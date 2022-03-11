Opinion - What makes the US the preeminent Superpower of the world?

Abdul Rehman Majeed said: Some say it the US economy others say it is their defense technology but the real reason why the US stays at the top is the willingness of other nations to fight others to please the US



Japan fights China

China fought with USSR

India fights with China

Pakistan fights with India

Iran fights with Saudi Arabia

Turkiye fights with Greece Click to expand...

Pakistan is the reason behind the rise of usa solo power and Pakistan will be the reason behind fall of usa power. I explain you things. Onec Germany was under usa n soviet occupation. No one was ready to fight with mighty soviet. Even one has the bass to fight with Russia much smaller force then soviet. But It was Pakistan took the up hill task. You can under the fear to just see recent event between Poland n usa regarding sending jets to Ukraine. Lack of balls.Second part. India was so afraid n they are in qud as well. They were in US camp against Russia. As soon as pm khan landed in Russia they become brave to support Russia.When history will write amaraicn fall they will write about Afghan withdrawal in golden words.