Opinion Time to allow Baluchistan at least to get oil and wheat from Iran given cost/transport issues

This has been the biggest problem of Pakistani foreign policy. Pakistanis are extremely emotion and hot-headed. Diplomacy is done with a calm mind, relations are build over decades with gradual changes.


Just because KSA refused to provide yet another loan does not mean Pakistan should simply go into the Iranian camp, especially now considering the fact there KSA/Iran feud is ending.
 
No, our problem is Napak fauj.
 
Since suadis said no so did IMF it is time to let Iran pipeline be built

www.facebook.com

داریوش سرحدی on Reels | ‎داریوش سرحدی‎ · Original audio

197K views, 5.6K likes, 85 comments, 3.6K shares, Facebook Reels from ‎داریوش سرحدی‎. ‎داریوش سرحدی‎ · Original audio
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
why not?

3 years ago when i was in Sistan, it is a stupid law to prevent a lot of traffic on both sides. Yet the mafia states on both sides prevent regular economic ties.
 
His argument is not based on improving relations with Iran, but rather to anger/piss-off KSA. Negative diplomacy is a very dangerous way of approaching things. It
You're not getting my point. None of these people in power currently are there for the benefit of Pakistan, they are their for their own gain. This is a problem from top down, and starts from intention rather than emotions.
 
You're not getting my point. None of these people in power currently are there for the benefit of Pakistan, they are their for their own gain. This is a problem from top down, and starts from intention rather than emotions.
I agree, but this is how the world runs. Every single govt is corrupt, one can't form a govt without being corrupt.
We know that Modi is not corrupt, the man wears simple clothes, has no properties, his brother runs a small Kirana dukan but it does not mean BJP isnt corrupt. IK/PTI is also corrupt, less than PMLN and PPP but corrupt nevertheless. IK made Buzdar the CM of Punjab because he needed a proxy for corruption, anyone could see it on the first day itself.

Change of government wont change the system, the system will take decades to change. Till then, make the best out of the situation.

People of Balochistan must decide rafiki.
International trade can't be decided by a province. This would not happen in ay country, even if the region is "autonomous".

FOriegn policy, trade and defence agreements must be done by central govt. Otherwise, just dissolve the country and divide it into smaller states.
 
We've been idiots for decades. We should have been trading with Iran for decades. Trading using our own currencies. We could have bought gas and in exchange we could have been a hub of getting foreign made stuff into Iran through Pakistan. Balochistan would have benefited massively from the development. Foreign companies could setup in Pakistan, sell to Pakistani wholesalers who'd then trade to wholesalers or consumers in Iran. They pay in pkr, we pay them in Rials. Could have had decent trade and sent our goods across as well as purchased their goods.

Instead we have corrupt duffers. Watch travel vlogs by Pakistani's who go to Iran, they look like a first world country despite sanctions. We're the backwards one even though we have no sanctions.
 
ON GOD THOUGH
I'm glad I'm not the only one who's noticed this.
Iran's self-reliance has lead them to become a Nation that pretty much all others are afraid of, in one way or another, but at the same time allows them to become a fundamentally powerful state.

Pak can learn a lot from Iran
 
we could have been a hub of getting foreign made stuff into Iran through Pakistan.
Why would Iran need Pak for importing stuff? Chabahar port means Iran is a potential seaport for Afganistan and landlocked CIS countries.

Iran is the only Muslims state which has used oil judiciously. They used the oil resources and converted them into human resources.
 

