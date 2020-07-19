Opinion: What QUAD and West got from India pandemic

Quad doesnot work..unless there is smooth visa regime between Quad members.....India is being reluctantly pushed into Quad corner because of Chinese aggression...No Chinese aggression means, India would probably decouple from the West....One thing people fail to realize is that West and Japan are still rolling on the racial supremacist ideologies that they created for themselves in the first half of 20th century...it would take another 30 years and some level of demographic shift for White nations and honourary-White nations to consider non-white nations as their equal