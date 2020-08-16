What's new

Opinionated - American exposes how lies made up by the western media about Xinjiang

atan651

The Chinese government must make all-out effort to expose publicly the lies, misinformation and disinformation by these Western propaganda machine.
 
Nasr

Nasr

Anyone with even half a brain knows that China's main concern is NOT Muslim Chinese, rather terrorism. Like any other country in the world, keeping peace is important and one of the biggest threat to peace in a country is (thanks to CIA/America) terrorism! The other reason why the west (particularly America) is focusing on Xinjiang, China is to drive a wedge between Pakistan and China. CIA doesn't like Sino-Pak alliance.
 
RabzonKhan

RabzonKhan

beijingwalker said:
US journalist exposes how lies were being made up by the western media about Xinjiang
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

RabzonKhan said:
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
Can you refute and counter the facts he listed in the video?
 
RabzonKhan

RabzonKhan

beijingwalker said:
Can you refute and counter the facts he listed in the video?
Very Funny, so you don’t even know who that man is in your propaganda video?!
Of course I can, but the question is, do you have the courage and guts to accept it?
Because I remember our last exchange was not very pleasant.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

RabzonKhan said:
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
And it’s people with leftist/Marxist leanings in Pakistan, supported by US and other Western governments, who are at the forefront of attacking the Pakistani State and supporting divisive and hate-mongering organizations like the PTM.

What would you make of that and US govt support for them if you are going to use Marxism as a means of disqualifying the OP?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

RabzonKhan said:
Very Funny, so you don’t even know who that man is in your propaganda video?!
Of course I can, but the question is, do you have the courage and guts to accept it?
Because I remember our last exchange was not very pleasant.
I don't know who he is cause it's not my " propaganda video", he made some points on what sources that those western lies were based on, can you counter those points? I would like to hear.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

RabzonKhan said:
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
You beat me to it. This appears to be some guy on youtube who doesn't even have the media connections that can do basic research work.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Hamartia Antidote said:
You beat me to it. This appears to be some guy on youtube who doesn't even have the media connections that can do basic research work.
While he might not be able to do research everything about Xinjiang, but he finished the research on how US media " research" Xinjiang, it's a much easier task cause they interviewed 8 people and concluded that 1-3 million Uighurs are locked in camps.
 
A

AViet

RabzonKhan said:
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
So even he is a Marxist as you said, the matter is whether he speak the truth or not.

Do you mean that Marxist is prone to lie, and "liberal democracy" journalists only tell the truths?
 
G

Globenim

lolo random Westerner dares to ask some basic questions youd expect any journalist to ask themself and dares to express the obvious conclusions and hes already getting banished and put on ignorelists of the "independent" and "free" American media conglomerate and his publications demonetized and purged from American platforms search recommendations and followed by trolls trying slandering his person and making him out as some foreign agent.

Speak as long as you remain unheard through these extradordinary measures and enjoy grinding up a wall while every retarded troll bashing and spreading lies about Chinas gets automaticall lifted into the spotlights. "free speech for me but not for thee"
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

RabzonKhan said:
Lol, how believable, yet another Chinese propaganda Video. So who is this so-called US journalist?
Probably this guy is also a Marxist just like his source, Vijay Prashad who is a well-known Indian Marxist.
The american mainstream media also claimed that Iraq had WMD that could destroy Europe in 30 mins. A lie that cost the lives of over 2 million innocent Iraqis. Are we supposed to believe those lies too?............:disagree:
 
G

Globenim

beijingwalker said:
While he might not be able to do research everything about Xinjiang, but he finished the research on how US media " research" Xinjiang, it's a much easier task cause they interviewed 8 people and concluded that 1-3 million Uighurs are locked in camps.
Small correction. Some American propagandists claimed they interviewed 8 people. There is not even evidence that any of these 8 people exist. Anything from the person in charge just making up the entire interview, to the person willfully getting fooled and "interviewing" someone fake identities via chat or mail is possible.
 
zhxy

zhxy

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
The american mainstream media also claimed that Iraq had WMD that could destroy Europe in 30 mins. A lie that cost the lives of over 2 million innocent Iraqis. Are we supposed to believe those lies too?............:disagree:
If China and North Korea had no nuclear weapons, their destiny would be the same as Iraq.
 
