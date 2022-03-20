What's new

Opinion - Winners and Losers of Russia-Ukraine War

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Winners
======================

US - Without any doubt and by a big margin US is the biggest winner of this war. In one masterstroke US has destroyed EU-Russia and Russia-Japan detente

China - A weakened Russia is now a junior partner with China. China will now dominate Russia, Central Asia and all former Soviet republics. Also weakened EU will no longer have stomach to take on China. This implies that annexation of Taiwan and claiming the entire South China sea is closer than predicted earlier. Chinese Yuan will now emerge as the real alternative to US dollar than Euro.

Pakistan - Pakistan has put all her bets on China and China is coming out stronger means it is great news for Pakistan

OPEC - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Venezuela etc. are going to have good times ahead with EU, Japan, South Korea and South East Asia increasing Oil and Gas purchases to compensate for their lose of Russia as a supplier

Losers
========================

Russia - Russia's military power has taken a big beating and its economy is collapsing under sanctions and now has no choice but to become a junior partner of China. Chinese SCO will overshadow CSTO completely now. Also China can now reclaim Siberia and Artic spaces

Ukraine - The country has been totally destroyed Socially, Technologically and Economically. It will become a client state of EU and US will keep paying interest on loans for the next century

EU - All the talk of relevance of NATO and replacing it with European Security framework has been totally evaporated. EU countries will pay a heavy price economically and are now heavily dependent on the US and China for their survival. With NordStream gone, Cheap Oil and Gas from Russia is history and inflation is going to wreck their economies for foreseeable future

India - Most of the Indian military is Russian and Ukrainian origin. Ukrainian defense industry has been destroyed while Russian defence industry has been heavily sanctioned. Indian military is at its weakest in the entire history of the country. Also, US will now put additional pressure on India to buy US equipment instead with a real threat of CAATSA sanctions. China and Pakistan may initiate a war any time now

Turkiye - Turkiye tried to pivot to Russia and China but the timing turned out to be very bad. With a weakened Russia and uninterested EU and NATO partners, Revival of Turkish economy and defense industry will be a tall task. TurkStream gas pipeline will also take a big hit.

Japan - A more stronger China, weakened Quad, loss of cheap Russian Oil & Gas, Belligerent North Korea nextdoor, death of Russia-Japan detente

South Korea - South Korea - North Korea detente is dead.

ASEAN - Indo-China will be fall into complete influence of China while Southern Ocean nations will become complete vassal states of the US



What are the other winners and losers that you can think of?
 
Dec 29, 2009
winner 1.US 2.UK 3. American farmers and arms dealers 4. Oil-producing countries 5.Zelenski
loser：1.Ukraine，
2. Russia,
3. Europe,
4. China, India, Pakistan and other oil importing countries
5. Poor countries suffering from food shortages due to rising food prices
 
Oct 7, 2018
Why do you say China is losing

1) The demand for Chinese Yuan will only increase and push it as an alternative to US dollar as reserve currency
2) EU cannot afford to sanction both Russia and China. This means US will be on her own to fight China. It will make China's job easy to merge Taiwan with mainland
 
US oil companies have doubled the gasoline prices so they are clear winners too.
 
China is the largest trading partner of Ukraine and Russia. One third of China's corn imports come from Ukraine.
China has closer ties with Ukraine than with Russia. The prototype of China's J15 fighter, the first aircraft carrier, the prototype of China's destroyer engine, Buffalo hovercraft, L15 trainer engine and so on all come from Ukraine.Russia has reservations about China's arms exports, but Ukraine basically has no reservations about China.
Ukraine exports 42% of its iron ore and other raw materials to China.
China is the largest importer of oil and gas raw materials, and the war between Russia and Ukraine will push up prices, which is certainly a bad thing for China.

China is certainly not the beneficiary of a conflict between its two best friends.
 
It’s still far too early to determine who will win or lose. For all we know, this could be the catalyst of a chain of events that will be global in nature. If that’s the case, all bets are off.
 

