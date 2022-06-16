Donbas is the birthplace of president Yanukovych, the legal and rightful president of Ukraine, elected into office by all the people of Ukraine in 2010 in a free and fair democratic election observed by all western democracies, whom the rioters illegally ousted in February 2014 in an illegal bloody coup d'etat. In response, Donbas declared secession from Ukraine. For the past 8 years straight, the Kiev regime has shelled and terrorized the civilian population of Donbas, men, women, and children. To this end, I do not recognize the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government, and to this end, I recognize Donbas as an independent state (which may join Russia at a later date the way Texas joined the US). Furthermore, I view Donbas revolution as the modern American revolution.