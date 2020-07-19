What's new

Opinion: What QUAD and West got from India pandemic

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,099
0
12,071
Country
China
Location
United States
China and Pakistan have extended Olive Branch, offered help.

While QUAD are watching only, not even lip service.

Actually not only QUAD, but the whole West laugh at India, which saved their own government legitimacy.

The West used BJP/Modi pandemic mismanagement to justify their own mishandling.

Politics is damn interesting.
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
3,010
-7
3,006
Country
India
Location
Germany
Quad doesnot work..unless there is smooth visa regime between Quad members.....India is being reluctantly pushed into Quad corner because of Chinese aggression...No Chinese aggression means, India would probably decouple from the West....One thing people fail to realize is that West and Japan are still rolling on the racial supremacist ideologies that they created for themselves in the first half of 20th century...it would take another 30 years and some level of demographic shift for White nations and honourary-White nations to consider non-white nations as their equal
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,099
0
12,071
Country
China
Location
United States
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
Quad doesnot work..unless there is smooth visa regime between Quad members.....India is being reluctantly pushed into Quad corner because of Chinese aggression...No Chinese aggression means, India would probably decouple from the West....One thing people fail to realize is that West and Japan are still rolling on the racial supremacist ideologies that they created for themselves in the first half of 20th century...it would take another 30 years and some level of demographic shift for White nations and honourary-White nations to consider non-white nations as their equal
Click to expand...
India is controlled by west to some extent, say it technology, resource, export, import, language, culture, military, industry, and so on.

No matter what, India is on leash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Chakar The Great
China plays its Iran hand
Replies
1
Views
578
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom