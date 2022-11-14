What's new

Opinionated - Anti-American Intellectual Movement in the World

Background:

The Iraq and Afghanistan wars fanned Anti-Americanism throughout the world.

Now with China soon to become the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal, USA's unipolar moment is being challenged.
Then there were some intellectuals from China, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France saying "Why should I care about America, it is not my country, therefore I do not care about it."

Or the faults of American society was explained:
1) School shootings
2) Alcoholism
3) LGBT
4) Feminism

Background:

The Iraq and Afghanistan wars fanned Anti-Americanism throughout the world.

Now with China soon to become the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal, USA's unipolar moment is being challenged.
Then there were some intellectuals from China, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France saying "Why should I care about America, it is not my country, therefore I do not care about it."

Or the faults of American society was explained:
1) School shootings
2) Alcoholism
3) LGBT
4) Feminism

I am fine with anti-American thing. What is intellectual about it ? :enjoy:
 
This is what China can utilise in the developing world, especially Muslim countries to increase their popularity.

Don't need to have a particular liking towards the Chinese, their governance, their culture, just a common enemy. And you simply can't outcompete the Westerners in this aspect due to their global dominance in the entertainment industry, beauty standards (which heavily influence perception), and language for so long.

And that's what you exploit to increase positive perception within the country.
 
This is what China can utilise in the developing world, especially Muslim countries to increase their popularity.

Don't need to have a particular liking towards the Chinese, their governance, their culture, just a common enemy. And you simply can't outcompete the Westerners in this aspect due to their global dominance in the entertainment industry, beauty standards (which heavily influence perception), and language for so long.

And that's what you exploit to increase positive perception within the country.
I would rather trust the Chinese Communists than say the bloodthirsty senators in USA.
 
Well we don't give a crap about them...so...hey...c'est la vie

Yes, you do 🤣

China is always being mentioned somewhere in your country because subconsciously the Americans fear the Chinese

It started with China cannot build anything, it became China builds cheap copies, then it was Chinese equipment is untested, and soon it will be China is a grave military threat to the US and it's allies

Just wait till the J-10C scores it's first kill in the subcontinent and the panic in the west
 
Yes, you do 🤣

China is always being mentioned somewhere in your country because subconsciously the Americans fear the Chinese

It started with China cannot build anything, it became China builds cheap copies, then it was Chinese equipment is untested, and soon it will be China is a grave military threat to the US and it's allies

Just wait till the J-10C scores it's first kill in the subcontinent and the panic in the west
Exactly, This is not China of 1989 or 2001.

This is China of 2022 we are talking about.
 
They have been mentioned for a long time but just not highly noticed.

And then I met some intellectuals,
"Why should I care? I am not an American, so I don't care about America."
 
And then I met some intellectuals,
"Why should I care? I am not an American, so I don't care about America."
This a very natural thing for somebody on the otherside of the planet to say during the mid 1800's.

Even the US public was saying let Japan run amuck in Asia...why should we care. If they kill everybody in China and British India what is it to us?
 

