Opinion; what did late asma jahngeer a.k.a ghaddar thought about army

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 18,617
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
I disagree with most of these but this is what she thought
1- they are political duffers..(key word is political)
2. Generals play golf while poor soldiers are killed in incalculated way. No regard for loss of soldier lifes/inaduequate measures taken to protect lives(no MRAPs or protection). Light infantary was left to die under mirage2000 Precison base bombing in 1998/kargil for no particular gain
3. Love plots
4. No consistent policies
5. Like to interfere in running a country
6. Encouraged terroism by following USA/Foreign agenda(drones + CIA grab op)
7-acts as qabza group on prime land
