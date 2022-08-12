Opinion: Who allowed TTP to enter Swat, Pakistan?

A US drone strike targeted a house in Kabul on 31st July, 2022.
Taliban Chief Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said "Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the US, Afghanistan and the region."
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taliban had broken the Doha Agreement by hosting Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Few days later, TTP intelligence Chief Abdul Rashid alias Uqabi Bajauri was killed in a landmine in Kunar, Afghanistan.
The next day, on 8th August, multiple TTP leaders were taken out in Paktika, Afghanistan.
Then a convoy of Pakistan Army was targeted by a TTP suicide bomber, in North Waziristan.
Taliban Chief Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said "Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the US, Afghanistan and the region."
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taliban had broken the Doha Agreement by hosting Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Few days later, TTP intelligence Chief Abdul Rashid alias Uqabi Bajauri was killed in a landmine in Kunar, Afghanistan.
The next day, on 8th August, multiple TTP leaders were taken out in Paktika, Afghanistan.
Then a convoy of Pakistan Army was targeted by a TTP suicide bomber, in North Waziristan.
Last edited: