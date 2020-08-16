Opinionated - American exposes how lies made up by the western media about Xinjiang

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 31,727
- Reaction score
- 59,014
- Country
-
- Location
-
US journalist exposes how lies were being made up by the western media about Xinjiang
Last edited:
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?US journalist exposes how lies were being made up by the western media about Xinjiang
Can you refute and counter the facts he listed in the video?Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
Very Funny, so you don’t even know who that man is in your propaganda video?!Can you refute and counter the facts he listed in the video?
And it’s people with leftist/Marxist leanings in Pakistan, supported by US and other Western governments, who are at the forefront of attacking the Pakistani State and supporting divisive and hate-mongering organizations like the PTM.Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
I don't know who he is cause it's not my " propaganda video", he made some points on what sources that those western lies were based on, can you counter those points? I would like to hear.Very Funny, so you don’t even know who that man is in your propaganda video?!
Of course I can, but the question is, do you have the courage and guts to accept it?
Because I remember our last exchange was not very pleasant.
You beat me to it. This appears to be some guy on youtube who doesn't even have the media connections that can do basic research work.Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
While he might not be able to do research everything about Xinjiang, but he finished the research on how US media " research" Xinjiang, it's a much easier task cause they interviewed 8 people and concluded that 1-3 million Uighurs are locked in camps.You beat me to it. This appears to be some guy on youtube who doesn't even have the media connections that can do basic research work.
So even he is a Marxist as you said, the matter is whether he speak the truth or not.Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
Small correction. Some American propagandists claimed they interviewed 8 people. There is not even evidence that any of these 8 people exist. Anything from the person in charge just making up the entire interview, to the person willfully getting fooled and "interviewing" someone fake identities via chat or mail is possible.While he might not be able to do research everything about Xinjiang, but he finished the research on how US media " research" Xinjiang, it's a much easier task cause they interviewed 8 people and concluded that 1-3 million Uighurs are locked in camps.
If China and North Korea had no nuclear weapons, their destiny would be the same as Iraq.The american mainstream media also claimed that Iraq had WMD that could destroy Europe in 30 mins. A lie that cost the lives of over 2 million innocent Iraqis. Are we supposed to believe those lies too?............