Opinion:Why Khan won't fix anything, may be Maryum will !

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
Very unpopular opinion but I have never seen Khan critiquing state within state as much as maryum does on and off
I wonder if maryum Nawaz will break the military inc..as I doubt Khan will ever do it
https://fb.watch/jFJ6hE18R6/?mibextid=YCRy0i
The 100b$ empire is too large and too strong
I believe maryum being crazy has higher chance of breaking military inc then Khan is lol
We need someone crazy like Harley Quinn
