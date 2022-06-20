Opinion: Wing Loong 2 is definitely a short term must buy for Russian air force for use in Donbas revolution war

Wing Loong 2 is on par with Reaper / Gray Eagle. It is rather large and carries a large payload with combat radius exceeding 1,000 km and up to 24 hours of flight time. Having SATCOM means the pilots can strike any target in Ukraine while sitting on Russian soil. These planes were used by UAE with devastating effectiveness in Libya war where they played a pivotal role preventing Turkey backed Tripoli government from taking Sirte.