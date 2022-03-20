Opinion - Winners and Losers of Russia-Ukraine War

Winners

======================



US - Without any doubt and by a big margin US is the biggest winner of this war. In one masterstroke US has destroyed EU-Russia and Russia-Japan detente



China - A weakened Russia is now a junior partner with China. China will now dominate Russia, Central Asia and all former Soviet republics. Also weakened EU will no longer have stomach to take on China. This implies that annexation of Taiwan and claiming the entire South China sea is closer than predicted earlier. Chinese Yuan will now emerge as the real alternative to US dollar than Euro.



Pakistan - Pakistan has put all her bets on China and China is coming out stronger means it is great news for Pakistan



OPEC - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Venezuela etc. are going to have good times ahead with EU, Japan, South Korea and South East Asia increasing Oil and Gas purchases to compensate for their lose of Russia as a supplier



Losers

========================



Russia - Russia's military power has taken a big beating and its economy is collapsing under sanctions and now has no choice but to become a junior partner of China. Chinese SCO will overshadow CSTO completely now. Also China can now reclaim Siberia and Artic spaces



Ukraine - The country has been totally destroyed Socially, Technologically and Economically. It will become a client state of EU and US will keep paying interest on loans for the next century



EU - All the talk of relevance of NATO and replacing it with European Security framework has been totally evaporated. EU countries will pay a heavy price economically and are now heavily dependent on the US and China for their survival. With NordStream gone, Cheap Oil and Gas from Russia is history and inflation is going to wreck their economies for foreseeable future



India - Most of the Indian military is Russian and Ukrainian origin. Ukrainian defense industry has been destroyed while Russian defence industry has been heavily sanctioned. Indian military is at its weakest in the entire history of the country. Also, US will now put additional pressure on India to buy US equipment instead with a real threat of CAATSA sanctions. China and Pakistan may initiate a war any time now



Turkiye - Turkiye tried to pivot to Russia and China but the timing turned out to be very bad. With a weakened Russia and uninterested EU and NATO partners, Revival of Turkish economy and defense industry will be a tall task. TurkStream gas pipeline will also take a big hit.



Japan - A more stronger China, weakened Quad, loss of cheap Russian Oil & Gas, Belligerent North Korea nextdoor, death of Russia-Japan detente



South Korea - South Korea - North Korea detente is dead.



ASEAN - Indo-China will be fall into complete influence of China while Southern Ocean nations will become complete vassal states of the US







What are the other winners and losers that you can think of?