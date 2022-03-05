What's new

Opinionated - After Banning Russian from swift Europe took first step to become security States from economic States

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,860
0
2,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Ukraine is pawn for usa. Amaraicns used them to hurt their Russian cousins.usa has policy to fight wars on others door step. This time they are fighting this war on European doors steps. They not gona feel the heat as they are far from Europen mainland. They will make sure fight goes on for longer period.Usa is trying its best to safe its world order. Banning Russia from swift Europe has become security States.Europe was depending Russia on energy. Usa for security. Chinese for trade. It was win win for everyone. If one of party go hostile. Europe used to have other options. But now Europe handover security n energy to Americans. This gona be very problematic for Europe. Infact Europe took first step to become security States from economic States. This action will have serious consequences on european social n economic system. Reversal from this action may need 40 to 50 years. Other hand Ukrainen will live as refugees life abroad. Russian gona compensate their businesses with Ukrainen lands. America gona sale gas n weapons to Europe.In this all situtation real loser will be Europe n Ukrainen people. Europe has to keep 5 millions refuses plus buy expensive gas. Chinese will get nostop quality gas from Russia. Chinese depends on sea routes for gas will be minimize.
 
Last edited:
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,860
0
2,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Mujahid Memon said:
Well EU has trade with almost all the world but the other 2 factors is why once a wise man said not to put all eggs in one basket
Click to expand...
Real problem is supply and demand Chan is already disturbed because of covid. I used to buy diesel in. .90 cents 6 months ago. Yesterday I bought 1.60 euros. This is crazy rise in price. Consumers will be f...ked. second whole sea routes are under Americans. If something goes wrong between eu n usa. Then in europ we will be f..ked big time.. Russian were providing gas in same price even price index rose 7 percent. But they respected the old agreements. But here we have idiots ruling
 
Last edited:
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
2,266
-3
3,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
Real problem is supply and demand Chan is already disturbed because of covid. I used to buy diesel in. .90 cents 6 months ago. Yesterday I bought 1.60 euros. This is crazy rise in price. Consumers will be f...ked. second whole sea routes are under Americans. If something goes wrong between eu n usa. Then in europ we will be f..ked big time.. Russian were providing gas in same price even price index rose 7 percent. But they respected the old agreements. But here we have idiots ruling
Click to expand...
Europe needs more nuclear plants on an emergency basis as well as wind power plants. They can use electric cars which can be programmed to charge only when wind power is available (via connected APIs giving real time info). That way they won't need grid connected battery storage instead the electric cars combined will work as an equivalent of a really huge grid storage.

As for the security they need to be independent from USA in that field too.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,860
0
2,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Mujahid Memon said:
Europe needs more nuclear plants on an emergency basis as well as wind power plants. They can use electric cars which can be programmed to charge only when wind power is available (via connected APIs giving real time info). That way they won't need grid connected battery storage instead the electric cars combined will work as an equivalent of a really huge grid storage.

As for the security they need to be independent from USA in that field too.
Click to expand...
You can not build nuclear plants in weeks or months. They do needs years. Most importantly in war times those plants are the real danger for hosting countries. One attack on those plants can be big kbooom. Yes european has smoke free policy. Uk has plans there will be no petroleum cars on road after 2030.
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
2,266
-3
3,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
You can not build nuclear plants in weeks or months. They do needs years.
Click to expand...
What about already built running plants shutted down by Germany?
Cash GK said:
Most importantly in war times those plants are the real danger for hosting countries. One attack on those plants can be big kbooom.
Click to expand...
No they won't. Nuke plants are so hardened that an average bombing campaign won't damage a reactor unless its a MOAB or FOAB level monster. Also attacking nuclear plants is sheer stupidity from the attacker's perspective. Their is no strategic depth in spreading radioactivity which will eventually haunt the invading country too.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,123
2
5,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
EU is the biggest loser in this conflict, IMO. Russia has hard assets that the rest of the world needs. Western economic hegemony is built on confidence in its currencies.......which is being undermined by massive QE money printing. The Russians are pushing back at the most inopportune time for the west.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,860
0
2,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Mujahid Memon said:
What about already built running plants shutted down by Germany?
Click to expand...
That was stupid act done by them. I do admire Germans n Japanese as nations. They were bombed to hell by enemies forces whom they call allied today. But man they have achieved Phenomenal things. Even Every second cars is made by them. Their tech has uniqueness. But in reality they are still under occupation by their Adversary. Whom they call allies. This is very strange behavior n I could not figure this out. This behavior creates so many questions in my mind and I want to know the answer.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

obj 705A
Ukraine crisis: replacing Russian gas to Europe ‘almost impossible’, Qatar warns
Replies
0
Views
164
obj 705A
obj 705A
Cash GK
  • Question
How western world will lecture the world on freedom of speech after Banning Russian media? Will ethics allow that?
Replies
5
Views
79
Cash GK
Cash GK
beijingwalker
'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas
Replies
9
Views
533
Stranagor
Stranagor
aziqbal
West could cut Russia from SWIFT, sanction Nord Stream, Latvia says
Replies
0
Views
215
aziqbal
aziqbal
beijingwalker
EXPLAINER: What is Swift, and what would happen if Russia is banned?
Replies
0
Views
179
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom