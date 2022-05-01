Opinion: The people of Kiev bear full responsibility of civil war in Ukraine

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
They are the ones who did Euro Maidan in 2013. Therefore, they bear full responsibility of civil war in Ukraine. For their action, Ukraine will pay the price, and pay dearly Ukraine will.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal
