Opinion:Why Khan won't fix anything, may be Maryum will !

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Very unpopular opinion but I have never seen Khan critiquing state within state as much as maryum does on and off

I wonder if maryum Nawaz will break the military inc..as I doubt Khan will ever do it

https://fb.watch/jFJ6hE18R6/?mibextid=YCRy0i


The 100b$ empire is too large and too strong

I believe maryum being crazy has higher chance of breaking military inc then Khan is lol



We need someone crazy like Harley Quinn
 
N

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
So you're telling me Maryam Amritsari Safdar MBBS Fail is going to "break" Military Inc?

She's going to break the very establishment which she's apart of which propelled her father into politics and a life privilege?

کیا آپ کا دماغ ٹھیک ہے؟ لگتا ہے رمضان اس بار مشکل رہا ہے تمھارے ليۓ ۔
 

