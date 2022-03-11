What's new

Opinion - What makes the US the preeminent Superpower of the world?

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Some say it the US economy others say it is their defense technology but the real reason why the US stays at the top is the willingness of other nations to fight others to please the US

Japan fights China
China fought with USSR
India fights with China
Pakistan fights with India
Iran fights with Saudi Arabia
Turkiye fights with Greece
 
Sep 20, 2015
Some say it the US economy others say it is their defense technology but the real reason why the US stays at the top is the willingness of other nations to fight others to please the US

Japan fights China
China fought with USSR
India fights with China
Pakistan fights with India
Iran fights with Saudi Arabia
Turkiye fights with Greece
Pakistan is the reason behind the rise of usa solo power and Pakistan will be the reason behind fall of usa power. I explain you things. Onec Germany was under usa n soviet occupation. No one was ready to fight with mighty soviet. Even one has the bass to fight with Russia much smaller force then soviet. But It was Pakistan took the up hill task. You can under the fear to just see recent event between Poland n usa regarding sending jets to Ukraine. Lack of balls.
Second part. India was so afraid n they are in qud as well. They were in US camp against Russia. As soon as pm khan landed in Russia they become brave to support Russia.
When history will write amaraicn fall they will write about Afghan withdrawal in golden words.
 

