
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan
A
  • Poll
Which side should Pakistan support in Russia-Ukraine war?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
2K
Falconless
Falconless
A
Opinion - Impact of Russia losing out to Ukraine
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
1K
mazeto
M
JohnWick
World War III, Is it inevitable Now
Replies
6
Views
299
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom