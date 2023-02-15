What's new

Opinion; why i still love Nawaz sharif

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Listen from 3:43 on words.

He is still going to vote for PMLN.
I appreciate his loyality and love 💕 for Nawaz sharif

We need to promote such people
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Don't be a youthiya cultist -
- Wants every administration to complete its term without any shenanigans from the establishment or opposition

- Believes only fair early elections can solve our issues, regardless of who gets elected

So what if he wants to vote for PDM?, His fundamental thaught process is sound

Rest is his choice, it's democracy after all- I respect his opinion

Hell forget PMLn, if he wanted to vote for tlp I'll still applaud him for his sound thaught process
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Maula Jatt said:
Don't be a youthiya cultist -
- Wants every administration to complete its term without any shenanigans from the establishment or opposition

- Believes only fair early elections can solve our issues, regardless of who gets elected

So what if he wants to vote for PDM?, His fundamental thaught process is sound

Rest is his choice, it's democracy after all- I respect his opinion

Hell forget PMLn, if he wanted to vote for tlp I'll still applaud him for his sound thaught process
Sir i wasn't trolling this time
Just saying we have good loyalist this time
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
PML-N 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅

Let's goooo

Sheraa di party 🦁

FOcA7LkXoAIdMpe.jpg
PML-N.png
309880466_471722271659235_6063121043096890739_n.jpg
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
-=virus=- said:
Good man, Mr Nawaz Saharif.. why does he cop so much hate ? aisa kya kar dia ?
dynastic politics, people want to see different faces and new policies. For decades Nawaz live on foreign favors from GCC. Now they cut the supply line of dollars and low price on gas.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
HAIDER said:
dynastic politics, people want to see different faces and new policies. For decades Nawaz live on foreign favors from GCC. Now they cut the supply line of dollars and low price on gas.
You know what makes blood boil of many people in KP...IS HOW disconnected Pakistanis are

Everyone in punjab thinks 2013-2018 was the most wonderful time.

this was time when Punjabis was sitting quietly and Obama started the most ruthless and un precedent drone attacks..Obama surge was so ruthless that to ensure its success not only Pakistan was given a free pass to do what ever it want with IMF but was also given a massive 3b$ worth of aid each yr..

Praise trump that that travesty ended

This ensure that Darism could continue exports would die and 1000s of people from KP and Afghanistan would die that i saw in clinics ..most will obviously die before they could take all long walk to come down from mountain and curfews enforced by the govt operations but those who survive would mostly have eye injuries as you don't die when you go blind.

Yet most people remember that as a golden era of Pakistan..it tells you how much fractured disconnected Pakistan is..that simultaneously an era is called as golden and black on two provinces which are few 100 kms apart...!
 

