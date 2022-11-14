Opinionated - Anti-American Intellectual Movement in the World

MultaniGuy
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 6, 2017
- 11,907
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Background:
The Iraq and Afghanistan wars fanned Anti-Americanism throughout the world.
Now with China soon to become the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal, USA's unipolar moment is being challenged.
@beijingwalker
@Beidou2020
Then there were some intellectuals from China, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France saying "Why should I care about America, it is not my country, therefore I do not care about it."
Or the faults of American society was explained:
1) School shootings
2) Alcoholism
3) LGBT
4) Feminism
@Areesh
The Iraq and Afghanistan wars fanned Anti-Americanism throughout the world.
Now with China soon to become the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal, USA's unipolar moment is being challenged.
@beijingwalker
@Beidou2020
Then there were some intellectuals from China, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France saying "Why should I care about America, it is not my country, therefore I do not care about it."
Or the faults of American society was explained:
1) School shootings
2) Alcoholism
3) LGBT
4) Feminism
@Areesh