Xi Jinping insistence on trade talks with US is uncalled for

Because American elites are plain bigots, and they don't like Chinese — something any Chinese American can attest. Because American elites hate anybody trying to overcome them.

American wealth is build upon sky high mountains of debt. If anybody will render them a less worthy creditors, USD will worth less than a toilet paper.

All and every major European state. French, Germans, Dutch, and Britain

Malaysia



Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Soon to join: Thailand, and Vietnam

A solution in waiting

Attack now

globally

China should've walked away from talks long ago after it became clear that US has no real interest in solving the issue.The aim of current American administration has nothing to do with setting equitable trade terns. It's aim is to sow fear, uncertainty, and distrust towards Chinese companies and products. It's ultimate goal is to isolate Chinese companies, and hurt attractiveness of China as a destination for investments, an a market to make business in, and to favour interests of American company owners. Lastly, US politicians want to discombobulate the current establishment by showing Chinese how they can exact unending humiliation on their leadership.Why?America has a very long history of sabotaging every single trade partner it had over the past 2 centuries. As I stated in another topic it includes:As you see, US has no qualms of railroading even its military allies on trade, and it's extremely naive of Xi's administration to expect that American elites, I repeat not even Trump himself, but American elites, to give him a special treatment.American market should be forsaken as a trade destination. The problem with Americans span far beyond trade, and Trump alone. There is no hope that our problem with them will end after Trump is gone. The rationale of "outwaiting" Trump has no merit.Trump showed every American politician that American public thirsts for our blood. Just because of that, there is no hope now that any politician coming after him will not use this card. Second to that, lobbying against Chinese business interests has already became a profitable lobbying activity, and it too will not end after trump.American business will do everything to keep us from dislodging them from position of world leadership, and for this reason, China should have no qualms crushing them. Our lack of resolve just gives them positive publicity, and more and more support to their political position.China has capacity to strike American elites where it hurtsbiggest American "blue chip" companies traded on the stock market benefited enormously from trade with China, and are uniquely depended on China. We should not give them time to leisurely move their manufacturing to Taiwan or Vietnam. It's not a secret to anybody in Shenzhen that Apple has been conducting talks with its suppliers on moving the manufacturing to Vietnam.Send their stock market tumbling, and their rich packing bags by sealing fate of their most valuable companies, just like they did with ZTE an Huawei. Their pension finds will take a hard too, sending angry crowds to Wall St. yet again.America is the biggest debt market in the world. Debt its the foundation of their economy, and the linchpin in the pact between business and political elites. That's wonderful, because we can crush it.All across the Western world, the rates are lower than in China, despite China having world's highest saving rate and world's biggest banks. If you already think to parry this argument saying how low PBOC yields are, I say that Chinese yield spread is very high unlike in developed countries where garbage and top tier bonds are separated by 0.5%, if not less.I will send the argument back with this: bonds of infrastructural mega-projects are sold quite overvalued. Were China to open their financing to the market just a little, little bit, Americans will find themselves in an unenviable debt position after a decade of crazy cheap money. We can turn our weakness into strength, and hurt Americans at that at the same time. What can be better?OBOR should be put as a foundation of China's future global trade bloc, and it should not be a cheap club to be in. The problem with cheap clubs is that you don't get people engaged at all, and it quickly becomes a place your regret going. A connoisseur club with 1$ member fee is just a stinky booze bar. OBOR needs to bring truly exceptional value to be in, for an equally strong commitment and sense of purpose.I worked on an OBOR project, and been in many countries where OBOR takes place. I saw how bamboozlingly irresponsible and ingrate the receivers of Chinese money can be. For the amount of pain it took our country, it is inconceivable how such a grand undertaking can be taken almost like a charity, while governments of said countries actively work to undermine equitability of our positions, or even play a double game.Above all, China needs reliable allies to win against the American. We need a solid bloc standing for the global south to rewrite rules of global trade, and destroy institutes of American trade domination: fiats of "intellectual property," "financial securities," and "virtual goods." We can't win against Americans on uneven playing field, moreover when our own team stabs us in the back.China is an easy country to admire, but hard to like. We need to convince prospective allies to believe in our vision, and we need success stories for that.Shenzhen looks like a picture right out of sci-fi movie, but all what you see there has been achieved in the span of just 15 years. In 10 years, or less, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing will be like Shenzhen too. If we will keep the same pace of development, people here will not be taking taxis in 100 years, but spaceship. Let give a chance to other countries to have a part of that too.My idea is to project China outstanding proficiency in megacity building to the select few countries willing to conceded a lot for that. If we can build another Shenzhens in East Africa, in Indian subcontinent, and in South East Asia, we will have few more economic superpowers in our orbit.I have big and lofty plans for that, and am ready to talk about them in private. For now, I believe I need to keep my cards close to my chest, and wait until I can become somebody on the political landscape.America makes 1/5 of China's export market, but high value consumer goods make at most 10% of that, with over 65% being things like apparel, household goods, furniture, toys. China has close to 90%+ market sharefor certain very unexpected categories of consumer goods.We can leave Americans literally without pants, as well as light bulbs, disposable cutlery, some types of ball bearings, speciality gaskets, electrodes, nails, brooms, buckets, and a whole assortment of completely indispensable everyday goods. Most importantly, even if all consumer goods brands suddenly pack up and go, there is little chance those will ever compete with China for other markets, because of our supply chain dominance.America's biggest import from China is electronics. As I already wrote above, there is zero change any other country can overtake China in that in a short term. Second to it are (surprise!) pieces of capital equipment for construction, infrastructure, resource extraction, and other business.I worked in electronics industry for 10 years, and I can say that for each manufacturer in the supply chain of a high value toy like Iphone, there will be 20 more manufacturers of original products fighting for capacity to make original goods for exports to countries that are way less well off.In short term, if we bar exports to the US, it definitely be a big stir, but with careful messaging, monetary incentives, we can reorient the electronics industry from making expensive toys to making electronics for the 5+ billion people living in the global south.