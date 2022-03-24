What's new

Opinion : Who will start the betrayal?

West has dominated the world for so long as there was always a country or group that was willing to betray the anti-Western front or help the Allied forces

  • Arabs went against Ottoman empire in WW I
  • Communists helped the Allied forces against Germany in WW II
  • China helped the US against USSR during the cold war

Which Country will start the betrayal against Russia or help US & NATO
  • Japan is offering $45 billion dollar to India to stop supporting Russia
  • US is relaxing sanctions against China to stop supporting Russia
  • Pakistan PM is being an extension to stop supporting Russia
  • Iran is being given nuke deal to stop supporting Russia
  • Saudi Arabia and UAE are being promised security from Iran and Houthis to stop supporting Russia
 
