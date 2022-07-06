Opinion; what did late asma jahngeer a.k.a ghaddar thought about army

I have the utmost CONTEMPT for her and it has nothing to do with the army.



She made her fortune as a lawyer defending the corrupt elite and then made a big show of being a humanitarian,



It's like a member of a bank robber gang who throws a couple of nickels at beggars to show off his charity.



P.S. I feel the same way about Aitzaz Ahsan or anyone else who defends the corrupt elite.