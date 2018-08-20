/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

[opinion] When it comes to Crimea. I stand with Russia.

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 20, 2018 at 9:36 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:36 PM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,515
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,224 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Crimea used to be in Russia until 1954 when Khruschev gave it to Ukraine for free. Sure, it didn't matter then. It was 1 country. In March 2014, Crimea declared secession from Ukraine and then rejoined Russia. This is totally legal under UN laws. UN laws forbid one state taking part of another state by force through military occupation and annexation, as for example with East Jerusalem and Golan. However, in the case of Crimea, because the land is ethnic Russian, they voluntarily through referendum decided to rejoin Russia. Ukraine and America are wrong. This is not annexation. This is democracy. And it's 100% legit.

    @500 @pakistanipower @GIANTsasquatch @vostok
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:00 PM #2
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    278
    Joined:
    Jun 24, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 533 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I don't have much opinion or background knowledge on Crimea and as far as I know the local population favored Russia so maybe they should be with Russia.
    But if we go by your logic that it's historically Russian territory. Then American State of Alaska should be part of Russia as well. Russia sold Alaska back in March 1867 for $7.2 Million to the US.
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:02 PM #3
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    980
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 378 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    that is true .
     
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:03 PM #4
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,515
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,224 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Alaska people are not ethnic Russian and they don't speak Russian. Naturally, they don't want to be in Russia. Crimea is different. Crimea people are ethnic Russian and speak Russian. So naturally they like being in Russia.

    It's pretty silly comparing Alaska and Crimea. It's apples and oranges.
     
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:05 PM #5
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    278
    Joined:
    Jun 24, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 533 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I agree, but you used the argument that Crimea was part of Russia so by that logic so was Alaska.
     
  6. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:06 PM #6
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,515
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,224 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    No I didn't. I used the argument Crimea people like being in Russia. Do Alaska people like being in Russia or in America? That's the point.
     
  7. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:08 PM #7
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    278
    Joined:
    Jun 24, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 533 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    OK, fair point. But who'll convince the UN and Western countries on this point?
     
  8. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:13 PM #8
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,515
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,224 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    UN doesn't care. UN is not a body that deals with such matters. As for the west. Meh. EU trades with Russia even if America does not.
     
  9. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:16 PM #9
    500

    500 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,699
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +44 / 17,249 / -4
    Country:
    Israel
    Location:
    Israel
    1) Russia ethnically cleansed Tatar majority of Crimea and settled KGB veterans there.
    2) Russia illegally occupied Crimea before the so called referendum.
    3) Russia broke its agreement with Ukraine where it said it respects its borders and sovereignty.
     
  10. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:17 PM #10
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,515
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,224 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    So what? The people of Crimea are happy the way they are. Have you seen a single protest since March 2014 in Crimea?
     
  11. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:18 PM #11
    Persian Gulf 1906

    Persian Gulf 1906 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    308
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 340 / -0
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    An Israeli talking about ethnic cleansing, illegal occupation and respecting borders. I've seen it all now.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 5, Guests: 5)
  1. Iqbal Ali ,
  2. 500