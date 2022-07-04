What's new

Opinion: Ukrainian men + NATO weapons still can't beat Russia

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

While it is true NATO men are by now too old, fat, lazy, unhealthy to fight due to liberal decay, unlike their grandfather and father generations who fought in WW1, WW2, Korean war, Vietnam war, so they use Ukrainian men to fight. Ukrainian men are lean and mean due to centuries of warfare. Nevertheless, Ukrainian men armed with NATO weapons including hundreds of HIMARS and M777 artillery still cannot beat Russian men who are just as lean and mean due to centuries of warfare.

Western men


Ukrainian men


Russian men








Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ukraine is not part of NATO. So NATO does not care. NATO will be fine as long as Russians keep dying fighting the Ukranians.
 
1ndy

Ukraine only has about 4-6 HIMARS launchers... as of now.

Outnumbered in everything... from artillery to aircrafts to anti air systems... name anything and Russia has almost 10x the amount what Ukraine got.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Kiev is expected to receive hundreds of HIMARS by next year. They ones they have are destroyed too quickly.
 

