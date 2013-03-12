OPINION: We need to have a debate to understand why Pakistani Hindus migrated to India in the first place.

I never visited Pakistan but one of my close colleague had her family migrated to India in eighties she told me her family was reluctant to migrate in 1947 due business, property and they were in Sindh province where situation was much better than other province. Situation turned from bad to worse after general Zia’s takeover and they have to flee Pakistan to save dignity. Such mass migration has had happened in other parts of world like significant German population of east Prussia have been forced to migrate to current Germany at the end of WWII so it become part of Poland but eventually every thing is settledPakistan deliberately not had Hindu marriage act even after 70 years so that Hindu married women could be converted to Islam by force as there wont be any proof to show as married. Now proposed Hindu marriage bill has a clause to declare Hindu marriage null and void when Hindu women is converted and which is wide spread practice going in Sindh province right now there is strategy of kidnapping Hindu girls/women raping them and converting to Islam . Forced conversion of Hindu women is used as effective strategy to annihilate whatever minuscule Hindus are left in Pakistan and not only Hindu but even Christians are subjected to same fate.According to a report from the Movement for Solidarity and Peace, about 1,000 non-Muslim girls are converted to Islam each year in Pakistan. Every month, an estimated 20 or more Hindu girls are abducted and converted as per Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).this answer should not create hate but sympathy for poor souls surrounded by Islamic extremist and difficult life they are going though just because their ancestor were naive enough to see their future in a nation which has religion as base.