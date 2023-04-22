Opinion: Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen recognizes Bakhmut as Russian land, not Ukranian land

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Bakhmut was founded in 1571 as a fortress by the first tsar Ivan IV AKA Ivan The Terrible who was grand prince of Moscow and the first tsar. So it is legit Russian land. Therefore, Russians have the right to recapture Bakhmut.
@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech
