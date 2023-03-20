Opinion Time to allow Baluchistan at least to get oil and wheat from Iran given cost/transport issues

Mugen said: You're not getting my point. None of these people in power currently are there for the benefit of Pakistan, they are their for their own gain. This is a problem from top down, and starts from intention rather than emotions. Click to expand...

I agree, but this is how the world runs. Every single govt is corrupt, one can't form a govt without being corrupt.We know that Modi is not corrupt, the man wears simple clothes, has no properties, his brother runs a small Kirana dukan but it does not mean BJP isnt corrupt. IK/PTI is also corrupt, less than PMLN and PPP but corrupt nevertheless. IK made Buzdar the CM of Punjab because he needed a proxy for corruption, anyone could see it on the first day itself.Change of government wont change the system, the system will take decades to change. Till then, make the best out of the situation.International trade can't be decided by a province. This would not happen in ay country, even if the region is "autonomous".FOriegn policy, trade and defence agreements must be done by central govt. Otherwise, just dissolve the country and divide it into smaller states.