Arabs went against Ottoman empire in WW I

Communists helped the Allied forces against Germany in WW II

China helped the US against USSR during the cold war

Japan is offering $45 billion dollar to India to stop supporting Russia

US is relaxing sanctions against China to stop supporting Russia

Pakistan PM is being an extension to stop supporting Russia

Iran is being given nuke deal to stop supporting Russia

Saudi Arabia and UAE are being promised security from Iran and Houthis to stop supporting Russia

West has dominated the world for so long as there was always a country or group that was willing to betray the anti-Western front or help the Allied forcesWhich Country will start the betrayal against Russia or help US & NATO