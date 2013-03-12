What's new

OPINION: We need to have a debate to understand why Pakistani Hindus migrated to India in the first place.

Shahnaseebb

Shahnaseebb

Sep 18, 2018
ARTICLE:


“You are free, you are free to go to your Mosques, you are free to go to your temples, and any other place or worship. Your religion or faith has nothing to do with the business of the State” these words were mentioned by none other than the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The goal of the founder was simple; as one can understand from his statement. He wished and succeeded to create a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent or back then British India. Interfaith harmony in Pakistan saw many successful years during the inception of Pakistan.

However, slowly Pakistan started to loose its secular fabric. There are plenty of factors involved behind it, and no “one” particular can be blamed for the reason. Some observers say it was the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s policies and rhetoric that led to the downfall, and some say it was the Islamization introduced by President Zia ul Haq.

It is true to some reasoning, however, what many forget to understand is the Islamization of Iran also had serious consequences for Pakistan, the Afghan-Soviet war, the migration of Afghan refugees, and most important of all the civil society of Pakistan’s silence over the issue has led to things in the downfall. How many times do the crimes inflicted on the Hindu community makes it to the mainstream media? Almost none.

Recently 14 Hindus of Pakistan migrated to India and had to come back due to a lack of opportunities offered by the country. While India remains one of the greatest critics of Pakistan’s minority and their issues, however when it comes to supporting them, there is always a damning silence, as one can understand from this case.



Since the issue involved India’s non-cooperation, the issue gained the attention of Pakistani civil society. Many Journalists and Blogs reported the issue. However, many have failed to ask the real issue and that is: why did they [Hindus] migrate to India in the first place? And, no it is not India’s responsibility to support Pakistani citizens.

There is nothing wrong with the Question but the problem comes with the answer, and the simple answer is the Hindus [or minority members] are not receiving the treatment they should be. Period.

I interviewed one of the Hindu faith follower friend, and his reply was simple: there are plenty of factors through which we [Hindus] face trouble. Their factors are largely due to anti-India rhetoric leading Pakistanis to hate “all Hindus” or looking them with suspicion, poverty, lawlessness, internal Pro-Taliban movement, and damning silence of fellow Pakistanis.

The love of Pakistani Hindus cannot and should not be forgotten. Since the inception of Pakistan, they have played an important role and answered every call Pakistan called. The most recent example is Pakistan’s war on terror, where Two Hindu soldiers gave their life against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.


Many outside Pakistan do not know how crucial the war on terror was – in simplest terms, we Pakistanis were fighting for our survival. Thus, anyone who gave their life for the protection of the country will always receive gratitude from Pakistanis, and it’s justified in every manner.

What most forget is that this incident, how in-effective it is in its’ manner, should be understood and taken in the light of positive criticism, and we should ask the right question(s). At the end of the day, perfection can never be achieved but its a direction which slowly makes things and human being(s) better.
 

Shahnaseebb

Shahnaseebb

Sep 18, 2018
Exactly what my Opinion is based upon. Instead of blaming India for not accepting the Hindus, we should be asking why they left on the first place.

Asking the right Questions also led to an end to barbaric Vietnam war. Pakistanis can change but they need to have a starting point.
I never visited Pakistan but one of my close colleague had her family migrated to India in eighties she told me her family was reluctant to migrate in 1947 due business, property and they were in Sindh province where situation was much better than other province. Situation turned from bad to worse after general Zia’s takeover and they have to flee Pakistan to save dignity. Such mass migration has had happened in other parts of world like significant German population of east Prussia have been forced to migrate to current Germany at the end of WWII so it become part of Poland but eventually every thing is settled

Pakistan deliberately not had Hindu marriage act even after 70 years so that Hindu married women could be converted to Islam by force as there wont be any proof to show as married. Now proposed Hindu marriage bill has a clause to declare Hindu marriage null and void when Hindu women is converted and which is wide spread practice going in Sindh province right now there is strategy of kidnapping Hindu girls/women raping them and converting to Islam . Forced conversion of Hindu women is used as effective strategy to annihilate whatever minuscule Hindus are left in Pakistan and not only Hindu but even Christians are subjected to same fate.

According to a report from the Movement for Solidarity and Peace, about 1,000 non-Muslim girls are converted to Islam each year in Pakistan. Every month, an estimated 20 or more Hindu girls are abducted and converted as per Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Forced conversions torment Pakistan's Hindus

NA finally passes Hindu marriage bill

Gang-raped Christian woman’s house torched in Kasur

this answer should not create hate but sympathy for poor souls surrounded by Islamic extremist and difficult life they are going though just because their ancestor were naive enough to see their future in a nation which has religion as base.
HAIDER

Lat many decades, no doubt there is a wind of forced conversion in Sindh. But, its against the teaching of Holy Prophet PBUH.
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

The answer is simple, it is similar to our first hindu law minister Jogendra Nath Mandal's migration to india and the reason was introduction of islam at the state level. Pakistani state doesn't care about humans, the state only cares about muslims
 
Mad Scientist 2.0

That is a good jesture shown by the Pakistanis in PDF rather than using rhetoric you people are trying to find the root cause without name-calling. What I have witnessed most Pakistanis here are like this which is a good omen for a country.
 
