Crimea used to be in Russia until 1954 when Khruschev gave it to Ukraine for free. Sure, it didn't matter then. It was 1 country. In March 2014, Crimea declared secession from Ukraine and then rejoined Russia. This is totally legal under UN laws. UN laws forbid one state taking part of another state by force through military occupation and annexation, as for example with East Jerusalem and Golan. However, in the case of Crimea, because the land is ethnic Russian, they voluntarily through referendum decided to rejoin Russia. Ukraine and America are wrong. This is not annexation. This is democracy. And it's 100% legit.