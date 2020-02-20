[Opinion] The Assad family has a history of licking up to imperialists

So there had been numerous false propaganda claiming that only Bashar Al-Assad could lead an independent Syria. Current as well as historical analysis suggest they're not.
PART 1
Bashar al Assad great-grandfather Ali Sulayman al-Assad for example propose to the French occupier to separate Syria in what had been called the unionist movement.
Ali Sulayman Al-Assad
in 1936, Al-Assad as well as 6 other Alawites nobles sent letters "no. 3547" addressed to French Prime Minister Léon Blum on June 15, 1936, which implored the French not to abandon Syria.
the letters states:
all of the bolded letters , shows just how much the Alawites viewed the majority muslim population in Syria.
The message is unambiguous: Sunnis are a threat to the existence of Alawites, Assad and his colleagues write. “The spirit of hatred and intolerance plants its roots in the heart of Muslim Arabs toward everything that is non-Muslim, and is forever fueled by the spirit of the Islamic religion.”
Alawites, they say, “are people of different religious beliefs, traditions and history than the Sunni Muslim people,” adding that “in the Islamic religion, the Alawite people are considered infidels.”
The Alawites plea with the French to protect minorities in Syria, warning of the dangers of Sunni Muslim rule and stressing that end of the French Mandate would mean the annihilation of the Alawite people. Translation from Arabic by Syria Direct’s Elizabeth Parker-Magyar.
https://syriadirect.org/suleiman-assads-1926-memo-denounces-sunni-hatred-intolerance/
The letter also The letter praises the Jews in Palestine and includes them among the groups that are persecuted by the Muslims. It is possible that this aspect of the letter was not sincere but was intended to curry favor with Léon Blum, the French Prime Minister to whom it was addressed, who was a Jew . (BIG LOL @ ASSAD being an anti zionist)
Here's the map of French mandate of Syria :
From this we could understand that the Alawites hated the idea of a united Syria, and plead the french colonizers to instead merge them with Lebanon.
here's the text:
and the shortened version:
So it's crystal clear from day one, how the Alawites, spesifically the Assad clan despised the muslims of Syria.
Syria would eventually be independent, Syrian Republic[a] from 1950 to 1958] and the Syrian Arab Republichttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Syrian_Republic#cite_note from 1961 to 1963—succeeded the First Syrian Republic that had become de facto independent in April 1946 from the French Mandate, against the wishes of the Alawite.
here's the original Syrian flag:
end of part 1
PART 1
Bashar al Assad great-grandfather Ali Sulayman al-Assad for example propose to the French occupier to separate Syria in what had been called the unionist movement.
Ali Sulayman Al-Assad
in 1936, Al-Assad as well as 6 other Alawites nobles sent letters "no. 3547" addressed to French Prime Minister Léon Blum on June 15, 1936, which implored the French not to abandon Syria.
the letters states:
- The Alawite people who have kept their independency year after year, with jealousy and large sacrifices from their souls. They are people of different religious beliefs, traditions, and history than the Sunni Muslim people, never subjected to the rule of the interior cities.
- The Alawite people refuse to be attached to the Muslim Syria, because Islam is considered the country's official religion. In the Islamic religion, the Alawite people are considered infidels. So we draw your attention to what awaits the Alawites of a scary and horrible fate, if they are forced to be a part of Syria when the Mandate ends, and when laws derived from religion will be in a position to be applied.
- Granting Syria's independence and abolishing the Mandate would be a strong example of socialist principles in Syria, but that absolute independency means control of some Muslim families over the Alawite people in Cilicia, Iskenderun [in 1939 Iskenderun detached from Syria and became a part of Turkey] and the mountains of Nusayrih. The presence of a parliament and a constitutional government do not create individual freedom. Parliamentary rule is fake; it has no value. Under its skin, in fact, there hides a system dominated by intolerance of religious minorities. Do the French leaders want to empower Muslims against the Alawite people to throw them [the Alawites] into the arms of misery?
- The spirit of hatred and fanaticism embedded in the hearts of the Arab Muslims against everything that is non-Muslim has been perpetually nurtured by the Islamic religion. There is no hope that the situation will ever change. Therefore, the abolition of the mandate will expose the minorities in Syria to the dangers of death and annihilation, irrespective of the fact that such abolition will annihilate the freedom of thought and belief. Here we see today how the Muslim citizens of Damascus forced the Jews living among them to sign a document pledging not to send food to their fellow, ill-fated Jews in Palestine. The Jewish situation in Palestine is clear, tangible evidence of the importance of the religious issue to Arab Muslims toward all who do not belong to Islam. Those good Jews who came to Arab Muslims with peace and civilization, and spread on the land of Palestine gold and positive well-being, have
no sign of harm on anyone and did not take anything by force. However, Muslims have declared a "Holy War" against them, and did not hesitate to slaughter their children and wives, despite the French and English presence in Palestine and Syria. Therefore, a black fate awaits Jews and other minorities if the Mandate is cancelled, and the unification of Syrian Muslims with Palestinian ones. This unification is the supreme goal of Arabic Muslims.
[*]We appreciate the noble feeling you carry in your defense of the Syrian people, as well as the desire to achieve independence. But, at this time, Syria is still far from the noble goal for which it aims, as it is still subject to a feudal, religious spirit. We do not think that the French government and the French Socialist Party would accept granting Syrian independence, which in application would mean enslaving the Alawite people and exposing minorities to the risk of death and annihilation. The Syrian request to include the Alawite people in Syria is impossible for you to accept, or agree upon, because of your noble principles, if they supported freedom of thought. [Your noble principles] would not agree with stifling the freedom of other people in order to force them to join.
[*]You might see that it is possible to secure the rights of the Alawite minority with provisions of a treaty, but we assure you that treaties have no value in the Islamic mentality in Syria. As such, we saw this previously in the treaty between England and Iraq, which prevented Iraqis from massacring the Assyrians and the Yazidis. So, the Alawite people, whom we represent, are gathered as signatories to this memorandum. They are crying out and asking the French government and the French Socialist Party to ensure their rights and independence within their small sphere, and putting this between the hands of the French and Socialist leaders. [The Alawites] are loyal friends who have given great services to the French, threatened by death and annihilation.
all of the bolded letters , shows just how much the Alawites viewed the majority muslim population in Syria.
The message is unambiguous: Sunnis are a threat to the existence of Alawites, Assad and his colleagues write. “The spirit of hatred and intolerance plants its roots in the heart of Muslim Arabs toward everything that is non-Muslim, and is forever fueled by the spirit of the Islamic religion.”
Alawites, they say, “are people of different religious beliefs, traditions and history than the Sunni Muslim people,” adding that “in the Islamic religion, the Alawite people are considered infidels.”
The Alawites plea with the French to protect minorities in Syria, warning of the dangers of Sunni Muslim rule and stressing that end of the French Mandate would mean the annihilation of the Alawite people. Translation from Arabic by Syria Direct’s Elizabeth Parker-Magyar.
https://syriadirect.org/suleiman-assads-1926-memo-denounces-sunni-hatred-intolerance/
The letter also The letter praises the Jews in Palestine and includes them among the groups that are persecuted by the Muslims. It is possible that this aspect of the letter was not sincere but was intended to curry favor with Léon Blum, the French Prime Minister to whom it was addressed, who was a Jew . (BIG LOL @ ASSAD being an anti zionist)
Here's the map of French mandate of Syria :
From this we could understand that the Alawites hated the idea of a united Syria, and plead the french colonizers to instead merge them with Lebanon.
here's the text:
and the shortened version:
Addendum
(added by Joshua Landis): The following is the shortened text of the disputed 1936 petition published in English translation by Matti Moosa in his book: Extremist Shiites: The Ghulat Sects (1988) pp. 287‑88.
The Alawite people, who have preserved their independence year after year with great zeal and sacrifices, are different from the Sunni Muslims. They were never subject to the authority of the cities of the interior.
The Alawites refuse to be annexed to Muslim Syria because, in Syria, the official religion of the state is Islam, and according to Islam, the Alawites are considered infidels….
The spirit of hatred and fanaticism embedded in the hearts of the Arab Muslims against everything that is non‑Muslim has been perpetually nurtured by the Islamic religion. There is no hope that the situation will ever change. Therefore, the abolition of the mandate will expose the minorities in Syria to the dangers of death and annihilation, irrespective of the fact that such abolition will annihilate the freedom of thought and belief…
The condition of the Jews in Palestine is the strongest and most explicit evidence of the militancy of the Islamic issue vis‑a‑vis those who do not belong to Islam…
We assure you that treaties have no value in relation to the Islamic mentality in Syria. We have previously seen this situation in the Anglo‑Iraqi treaty, which did not prevent the Iraqis from slaughtering the Assyrians and the Yezidis.
The Alawite people are certain that they will find a strong and faithful support for a loyal and friendly people threatened by death and annihilation and who have offered France tremendous services.
So it's crystal clear from day one, how the Alawites, spesifically the Assad clan despised the muslims of Syria.
Syria would eventually be independent, Syrian Republic[a] from 1950 to 1958] and the Syrian Arab Republichttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Syrian_Republic#cite_note from 1961 to 1963—succeeded the First Syrian Republic that had become de facto independent in April 1946 from the French Mandate, against the wishes of the Alawite.
here's the original Syrian flag:
end of part 1