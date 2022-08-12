Opinion: Who allowed TTP to enter Swat, Pakistan?

My opinion:

I think this is last leg for ttp and Pakistan is playing a master stroke against them.

Why I say this? Because anti peace elements in ttp getting eliminated and their allies getting eliminated while ttp it self is fracturing.

When Noor Wali Mehsud took over ttp it was completely destroyed because Fazlullah caused ttp to split into many groups fighting each other. Noor Wali shifted ttp from total Islamists into Islamists + etho nationalism and formed alliances with baloch groups to strengthen ttp. He united many groups under his leadership and made peace between many groups. Even iskp avoided targeting ttp while having ties and alliances with some factions. Noor Wali shifted ttp strategy as well to fight an insurgency while having many fighters in Afghanistan to do cross border raids. Noor Wali banned beheadings and suicide bombings in civilians areas to make their propaganda more effective. He brought a complete revolution in ttp while selling the narrative he’s part of IEA. After IEA victory and his new strategy + alliances he had a lot of power. Estimates are ttp was and is numbering more then 35 000 troops while many Afghan Taliban factions and fighters were loyal to ttp. Afghan Taliban it self had many groups whos origins were from Pakistani tribal areas which hadn’t fought Pakistan yet but were loyal to ttp. Noor Wali managed to recruit many baloch into ttp and recently a Baloch Afghan Taliban commander joined ttp with his faction.

But all these alliances had a major weakness. The weakness was they were all loosely united against Pakistan. Iskp propaganda already strong and they have ties with many ttp factions. When we started peace negotiations we divided ttp. Ttp tried to avoid this division by putting Abdul Wali on forefront of negotiations but Abdul Wali was killed by markhors with help if Siraj Haqqani. Zawahiri who was also against IEA making ttp negotiate with us was set up and killed by Siraj. Now ttp is fracturing. The hardcore extremist salafi factions are likely to join iskp and already had ties with iskp. This will serve Pakistan because it will directly make them an open enemy of IEA too so they will be sandwiched between pak army and IEA. The hardcore extremist deobandi factions have already created their new group called IMAM which already claimed the recent suicide bombing in Mir Ali. This will destroy their narrative of being part of IEA and also sandwich them between IEA and Pakistan. The ttp which wants peace is allowed back into Pakistan because this also serves our interests because we divided our enemy. Also these peace negotiations have poured cold water on ttp alliances with baloch groups or other terrorists in Pakistan. With peace negotiations we’ve essentially destroyed a 35 000 strong army and made them like 15 000 strong only while making them an enemy of both IEA and Pakistan. Also rn IEA is desperate for international recognition. IEA wants no outside powers in IEA. The northern afghan provinces bordering Pakistan’s tribal areas are mostly Haqqani controlled ones. Siraj Haqqani has already set up and got many outside forces killed like zawahiri and the ttp commanders. Siraj doesn’t want any outsiders in his areas anymore so he’ll cooperate against ttp.

These peace talks have made a 35 000 strong enemy just a few thousand now and enemies of both IEA and Pakistan.