Opinion - What makes the US the preeminent Superpower of the world?

- Dec 25, 2019
Some say it the US economy others say it is their defense technology but the real reason why the US stays at the top is the willingness of other nations to fight others to please the US
Japan fights China
China fought with USSR
India fights with China
Pakistan fights with India
Iran fights with Saudi Arabia
Turkiye fights with Greece
