[Opinion] The Assad family has a history of licking up to imperialists

So there had been numerous false propaganda claiming that only Bashar Al-Assad could lead an independent Syria. Current as well as historical analysis suggest they're not.

PART 1



Bashar al Assad great-grandfather Ali Sulayman al-Assad for example propose to the French occupier to separate Syria in what had been called the unionist movement.


Ali Sulayman Al-Assad

in 1936, Al-Assad as well as 6 other Alawites nobles sent letters "no. 3547" addressed to French Prime Minister Léon Blum on June 15, 1936, which implored the French not to abandon Syria.

the letters states:

  1. The Alawite people who have kept their independency year after year, with jealousy and large sacrifices from their souls. They are people of different religious beliefs, traditions, and history than the Sunni Muslim people, never subjected to the rule of the interior cities.
  2. The Alawite people refuse to be attached to the Muslim Syria, because Islam is considered the country's official religion. In the Islamic religion, the Alawite people are considered infidels. So we draw your attention to what awaits the Alawites of a scary and horrible fate, if they are forced to be a part of Syria when the Mandate ends, and when laws derived from religion will be in a position to be applied.
  3. Granting Syria's independence and abolishing the Mandate would be a strong example of socialist principles in Syria, but that absolute independency means control of some Muslim families over the Alawite people in Cilicia, Iskenderun [in 1939 Iskenderun detached from Syria and became a part of Turkey] and the mountains of Nusayrih. The presence of a parliament and a constitutional government do not create individual freedom. Parliamentary rule is fake; it has no value. Under its skin, in fact, there hides a system dominated by intolerance of religious minorities. Do the French leaders want to empower Muslims against the Alawite people to throw them [the Alawites] into the arms of misery?
  4. The spirit of hatred and fanaticism embedded in the hearts of the Arab Muslims against everything that is non-Muslim has been perpetually nurtured by the Islamic religion. There is no hope that the situation will ever change. Therefore, the abolition of the mandate will expose the minorities in Syria to the dangers of death and annihilation, irrespective of the fact that such abolition will annihilate the freedom of thought and belief. Here we see today how the Muslim citizens of Damascus forced the Jews living among them to sign a document pledging not to send food to their fellow, ill-fated Jews in Palestine. The Jewish situation in Palestine is clear, tangible evidence of the importance of the religious issue to Arab Muslims toward all who do not belong to Islam. Those good Jews who came to Arab Muslims with peace and civilization, and spread on the land of Palestine gold and positive well-being, have
    no sign of harm on anyone and did not take anything by force. However, Muslims have declared a "Holy War" against them, and did not hesitate to slaughter their children and wives, despite the French and English presence in Palestine and Syria. Therefore, a black fate awaits Jews and other minorities if the Mandate is cancelled, and the unification of Syrian Muslims with Palestinian ones. This unification is the supreme goal of Arabic Muslims.
    [*]We appreciate the noble feeling you carry in your defense of the Syrian people, as well as the desire to achieve independence. But, at this time, Syria is still far from the noble goal for which it aims, as it is still subject to a feudal, religious spirit. We do not think that the French government and the French Socialist Party would accept granting Syrian independence, which in application would mean enslaving the Alawite people and exposing minorities to the risk of death and annihilation. The Syrian request to include the Alawite people in Syria is impossible for you to accept, or agree upon, because of your noble principles, if they supported freedom of thought. [Your noble principles] would not agree with stifling the freedom of other people in order to force them to join.
    [*]You might see that it is possible to secure the rights of the Alawite minority with provisions of a treaty, but we assure you that treaties have no value in the Islamic mentality in Syria. As such, we saw this previously in the treaty between England and Iraq, which prevented Iraqis from massacring the Assyrians and the Yazidis. So, the Alawite people, whom we represent, are gathered as signatories to this memorandum. They are crying out and asking the French government and the French Socialist Party to ensure their rights and independence within their small sphere, and putting this between the hands of the French and Socialist leaders. [The Alawites] are loyal friends who have given great services to the French, threatened by death and annihilation.


all of the bolded letters , shows just how much the Alawites viewed the majority muslim population in Syria.

The message is unambiguous: Sunnis are a threat to the existence of Alawites, Assad and his colleagues write. “The spirit of hatred and intolerance plants its roots in the heart of Muslim Arabs toward everything that is non-Muslim, and is forever fueled by the spirit of the Islamic religion.”

Alawites, they say, “are people of different religious beliefs, traditions and history than the Sunni Muslim people,” adding that “in the Islamic religion, the Alawite people are considered infidels.”

The Alawites plea with the French to protect minorities in Syria, warning of the dangers of Sunni Muslim rule and stressing that end of the French Mandate would mean the annihilation of the Alawite people. Translation from Arabic by Syria Direct’s Elizabeth Parker-Magyar.

https://syriadirect.org/suleiman-assads-1926-memo-denounces-sunni-hatred-intolerance/


The letter also The letter praises the Jews in Palestine and includes them among the groups that are persecuted by the Muslims. It is possible that this aspect of the letter was not sincere but was intended to curry favor with Léon Blum, the French Prime Minister to whom it was addressed, who was a Jew . (BIG LOL @ ASSAD being an anti zionist)

Here's the map of French mandate of Syria :


From this we could understand that the Alawites hated the idea of a united Syria, and plead the french colonizers to instead merge them with Lebanon.

here's the text:


and the shortened version:

Addendum
(added by Joshua Landis): The following is the shortened text of the disputed 1936 petition published in English translation by Matti Moosa in his book: Extremist Shiites: The Ghulat Sects (1988) pp. 287‑88.
The Alawite people, who have preserved their independence year after year with great zeal and sacrifices, are different from the Sunni Muslims. They were never subject to the authority of the cities of the interior.

The Alawites refuse to be annexed to Muslim Syria because, in Syria, the official religion of the state is Islam, and according to Islam, the Alawites are considered infidels….

The spirit of hatred and fanaticism embedded in the hearts of the Arab Muslims against everything that is non‑Muslim has been perpetually nurtured by the Islamic religion. There is no hope that the situation will ever change. Therefore, the abolition of the mandate will expose the minorities in Syria to the dangers of death and annihilation, irrespective of the fact that such abolition will annihilate the freedom of thought and belief…

The condition of the Jews in Palestine is the strongest and most explicit evidence of the militancy of the Islamic issue vis‑a‑vis those who do not belong to Islam…

We assure you that treaties have no value in relation to the Islamic mentality in Syria. We have previously seen this situation in the Anglo‑Iraqi treaty, which did not prevent the Iraqis from slaughtering the Assyrians and the Yezidis.

The Alawite people are certain that they will find a strong and faithful support for a loyal and friendly people threatened by death and annihilation and who have offered France tremendous services.
So it's crystal clear from day one, how the Alawites, spesifically the Assad clan despised the muslims of Syria.

Syria would eventually be independent, Syrian Republic[a] from 1950 to 1958] and the Syrian Arab Republichttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Syrian_Republic#cite_note from 1961 to 1963—succeeded the First Syrian Republic that had become de facto independent in April 1946 from the French Mandate, against the wishes of the Alawite.

en.wikipedia.org

Second Syrian Republic - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

here's the original Syrian flag:


end of part 1
 
Part 2 Who are the Assad clan A.K.A Nusayri clan ???

The Assads are originally from Qardaha, just east of Latakia in north-west Syria. They are members of the minority Alawite sect and belong to the Kalbiyya tribe. The family name Assad goes back to 1927, when Ali Sulayman (1875–1963) changed his last name to al-Assad, Arabic for "the lion", possibly in connection with his social standing as a local mediator and his political activities. All members of the extended Assad family stem from Ali Sulayman and his second wife Naissa, who came from a village in the An-Nusayriyah Mountains.

en.wikipedia.org

Qardaha - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

here's what they looked like, look very close, Bashar is in the2nd left standing, with Maher (I believe) in the immediate side????

His father Hafez took the throne by the means of coup, the 1970 Syrian coup, deposing Salah Jadid.
1624030752198.jpeg


it's during his tenure that the Alawite sect had it's grip on Syria, Alawite people, the very people who rejected a united Syria in the first place by pleading to France to abort such plan is now in control.


Families close to the Assad clan were capable of building gigantic empires of wealth and influence, and it is they who have benefited throughout all phases of the Syrian crisis. Perhaps the most prominent of these families is the Makhlouf family, which remains very close to the Assads. The most recognizable among them is Rami Makhlouf, Bashar al-Assad’s cousin. He owns major companies in Syria, notably the Syrian communications company Syriatel and the Syrian Holdings Company. Most companies that import cars into Syria are either owned by Makhlouf or are in partnership with him, including, perhaps most importantly, Cham Wings Airlines.

Other families control the country’s key business interests, including the Mualla, Kherbek and Mohanna families, all of whom come from Qardaha (Hafez al-Assad’s birthplace) and its surrounding areas. Aside from the Assad family, other family mafias, such as the Shalish and Jaber families, have transformed Qardaha into an area where Syrian constitutional law has no influence.

deeply.thenewhumanitarian.org

How Hafez al-Assad Divided the Alawite Sect

It may have been 16 years since the death of former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, but his legacy still lives on in the war-torn country’s sectarian politics.
deeply.thenewhumanitarian.org deeply.thenewhumanitarian.org



to be continued..........
 
Part 2 Who are the Assad clan A.K.A Nusayri clan ???

The Assads are originally from Qardaha, just east of Latakia in north-west Syria. They are members of the minority Alawite sect and belong to the Kalbiyya tribe. The family name Assad goes back to 1927, when Ali Sulayman (1875–1963) changed his last name to al-Assad, Arabic for "the lion", possibly in connection with his social standing as a local mediator and his political activities. All members of the extended Assad family stem from Ali Sulayman and his second wife Naissa, who came from a village in the An-Nusayriyah Mountains.

en.wikipedia.org

Qardaha - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

here's what they looked like, look very close, Bashar is in the2nd left standing, with Maher (I believe) in the immediate side????

His father Hafez took the throne by the means of coup, the 1970 Syrian coup, deposing Salah Jadid.
View attachment 754591

it's during his tenure that the Alawite sect had it's grip on Syria, Alawite people, the very people who rejected a united Syria in the first place by pleading to France to abort such plan is now in control.



to be continued..........
You must be recieving good money from your Zionist masters at Mossad.
 
Saudi, and other gulf nations are not licking western nation butts?

Target criticism fairly!

Target criticism fairly!
 
Part 3 Like Grandfather like Son. The Case of Rami Makhlouf

In around May 2020, Assad cousins as well as it's living piggy bank, Rami Makhlouf sent this video in which he plead the Syrian president to (hear it yourself)


central financier to the (then) 9 years long war are pleading for his life and begged the President to stop harassing him:

here's a summary:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1255989909917175809

followed by a 2nd and 3rd video:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1256887446383603713
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1261989148342321152


after a quick check, turns out

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1259681750365745154
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1166293666102697984

just like how his granddaddy partnered with France against fellow Syrian forming an independent Syria, the Assad's of today turns Syria into a playing ground for two imperialists (Iran and Russia)

to be continued:
 
Part 4 Assad or We Burn Country.

10 years of continuous fighting and insurmountable amount of life and materials losses, The muslims of Syria find themselves kicked out of their homeland so that a tiny minority could stayed in the throne.

The Syrian migration is officialy the world's worst humanitarian disasters happening in the 21st century, 6.6 million Syrian refugees of a country with a population of 22 million people, most fled for overseas, some died en route



many thrown into abject poverty


www.infomigrants.net

UNHCR: 5.5 million Syrian refugees, 70% in poverty

After ten years of conflict, half of the Syrian population has been forced to flee home, the UN refugee agency UNHCR has highlighted. 70% are living in poverty.
www.infomigrants.net
.

all the while Assad and his families continue living the dream while boasting in on instagram


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/867028561974120448


to be continued.......
 
Assad exposed the hypocrisy of a specific group who claim genocide even if you pull their hair. God forbid if any human is going to face what Syrians faced but if it is ever going to happen with these hypocrites I m not going to condemn it.
 
Part 5 Syrians lost it all, Iran grab it all

Staying true to the alawite spirit of selling the country to highest bidder. Whilst Syrians continue to languish, Assad signed a contract to basically sold the entire country split between Iran and Russia.


Iran is set to become the operator of Syria's main commercial port, a move that will grant Tehran direct access to the Mediterranean, according to The Syria Report.

Latakia container port is one of Syria's main portals for imports and exports, notching up around 3 million tonnes of cargo a year. Talks are underway to give Iran management rights of the port along with 23 warehouses, a boon for Tehran's economic influence in the country.

Iranian construction companies are looking to be part of Syria's lucrative post-war rebuilding programme, while Tehran has already established a strong real estate presence in Damascus and entered the telecoms market. Iran has also pledged to build railway links to Syria, via Iraq, which would give Tehran direct links to the Mediterranean.

In conjunction with its push for influence in Syria, Tehran is also strengthening its economic ties with neighbouring Iraq. Leading officials from both countries struck agreements in Baghdad on increased security coordination, visa-free travel, rail links, joint industrial zones, energy cooperation and to aim for $20 billion in trade volumes, according to Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

This gives Iran even more clout in the region and allows it to diversify its economic interests, just as it faces tough sanctions from the US.

source: https://english.alaraby.co.uk/analysis/syria-weekly-selling-country-iran-and-russia

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1119642294439878657
 
